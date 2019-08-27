The Santa Maria Police Department will ramp up bike and pedestrian safety operations Tuesday with focused enforcement on factors that cause collisions involving motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
During the operation, officers will be looking for violations made by drivers, bike riders and pedestrians alike that can lead to life-changing injuries, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said. Special attention will be directed toward drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs and signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other dangerous violations.
Over the past three years, the department has mapped out locations where pedestrian and bike collisions have occurred along with the violations that led to those crashes, the spokesman said. Extra officers will be on duty patrolling areas where bike and pedestrian traffic and crashes occur.
The Round Table has returned.
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table held its first luncheon of the 2019-20 school year on Monday as athletes, students, coaches, school administrators and family members filled the dining room at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Oscar Tenorio, a Lompoc football player who made the game-deciding plays in Friday's 24-7 season-opening win over Simi Valley, was named the Male Athlete of the Week.
Traffic safety and neighborhood streets clogged with parked cars were among areas of concern raised by residents during a community meeting in northeast Santa Maria Monday night.
Held at Christian Family Church of God, Mayor Alice Patino and City Manager Jason Stilwell spoke to the approximately 45 people gathered about the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety, recent business activity in the city and the dozens of new city positions that will be filled due to the passage of the Measure U sales tax.
Stilwell said city officials wanted to hear what residents want to be prioritized for Measure U funding.
Hancock College’s rodeo team got a big boost from Hancock Boosters on Saturday night — a nearly $100,000 boost.
The boosters and team supporters packed the banquet hall at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for the inaugural rodeo team fundraising dinner and auction.
“This is huge. It’s just amazing to see all of these people showing up to support the Hancock College rodeo team,” said Erin Krier, the head of Hancock’s Agriculture Department who is directing the college’s rodeo program. “From not knowing that we’d even have a team to this — about 250 people are here tonight. I think this will really give us the momentum we need.”
First-year Cabrillo girls tennis coach Randy Hohimer says there's a new culture being built into his program.
That culture was apparent in his team's season-opening match against Orcutt Academy on Monday.
In a non-league, cross-sectional contest held at Hancock College, Cabrillo cruised to an 8-1 win. The match was played under CIF Central Section rules, with six singles matches and three doubles matches.
The Buellton City Council recently authorized the creation of an Arts & Culture Committee to bring artistic and cultural experiences to the community.
The committee will be responsible for investigating possible arts and culture concepts and presenting them to the City Council for approval.
A budget of up to $50,000 per year for the next two years has been projected.
Within its broad scope, some of the concepts the Arts & Culture Committee may consider include: public art installations (either permanent or temporary), events, performances, and collaborations with other local organizations on projects related to arts and culture.
Volunteers can be residents of Buellton or the greater Santa Ynez Valley area, and should have knowledge and interest in artistic and cultural endeavors.
All interested persons should contact Buellton Recreation Supervisor Kyle Abello at kylea@cityofbuellton.com or call him at 805-688-1086.
The Valley Reads book club will discuss former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson's "The President is Missing" at its next meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The book is a collaboration between the former U.S. president and novelist. It follows an embattled president trying to save the county from a cyberattack.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month, and complimentary coffee is served.
To join Valley Reads, sign up with the staff at the second-floor information desk at the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The Lompoc Senior's Club is seeking vendors from space-related fields to serve as exhibitors at the club's second Space Symposium, scheduled for Sept. 27 and 28 at the Guild Hall (formerly the Grange Hall), 435 North G St.
Vendors are encouraged to register before Sept. 20. Registration information can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/328786084539128/ or by contacting organizer David Tekaat at 661-333-7746 or lompocseniorclub@yahoo.com.
The symposium, according to Tekaat, is meant to serve as a trade show and training area for space industry companies; as a job fair for the space industry; as an opportunity for children and adults to have fun and learn about space; and to raise money for the Lompoc Senior's Club, among other reasons.
Library, branch locations to close Wednesday for staff training
The Santa Maria Public Library and its four branch libraries (Cuyama, Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Orcutt) will be closed Wednesday for staff training. All five libraries will operate as regularly scheduled the following day.
The library’s website will be available for access to online resources, item renewals and patron account information.
Exterior book return drop boxes will be available and open at all locations. Library items may be renewed by phone by calling 800-354-9660.
Other area libraries in the Black Gold Cooperative system that will be open for service on Wednesday include:
- Arroyo Grande Library: 800 W. Branch St., 805-473-7161 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lompoc Public Library: 501 E. North Ave., 805-875-8775 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nipomo Library: 918 W. Tefft St., 805-929-3994 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Questions may be directed to the library’s administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.
Aquatic Center closed for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed through Friday for annual preventative maintenance, according to a city spokeswoman.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs, such as lap swim, swimming lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For more information on the closure, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
Today
Areas of fog early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny. High 78F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.