A nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by Santa Maria against landlord Dario Pini over alleged substandard conditions at his properties may soon be resolved with a six-figure settlement and the appointment of a monitor to oversee repairs.
The lawsuit was initially filed in October 2017 after Pini’s properties racked up over 4,000 code violations during inspections by city staff.
The violations resulted from substandard conditions including insect infestations, plumbing leaks, electrical hazards, unpermitted construction, water intrusion and other issues, according to the complaint filed against the Santa Barbara-based landlord who has a number of properties in Santa Maria.
'If you want it, you have to work for it:' Santa Maria fighter John Leo Dato hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Manny Pacquiao
It's hard to keep up with John Leo Dato.
But his mother, Leonida, does a pretty good job of it.
Dato, the Santa Maria boxer who's 10-0 in his career, is either working or training.
Monday through Friday, Dato wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to work as a personal trainer. His mom, who works as a caregiver, is typically up and ready for work at the same time. When he leaves the house at 5 a.m., she's not far behind.
Despite claims that inadmissible and prejudicial evidence was erroneously admitted during trial, a state appeals court panel has upheld the conviction and 26-year-to-life sentence for the Lompoc man found guilty of murdering his younger brother in July 2016.
In a ruling published on Monday, a three-justice panel from California's 2nd District Court of Appeal determined proper procedures were followed when prosecutors presented jurors with evidence gathered from Arturo Herrera's cell phone and statements he made to a jailhouse informant. The appeal, filed by attorneys representing Herrera who sought to have the judgement reversed, was denied 2-1.
Karlos Balderas lost his most important tool Saturday night.
He didn't lose the fight, however.
Balderas, who fought Robert Frankel Saturday in Minnesota, says he feinted toward his opponent, then landed a solid right hand to the top of Frankel's skull.
Attendance and sales at the 128th Santa Barbara County Fair jumped by six percent over last year according estimates released by Santa Maria Fairpark officials on Monday afternoon.
Though final results are not expected until later this week, Fairpark CEO Richard Persons said this year's event — which was bolstered by new attractions and performances — drew strong crowds throughout the five-day run.
“We had high hopes for solid attendance and we’re pleased with the turnout,” Persons said in a statement.
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing which left one person injured Sunday afternoon after a fight in the southern part of the city.
Around 2 p.m., officers received reports of a fight occurring on the 100 block of West Carmen Lane, a department spokesman said. One of the involved parties had a gun.
After officers arrived at the scene, they conducted a high-risk stop on a vehicle related to the incident and detained its two occupants for investigation, the spokesman said. One person in the car had several stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.
The other occupant of the vehicle was arrested for multiple firearm violations and he was booked into Juvenile Hall, the spokesman said, adding his name would be withheld due to his age.
The other parties involved left prior to officers arrival and their identities are unknown.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
The Los Padres Football Officials Association is hosting a meeting Tuesday at Nipomo High School.
Registration starts at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The LPFOA is looking for more officials to cover the high school and youth football games and is holding two meetings this month to inform those who may wish to enter officiating.
There is a program for military veterans, called Battlefields to Ballfields, which will help veterans get started with some financial assistance.
The second meeting is scheduled for July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Nipomo High.
Two people were injured, with one person having to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, after a crash near Los Alamos this morning.
Emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call of a single vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 just south of Palmer Road in Los Alamos at 8:45 a.m. Monday.
According to Mike Eliason of Santa Barbara County Fire, a single vehicle -described as a Mini-Cooper - traveling southbound overturned and crashed into a tree causing injuries to both female occupants of the vehicle.
After extensive extrication efforts both occupants were freed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals. The driver was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries, and the passenger was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via helicopter with what were described as major injuries.
Both the northbound and the southbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down for a short time to allow the helicopter to land in the center divide to allow for medi-vac. The roadway is re-open at this time.
The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.
— Compiled from Santa Maria Times Staff Reports
