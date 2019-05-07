Double amputee and Santa Maria resident Mark Andersen, who is a Righetti High School graduate, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Monday night in Los Angeles. Andersen lost both of his legs in a boating accident at Nacimiento Lake in 2000.
Cracking down on what many residents describe as widespread illegal fireworks around the Fourth of July may soon be easier for Santa Maria city officials.
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council will consider a new ordinance that would introduce a “responsible social host” provision, ease requirements for third-party citations and declare setting off illegal fireworks to be a public nuisance that could be punished with either a misdemeanor or administrative citation.
As Lompoc continues to deal with a budget crisis that could soon have the city operating at a deficit, a group of residents is planning a demonstration that it hopes will catch the attention of policymakers.
A nonpartisan “Give Us the Vote” rally has been planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in front of Lompoc City Hall. The rally, which will take place ahead of that night’s regular 6:30 p.m. meeting of the Lompoc City Council, is aimed at encouraging City Council members to place a 1% sales tax increase on a future ballot, a move that has been recommended by city staff as a way to generate revenue and help balance the city's budget.
A Santa Maria pet store has shut down its location in the Santa Maria Town Center, citing a new state law that requires pet shops to only sell dogs, cats and rabbits obtained from a shelter or rescue organization.
The store — which was known for selling purebred puppies and kittens costing hundreds of dollars each — closed on April 25, Animal Kingdom owner Adam Tipton said.
"This decision was due to the new California regulation that requires that all puppies, kittens and bunnies must come through a rescue organization or animal shelter," Tipton said in an email on Monday.
Six certificated staff members with 106 years of combined service to the Guadalupe Union School District have accepted an early retirement package and will end their career with the district on June 30.
They include McKenzie Intermediate School Principal Gabe Solorio, fifth-grade teacher Rosario Aronie, seventh-grade English teacher Deborah Guidotti, physical education teacher Louisa Tonascia and special education teacher Janice Lillard; and Kathleen Yingst, a speech therapist from Mary Buren Elementary School.
Round Table: It's a Righetti High sweep as Dulay and Cabanting win at final luncheon of 2018-19 school year
The final Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table of the 2018-19 school year ended with a Righetti High sweep on Monday.
Record-breaker Kailani Cabanting of RHS track and field earned the Female Athlete of the Week honor inside Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt. She helped key the Warriors’ 4x100 relay team’s record-setting time of 45.80 at the Mountain League Championship.
Cabanting wasn’t through.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History set to unveil Butterflies Alive! and Prehistoric Forest exhibits
On Saturday, May 25, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will unveil two summer exhibits: Butterflies Alive! and Prehistoric Forest. This will mark the Museum’s first full run of Butterflies Alive! following a $20 million renovation supported by its Centennial Campaign.
Visitors will be guided through a beautiful garden while nearly 1,000 live butterflies flutter freely around them. The exhibit features a variety of butterflies, from local favorites like the Monarch and Queen to exotic tropical varieties like swallowtails, longwings, and White Peacocks.
A man was arrested by Lompoc Police on Monday morning shortly after allegedly committing a sexual assault in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.
Rufino Vargas, 63, was initially detained by police for an outstanding warrant before officers learned about the alleged sexual assault, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Lompoc Police officers had gone into the riverbed around 8:30 a.m. Monday on a special detail to contact people -- including Vargas -- who had begun to illegally move back into the riverbed, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers reported that other campers told police that Vargas had sexually assaulted a victim at one of the camps, outside the jurisdiction of the Lompoc Police Department, and the story was later confirmed by a witness and the victim.
The City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) bus system has been added to Google Maps with stop markers and photos of stop and departure schedules, the city announced this month.
Google Maps now features COLT’s 77 bus stops located throughout the Lompoc Valley, including routes to Santa Barbara and Buellton/Solvang. A total of 106 trips are offered each week along six COLT routes, according to the city.
COLT stops can be found on Google Maps by going to maps.google.com or using the Google Maps app on a mobile device. COLT bus stops are marked by a blue and white bus icon. Zooming in on the map might be necessary to view the stops. Detailed information on individual stops, including location, photo, departure times and bus numbers, is viewable by clicking on the icon.
For more information on COLT, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.
A little while after the group of young men had celebrated with the customary dog-pile near home plate that follows a thrilling come-from-behind win in a big game, he went to work.
After the celebration, the 25-year-old walked to the equipment shed and grabbed the bag of dirt and something to tamp it down with and went to his mound.
There, he filled in the empty space and smashed down the dirt, working to repair the damage a seven-inning game inflicts.
