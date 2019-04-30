Despite a wet and rainy start that brought thunder and lighting to the Central Coast, forecasters say cool and dry conditions are expected to return to northern Santa Barbara County for the rest of the week.
"We're going back into a typical May gray pattern," said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. "We're going to see mornings with a marine layer that burns off by the afternoon."
POWAY — The parents of a 19-year-old college student suspected of attacking a Southern California synagogue said Monday that they are shocked and saddened that "he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries."
John T. Earnest's parents said they raised him and his five siblings in a family, faith and community that rejected hate.
"Our son's actions were informed by people we do not know, and ideas we do not hold," the parents said in a statement, which didn't include their names.
The Buellton man accused of sexually abusing three teenage boys from the Santa Ynez Valley had his bail substantially reduced Monday, down to $275,000 from $1 million.
Santa Maria Superior Court Judge McGregor said bail for Gregory Scott Ray was originally set at $1.2 million so the court could later review the serial nature of Ray's abuse allegations, his employment and access to minors, as well as the potential for additional alleged victims to come forward. But without new charges and in accordance with the established bail schedule (the uniform list that sets the amount of bail for specific offences), McGregor reduced the seven-figure amount by more than three-quarters of its original amount.
Chumash Casino Resort and the Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon have recently announced their new community partnership for the 2019 event. Nearly 2,000 runners will take to the streets of downtown Solvang for the 13th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon on Saturday, May 11.
For more information or to register for the half-marathon or two-person relay, visit the event website or follow @SBwinehalf on social media. Further information about the Chumash Resort Casino can be found online at ChumashCasino.com.
Through the partnership, the Chumash will host a photo opportunity booth at the event, and their sister property, Hotel Croque, will serve as the official headquarters hotel for runners and event staff over the race weekend.
A fire heavily damaged a restroom building at Armstrong Park in Santa Maria early Monday morning, two years after a blaze set by vandals destroyed the park's playground structure.
Just before 2 a.m., the fire was reported at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel Street, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said, adding that the city and a contractor are evaluating estimates for repairs.
The structure has been closed to the public, and portable restrooms will be placed at the park on Tuesday, van de Kamp said.
Thomas T. Watson, city attorney for Tracy, will begin working as Santa Maria's top lawyer in June, Mayor Alice Patino announced Monday.
A graduate of Santa Clara University and Fresno State, Watson has 30 years of legal experience, including 20 years in municipal law. He has represented eight California cities, including South Lake Tahoe and Woodlake.
Watson is set to replace former City Attorney Gil Trujillo, who retired in December.
The City Council is scheduled to approve Watson’s employment contract at its regular meeting May 7, and Watson is scheduled to report to work June 17.
Watson's employment contract calls for him to receive an annual salary of $201,875.
Patino said Watson comes highly recommended by co-workers and other attorneys.
“I have confidence in his abilities to manage and lead the City Attorney’s Office for years to come,” she said in a Monday news release. “I look forward to him effectively managing the legal needs of our city.”
The City Attorney’s Office provides a wide range of legal services for the City Council, city boards and commissions, and all 10 operating departments. In addition, the City Attorney’s Office oversees the city’s code compliance operation.
The 37th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival has announced it will return to Santa Maria’s Rancho Sisquoc Winery, the beloved site of past Festivals, where winemakers and winery owners alike, will pour from their coveted collections, and answer any and all wine-related questions.
The northern region of the Santa Barbara County, Santa Maria Valley, is renowned for world-class Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Syrah.
Held from 1- 4 p.m. on May 4, the Festival will feature over 70 wineries, many pouring newly released wines. In addition to tasting from locally-grown varietals, wine festival goers will enjoy local food purveyors, live music, culinary and wine demonstrations, and a silent auction.
A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, is scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 1.
The operational test launch is planned for a window between 1:16 and 7:16 a.m. from northern VAFB. The purpose of the test, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”
The Minuteman III missile system is the only ground-based nuclear weapon system utilized by the U.S.
The most recent unarmed Minuteman III test from VAFB occurred Feb. 5. A pair of ground-based interceptors were launched from the base on March 25 as part of a "successful" test of the U.S. missile defense system, according to the Missile Defense Agency.
Round Table: Trio of track and field winners and a record-breaking swimmer all honored at Giavanni's
The top athletes from Easter week and this past week were honored by the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table on Monday. And Lompoc High swept the boys awards for the past two weeks – both of whom came from track and field.
For the week of April 22, Braves thrower Jovany Lucatero earned the Male Athlete of the Week honor at Giavanni’s Pizzeria in Orcutt. The shot put and discus thrower guided the Braves to a stellar month of April – one that included securing the Channel League regular season title, the Santa Barbara County title and for clinching multiple individual league titles.
League titles are on the line this week: Righetti to face SLO as Nipomo readies for Mission Prep in two-game sets that will determine league champs
As the saying goes, "This is it."
Coaches have said, more than once, that all they can ask for is to play for a league championship during the last week of the regular season. This year, Righetti baseball coach Kyle Tognazzini and Nipomo baseball coach Samm Spears are in that position.
The Mountain League title will be at stake when Righetti (19-4, 9-1) takes on San Luis Obispo (20-3-1, 8-2) in a two-game series to end the regular season. Nipomo (13-11-1, 7-1) will face Mission Prep (15-9, 7-1) in a two-game set that will conclude the regular season and decide the Ocean League championship.
Two Marvel Wrestling Academy wrestlers, Matt Rodriguez and Dominic Mendez, placed at the Western Regionals in Las Vegas last weekend.
Rodriguez placed third in the Freestyle competition and fourth in Greco Roman at 152 pounds. Mendez had an injury default in the Freestyle semis at 106 and finished sixth.
Other Marvel Wrestling Academy regional qualifiers were Jeremy Oani, Jason Bautista, Aaron Ibarra and Luke Guerrero.
