Local beer icon Jim Dietenhofer of Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company has died at the age of 72.
According to Fig Mountain co-founder and Dietenhofer's son Jaime, his father lost his fight against cancer, surrounded by family and friends at his Los Olivos home.
Jaime gave a formal public statement via Facebook on July 20.
The Lompoc Civic Theatre will present staged readings of “RED,” a drama written by John Logan, during a series of shows this upcoming weekend.
The performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, and then at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. All three shows will be held at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St. After the Sunday show, there will be a question-and-answer, or talk-back, session with the cast and crew.
Admission to all the shows will be on a donation basis, and the Lompoc Civic Theatre encourages the audience to be as generous as possible.
There were three judges scoring John Leo Dato's fight Saturday in Las Vegas.
Dato made sure their scorecards weren't necessary.
The boxer from Santa Maria, who was making his Las Vegas debut, knocked out Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round of their bout at the MGM Grand.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2018 fantasy comedy "The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
The film is about a 10-year-old boy named Lewis Barnavelt, who is sent to live with his uncle in a creaky old house. Lewis accidently awakens the dead and the town's sleep facade springs to life, revealing a dangerous world of witches and warlocks.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
The full summer line up for Movies in the Park is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/moviesinthepark.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
“When I became the commander of the 30th Space Wing, I realized that we needed to fundamentally change how we do business when it came to launches,” said Col. Michael S. Hough, 30th Space Wing commander. “We needed to be quicker and more attentive to launch providers in order to help them be successful with the goal of being more agile and lethal as a military and nation.”
Prior to the 30th Space Wing change of command ceremony on July 12, Hough reflected on the past two years.
Serving as the base commander since July 2017, Hough oversaw countless changes and improvements across the installation. With the help of more than 2,500 people throughout 15 squadrons that he commanded, 25 space assets were launched from Vandenberg AFB, accomplishing the 30th Space Wing mission as well as contributing towards the nation’s space superiority.
Drive-In Romeos to perform
The Drive-In Romeos will perform Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park as part of the city's Concert in the Park series.
The Drive-In Romeos are scheduled to play a high-energy show with music that draws from the genres of rock ‘n’ roll, Tex-Mex, and rhythm and blues.
The concert starts at 1 p.m.
People are invited to invite family and friends, pack a picnic lunch, and bring lawn chairs or throw blankets to the park, located at 2625 S. College Drive.
Concerts in the Park are free, fun and family-friendly. The events are the result of a partnership between Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth.
For the full lineup of Concerts in the Park, visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/concertsinthepark.
LOMPOC
Two people were injured in a shooting late Saturday night in Lompoc, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect in what police described as a “gang-related” crime.
The shooting occurred around 11:34 p.m. in the 700 block alley between North D and E streets. A 41-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were transferred to a local hospital and were in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The Lompoc Police Department is investigating the crime as an attempted murder.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or through the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic helped people in Santa Maria ''Feel the Music" this weekend by presenting an outdoor Summer Pops concert on the lawn of the Santa Maria Country Club.
The benefit performance on Sunday kicked off the local orchestra's new season with a Santa Maria style BBQ box lunch and a spicy performance of “wild classical” music by local favorite Café Musique.
Today
Lots of sunshine. High around 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.