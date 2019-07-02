Pesticide use in Santa Barbara County and across California fell in 2017, according to the most recent data released last month by the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, the state agency tasked with overseeing the compounds.
Roughly 5.40 million pounds of pesticide were applied in 2017 to some of the county's ag lands, structures (for pest control), commercial landscaping and right of ways — 2.4% less than the 5.53 million pounds that were applied in 2016. The slight decline in Santa Barbara County outpaced California's 2% decline in pesticide use. Approximately 205 million pounds were applied in 2017 statewide, less than the 2019 million pounds applied the year prior.
The generosity of an anonymous donor just put the Department of Invertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's Collections & Research Center (CRC) on the cutting edge of science.
The department reports they recently swapped out their older Zeiss EVO 40XVP scanning electron microscope (SEM) model that had been in use since 2005, for a new high performance Zeiss EVO 10 LS — thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor and a substantial discount offered by technology company Zeiss.
Scanning electron microscopy allows scientists to produce images revealing the topography of specimens that are too small to effectively photograph with conventional microscopes. This technology is essential to the work of Curator of Malacology Daniel L. Geiger, Ph.D., who is a globally recognized authority on abalone, minute marine snails (little slit shells), and the orchid genus Oberonia.
Gerardo Ortiz, an award-winning regional Mexican singer-songwriter, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
Ortiz grew up in Pasadena. He recorded and released his first amateur album, “Encuentro De Amor” at age 8. By the time he turned 13, he was a popular local musician known as “the son of Sinaloa.” His passion for music grew as he participated in the show “Codigo FAMA,” which turned his life around. By the time he graduated high school, he was already working on his debut album.
A Santa Barbara County Jail inmate died Sunday from injuries received during an apparent suicide attempt several days earlier, according to the Sheriff's Office.
On Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a request for assistance for an attempted suicide inside the jail and discovered Joseph Frederick Rose, 47 in need of medical assistance, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. Jail medical staff and deputies began lifesaving measures which continued until paramedics arrived.
Rose was transported to to the hospital and remained there until his death on on Sunday, Hoover said.
Rose, originally from Honolulu, was booked into the jail on April 10, 2018, on charges of felony burglary, battery and a probation violation. He remained in custody until his death.
While county officials believe the death to be the result of a suicide attempt, the county Coroner’s Office is conducting a death investigation to determine an official cause and manner of death. A final determination is pending toxicology and lab results.
Mail delivery was restored to dozens of northwest Santa Maria homes after repeated issues with a loose dog resulted in the suspension of service for almost a month.
The restoration of mail service came after the U.S. Postal Service on Friday installed two community mailboxes to serve the 38 homes, which are located on a block just north of Donovan Road, between Thornburg and Depot streets.
Postal Service spokesman David Walton said carriers began delivering mail to the cluster mailbox units on Saturday.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will hold a youth volleyball clinic from July 22 to 25 at Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive.
The clinic will introduce younger youth to fundamental skills and help prepare older youth for the upcoming junior high school fall season.
The clinic runs from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 7 to 10, and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 11 to 14.
All aspects of the game will be covered including serving, passing, setting and hitting.
Participants must register for the clinic by Friday, July 19, at the Recreation and Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. or online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register. The fee is $31 for Santa Maria residents and $39 for nonresidents and includes a T-shirt.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Solvang Antiques upcoming “Summer Art Series” featuring gallery openings will coincide with Solvang 3rd Wednesdays. The gallery will host a Champagne reception and artist demonstration with Joe Mancuso on June 19, from 3-7 p.m. Mancuso’s work will remain on display for the following four weeks.
Mancuso's pastel work is greatly influenced by the changing of seasons and is known for the light he depicts in each of his pieces, according to the gallery's curator. Which is why he enjoys working on location, more accurately capturing the changing light.
The play was smooth and fast and the spectators dressed in style Saturday when the eighth annual Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic returned to Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard.
Proceeds from the nearly five-hour series of polo matches and activities go to support Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, which provides a variety of social and health programs for low-income residents.
The Lompoc man who was gunned down late Sunday night and died early Monday morning was remembered by two of his sisters late Monday afternoon as a “mama’s boy” who loved to smile.
De’Andre LeJames Valrie, who would have turned 26 this Saturday, was shot late Sunday night in the 600 block of North Fourth Street and died hours later after receiving medical treatment. The Lompoc Police Department announced Monday that it had launched a murder investigation, and asked for help from members of the public who might have information.
No arrests had been made as of Monday evening, and police had not revealed any suspected motive.
ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team's game against the Texas Rangers.
The Southlake Police Department said officers responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room at the Hilton Dallas Southlake at 2:18 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found Skaggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The team provided no immediate details.
