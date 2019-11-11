Get ready for your Tuesday morning by reading through this collection of our local headlines. Local news, sports, and weather is all right here. Click on the headlines to read the full story online.
Styrofoam takeout containers were piled high with tri-trip, chicken and fixings as veterans and their families and friends gathered at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Hall on Monday to enjoy a meal together.
Now in its 19th year, the annual Veterans Day barbecue is organized by local attorney Michael Clayton, a self-described patriot who is known for his appreciation for veterans.
Veterans Day first began as an observance of Armistice Day, which originally marked the end of World War I, and was later changed to honor veterans decades later.
Hundreds of veterans from wars as early as World War II, some wearing their uniforms and/or military memorabilia, brought their friends and family.
More than 100 people gathered Monday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt for a Veterans Day ceremony to honor the millions of active duty servicemen and women, and veterans who have risked their lives to serve in the United States armed forces.
The event, one of many that took place across the Central Coast, was organized by the American Legion Post 534.
Observed annually on Nov. 11, Veterans Day — which coincides with Armistice Day marking the end of World War I — is intended to honor the service of all current and former American servicemen and women.
For Monday’s ceremony, which included officers from the armed forces of Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, organizers incorporated the traditions of Remembrance Day, which is observed in Commonwealth states to honor those that died in the line of duty.
A Santa Maria Superior Court judge has denied a deputy district attorney's motion to reinstate a stalking allegation against Jorge Tovar Fernandez, who is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Elyse Erwin, near an apartment complex near Waller Park in 2017.
Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson asked the judge on Wednesday to reinstate a felony stalking charge against Fernandez, arguing that there was sufficient evidence to prove the underlying offense at the preliminary hearing, even though no request was made at the time to hold the charge.
At the preliminary hearing, it was the penalty enhancement of stalking after a restraining order that was discussed, but the charge wasn't held at the hearing.
"It's not uncommon to prove different crimes as evidence comes out," Nudson said.
Brayan Nunez has been a catcher in baseball since his Little League days.
He does not have as much experience when it comes to water polo.
"I didn't play any water polo before high school," the Santa Maria junior said. "I play water polo mainly to get in shape for baseball. Playing water polo really helps develop the arm muscles."
Nunez said playing water polo also helps build his durability for the physical demands of being a catcher.
"Playing water polo definitely gives me bigger shoulders," said Nunez, who throws right-handed and bats left. "It's good cardio for me. When I get tired, playing water polo helps build my stamina." '
CIF Playoffs: St. Joseph girls tennis hits road in title match; Righetti girls volleyball hosts State playoff game
One Santa Maria Valley team that has advanced to a CIF title game will be hitting the road. The other will be coming home.
The St. Joseph girls tennis team will play for a CIF Central Section championship Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Knights will travel to Fresno County to play at Sanger High, the top seed in the Division 2 bracket.
Meanwhile, the Righetti girls volleyball team will make its return to the Santa Maria Valley after playing for the CIF-CS Division 3 championship last weekend in Visalia, where the Warriors fell to Fresno Memorial in a five-set thriller. Righetti earned a CIF State playoff spot and will host North Hollywood Oakwood. That match is part of the SoCal Division 4 first round.
The St. Joseph girls tennis team faces a Sanger team that has cruised to the divisional title game. The Apaches are 22-4 on the season and 10-0 in the County/Metro Athletic Conference. They beat Templeton 7-2 in the quarterfinals before fending off Atascadero 6-3 in the semifinals last week.
Addressing the fate of the revered California Oak, Frank Davis, a distinguished professor at the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management, UC Santa Barbara, will present a free lecture entitled, “California Oaks in a Changing Environment” on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.
Davis will explore the question of whether these iconic trees will remain a significant part of the landscape in the future.
According to Davis, for thousands of years, California oak woodlands have provided a bounty of ecological goods and services to human societies, however, in the 250 years since European settlement, they have undergone significant changes.
He says some keystone species like the California grizzly bear have been eliminated, and the introduction of domestic livestock, exotic diseases, and invasive plants and animals have transformed oak woodland communities.
Fire, once a dominant force, is now suppressed.
Lompoc
Before formally handing over to the Lompoc Museum an historic World War I artifact that had been in his family for multiple generations, Lawrence Vazquez acknowledged that the piece wasn’t exactly in mint condition.
Speaking to an audience of a few dozen Lompoc community members Monday at Stone Pine Hall, Vazquez held up the flask that had been given to his grandfather, World War I veteran Lawrence Tiblier, exactly 101 years prior by a German officer on Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. Vazquez said the flask originally bore an illustration of the last German emperor, but that “I played with it so much that I rubbed it off.”
“Not something that 'Antiques Road Show' would recommend,” Lompoc Museum Director Lisa Renken quickly interjected, drawing laughter from the audience.
Regardless of that imperfection, the century-old flask was the centerpiece of the Lompoc Museum’s Veterans Day activities, and will soon be added to the museum’s permanent World War I exhibit.
A garage attached to a Lompoc home went up in flames Sunday evening, leaving one resident displaced.
Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the blaze around 7:16 p.m. in the 900 block of East Almond Avenue. The first arriving engine company reported a “fully involved” fire in the garage, which was attached to a single-story family residence, according to Lompoc Fire. After confirming that all occupants were out of the home, the crews took down the fire in about 15 minutes.
The fire began to extend through the attic and a separate home west of the garage was in danger, according to Lompoc Fire. While some of the responding crews attacked the garage, another crew entered the home to make sure the fire stayed in the garage, Lompoc Fire reported.
The Lompoc Fire Department was aided by crews from Santa Barbara County Fire, Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire, and American Medical Response.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not deemed suspicious, Lompoc Fire reported.
'Reach for the stars': STARBASE program to give Lompoc students STEM training at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Despite the short distance between the city of Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base, the closest that most Lompoc Valley children get to seeing what happens on the military installation is when rockets are launched from it.
That disconnect could soon become a thing of the past.
Vandenberg was recently selected as the newest location for the Department of Defense’s STARBASE program, an educational initiative that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, outreach.
STARBASE Vandenberg, as it has been dubbed by the Air Force, will clear the way for fifth-grade students from throughout Lompoc Unified School District to take trips to the base to participate in hands-on activities, get up-close views of what goes into working in the space industry, and visit STEM-related sites, like launch pads. The five-day, 25-hour curriculum will be in line with state education standards in science and math, and the program will also offer summer camps and mentorships.
Santa Ynez
In honor of those who served in the United States military, VFW Post 7139 held the Santa Ynez Valley's annual Veterans Day program on Monday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall. The free community event featured special performances, speakers, and also included a flag raising ceremony by members of Solvang American Legion Post 160. The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale sung the "Star Spangled Banner" and Boy Scouts presented flags representing each branch of the armed services. Go through this gallery to get a closer look at the event. Share your pictures with us on Facebook and we can add them in with our gallery
Adding to the overall merriment of Solvang's Juelfest festivities, the City of Solvang has announced plans to include a choreographed drone show themed “Aurora Dronealis” in the monthlong calendar of events.
The holiday drone show, slated for Saturday, Dec. 21, will be added to an already packed schedule of events that includes the return of the holiday scavenger hunt "Nisse Adventure," evening Candlelight Tours, free visits with Santa in Solvang Park, the annual Tree Lighting event and Julefest Parade.
Scott Shuemake, President of IDK Events, producers of the 2019 Solvang Julefest, says the drones will be viewable from as far as five miles away from the launching pad, located on Solvang Lot 72100, Alisal Mesa Road, Solvang.
“Aurora Dronealis exemplifies Solvang’s melding of old fashioned holiday charm with cutting-edge, modern technology,” Shuemake said. “This Christmas Drone Show is an ‘only in Solvang’ happening, meant to brand the town in visitors’ minds as the ultimate Southern California holiday experience.”
There might not seem as if there are enough hours in the day, but somehow Santa Ynez High School’s Jackson “Jack” Stevens gets everything done.
The 16-year-old junior from Buellton seamlessly blends a full college prep workload while competing on three of the Pirates’ athletic teams and has started a school club — and he does it all while maintaining a perfect 5.0 grade point average.
“He’s the first actual athlete that I’ve seen get a 5.0,” said Santa Ynez High Athletic Director and head track coach Ashley Coelho. “But he doesn’t just have his nose stuck in books. Jack still enjoys hanging out with his friends and hanging out with his teammates on the track. A lot of kids look up to him.”
Stevens just completed the cross country season and is now hard at work getting ready to play on the boys’ varsity soccer team.
And then in the spring, Stevens gets his running shoes back out to run the one-mile and two-mile races as a member of the track and field team.
Your Central Coast Weather Forecast
Today
Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.