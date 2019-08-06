The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds has qualified for a second 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in a second event.
Reynolds won the men's 800 freestyle in 8 minutes, 11.86 seconds at the Futures Championships in Portland, Oregon Sunday, under the men's 800 qualifying standard of 8:12.99. Reynolds broke Olympian Josh Prenot's SMSC team record in the process.
Santa Barbara County has filed a civil lawsuit against the Atlanta-based architecture firm hired to work on the Northern Branch Jail project after the company unexpectedly shuttered and abandoned its work.
Filed mid-July in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the lawsuit claims Rosser International Inc. was professionally negligent and broke contract when construction workers walked off the job in June. Though a similar suit was filed last November and later dismissed, attorneys representing the county say the company should be liable for an estimated $3 million costs and fees related to construction delays and its subsequent legal action.
Santa Barbara, Los Angeles prosecutors file $5 million suit against maker of 'fraudulent' fire protection spray
A product marketed to consumers as an exterior coating capable of protecting homes from burning down in a wildfire is not as effective nor as safe as advertised, Santa Barbara County and Los Angeles City prosecutors said Monday, as they announced a $5 million civil suit against the company that sells and markets the product.
Flanked by personnel from local fire agencies, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced a civil enforcement action against Sunseeker Enterprises — which does business as Sun FireDefense — for violations of the state's Business and Professions Code stemming from "false and misleading claims" regarding the effectiveness, environmental impact and non-toxicity of its "SPF 3000 Clear Spray."
Get transported back to the decade of big hair, neon and synthesizers when the “Lost 80’s Live Tour” arrives at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a healthy dose of nostalgia on Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m.
The annual ’80s-era tour is making its first appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort with a lineup featuring a blend of English and American new wave artists who were mainstays on MTV during the network’s heyday.
The tables were turned Monday morning inside Hancock College's Joe White Gymnasium.
Members of the Hancock College men's basketball team suddenly found themselves playing the role of a coach trying to mentor players much younger than themselves.
Yep. Monday marked the start of the Bulldogs' annual basketball camp.
The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum has hired a Central Coast educator as its educational director, a new position aimed at creating a robust learning experience for visitors.
Ilsa Toepfer joins the museum with 15 years of experience in education, including traditional classroom teaching, as well as home school and charter school teaching.
Executive Director Nancy Gastelum said Toepfer would guide the museum's future educational programming.
Rep. Salud Carbajal will host a town hall Thursday in Santa Maria, where the congressman will discuss legislative action taken by the 116th Congress amid calls for federal gun-safety legislation and an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The town hall will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. It is open to the public and free to attend.
Noelle Rosellini, press secretary for the congressman, said the majority of the meeting would be devoted to questions from the public.
A white Volkswagen sedan was left partially suspended near Solvang after its driver made a swift turn and ended driving along a cable Saturday night.
Lompoc High School welcomed incoming freshmen to meet their classmates during Brave Camp on Monday.
Students learned each other's names and played icebreaker games to prepare the Class of 2023 for the first day of classes in the Lompoc Unified School District on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
There just don’t seem to be enough hours in the day for Santa Ynez High School’s Ashley Coelho.
But somehow, she gets everything done.
Until recently, Coelho was a full time match teacher, the head of the school’s student testing program and a coach on four different teams — girls golf, football, basketball and track.
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.