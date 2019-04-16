The city of Guadalupe has shelled out more than $250,000 in lawyers’ fees due to litigation prompted by the City Council’s passage of a 2014 urgency ordinance banning the conversion of apartments into boardinghouses.
The fees, which were paid out over a period beginning in January 2015, total $260,558.20, according to documents obtained by the Santa Maria Times through a public records request.
The fees are in addition to a $450,00 judgment that was levied against the city in 2017 after a jury ruled the city discriminated against Olivera Street Apartments LLC, which planned to sell an apartment complex it owned to a buyer who intended to use the units for boarding H-2A workers.
Two deputies were honored for saving a woman’s life in Santa Maria, and four received awards for facing a triple murderer in Orcutt at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Recognition Awards Program and Luncheon.
The event to recognize Sheriff’s Office employees and county citizens for their exemplary service during 2018 was held Friday at Earl’s Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
No arrests, citations at DUI checkpoint on East Main Street
No arrests were made for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at a Santa Maria Police Department checkpoint conducted from 6 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at 500 E. Main St., according to a police report.
Two citations were issued for unspecified violations, but no citations were issued for driving with a suspended or revoked license or without a license and no arrests were made for illegal drugs or other criminal charges, said Police Chief Phillip C. Hansen.
DUI/driver’s license checkpoints are set up in specific locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests.
Last year the Santa Maria Police Department investigated 191 DUI collisions that killed four people and injured 32 others, Hansen said.
He said Santa Maria Police Department will conduct another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint or a DUI saturation atrol on Friday, May 3.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria released the Bank’s first quarter earnings report this week.
“We are pleased to report a strong beginning in 2019,” said Janet Silveria, president and CEO.
Net Income was up 17.3%, from $504,853 at March 31, 2018, to $592,158 as of March 31, 2019. Net Loans increased 8.0% from $162 million at March 31, 2018, to $175 million at March 31, 2019.
In May 2018, the company divested its Lompoc Division, Lompoc Community Bank, which included the sale of Deposits, Real Property and Fixed Assets and resulted in a decline in Total Assets of 9.1% and Total Deposits of 12.6% on a combined basis. However, Total Deposits at the branches of Community Bank of Santa Maria, the remaining wholly owned subsidiary of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, increased 4.1%, from $207.7 million at March 31, 2018, to $216.2 million at March 31, 2019.
Silveria said that the strong first quarter 2019 earnings report is a follow up to a strong 2018.
“The bank was recognized as a Findley ‘Super Premier Performing’ bank in 2018, and received our 31st consecutive quarter with a ‘Five Star’ rating from Bauer Financial," she said. "Those are the highest ratings available from these independent agencies, and we have maintained that momentum entering 2019.”
Community Bank of Santa Maria opened for business on March 1, 2001, and presently employs some 55 people. The company’s stock is traded on OTCQX:CYSM. For more information, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
Investigators have identified additional victims in the case against a 52-year-old Buellton man charged with 13 felony counts of child sexual abuse stemming from alleged sex crimes against three Santa Ynez Valley teenagers.
Gregory Scott Ray was arrested April 9, when Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at his residence.
During his April 12 appearance before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Maria Superior Court, Ray pleaded not guilty to all counts, including lewd and lascivious acts, sodomy, oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
Kites of all colors and sizes took to the sky during the 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum at Rotary Centennial Park on Sunday.
The event, which featured kite-flying demonstrations, contests and live music, drew an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people, said Nancy Gastelum, executive director of the museum.
“It was a beautiful day — the sky, weather and wind were perfect for kites,” she said. “It was a great time for families to sit and relax and fly kites.”
BOSTON — Arroyo Grande native Jordan Hasay was the top American finisher at the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday.
Hasay, who graduated from Mission College Prep High School in San Luis Obispo before starring at the University of Oregon, finished third with a time of 2 hours, 25.20 seconds.
Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa won the women's race with a time of 2:23:31 and Kenya's Edna Kiplagat was second at 2:24:13.
Hasay began marathoning in 2017 after mostly competing in middle- and long-distance races in her prep and college career.
Nipomo used balance to fend off Orcutt Academy on Monday.
The top four Nipomo golfers all finished within five shots of each other as the Titans held on to beat the Spartans by 11 strokes (221-232) in an Ocean League dual on their home course, playing the front nine at Monarch Dunes.
The team effort was enough to keep Robbie Birch's day from being the deciding factor.
Birch, an Orcutt Academy junior and three-year varsity player, carded the best score of any golfer with a 2-under 34.
“This isn’t my first rodeo.”
That’s what Joseph (Joe) Gamble had to say Sunday after competing in the annual Minetti Mini Rodeo qualifier at the Santa Maria Elks Unocal Event Center rodeo arena.
Joe is correct.
Makenna Machado competes in the 14-17-year-old barrel race during Sunday's qualifying for the annual Santa Maria Elks' Minetti Mini Rodeo. Machado finished first and will lead the field when the young riders come back for their buckle runs on Thursday, May 30.
Not only has he competed in numerous youth rodeos, but Sunday also marked the sixth time that he qualified for the Minetti.
Round Table: Andrew Sparlin keeps Valley Christian Academy streak alive, Kailey Roux of Hancock College also honored as Athlete of the Week
Monday’s Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table saw one streak continue for one school, while the female recipient was one who clinched a state bid in her sport.
Andrew Sparlin of Valley Christian Academy baseball earned the Male Athlete of the Week nod at Giavanni’s in Orcutt – making it the third week in a row that a Lion athlete was nominated by the Round Table joining baseball teammate Tim Trenkle (April 8) and softball player Kyra Tullos (April 1) as the Round Table winners representing VCA.
Kailey Roux of Hancock College took home the Female Athlete of the Week award. Roux sealed her spot in the CCCAA Swimming and Diving state championships after finishing second in the one-meter then fourth in the three-meter competition during the Southern California Regional Swimming and Diving Championships held at El Camino College on Saturday in Torrance.
Today
Gusty winds developing. Areas of fog early, then mostly sunny this afternoon. High 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 74F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Lou Williams led the Los Angeles Clippers to the largest postseason comeback in NBA history.
Landry Shamet hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left, Stephen Curry couldn't answer on the other end, and the Clippers somehow rallied from 31 points down on the road to stun the Golden State Warriors 135-131 on Monday night and even their first-round playoff series at one game apiece.
PARIS (AP) — Firefighters declared success Tuesday in a more than 12-hour battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing Paris' iconic Notre Dame cathedral that claimed its spire and roof, but spared its bell towers and the purported Crown of Christ.
What remained was a blackened shell of the monument immortalized in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," a building that had survived almost 900 years of tumultuous French history but was devastated amid renovation works at the start of Catholic Easter week.