Eighty-five tables and booths filled the outside lawn and the inside walkway of the Rabobank Student Center at Hancock College on Wednesday for the annual Bulldog Bow-WOW.
The booths and tables were open from 10 a.m to 1 p.m to help students find a suitable future career as well as attract new members to student organizations. Students also had opportunities to get to know faculty and staff, learn about financial aid and partake in entertainment such as a cornhole toss or have pizza for spending their day learning about various offerings on campus.
Henry Schroff, who has worked inside the student activities office since 2010, served as the primary organizer for this year’s Bulldog Bow-WOW.
A 12-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Lompoc intersection while walking to school.
The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. at West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street.
Lompoc Police officers responded to the collision and reportedly found the driver of the vehicle still at the scene, while the young girl was lying unconscious in the street.
The injured girl was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and, as of 4:30 p.m., had been sent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene said the child and her mother were crossing the street on their way to school, police reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
“Alcohol or drugs do not appear to play a part in this collision,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Lompoc [police] officers are investigating to see if the driver was on her cell phone or hands-free device at the time of the collision.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Nine members of the local law enforcement community were honored Wednesday at the 48th annual Elks Lodge Law Enforcement Appreciation ceremony for their dedication to public safety.
Hosted annually by the fraternal organization, the event is a chance for the Elks community to show their appreciation for local law enforcement agencies, including the Santa Maria Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Guadalupe Police Department.
During the ceremony, chiefs of each of the participating agencies select one of their members for the accolade. Each honoree was presented with a plaque for their public service.
Here are the Times' rankings heading into Week Two of the high school football season. The teams eligible to be ranked are in the Channel, Ocean, Mountain and PAC 4 leagues.
No. 1 Righetti (2-0, at Pioneer Valley, Sept. 6)
The Warriors ended all doubt about where they stand among the area's top teams with Friday's incredible, stirring, historic, memorable last-second comeback win over Lompoc. The Warriors erased a 21-0 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Braves 28-21. Lompoc had held the top spot here the first two weeks of the season...
Building a longer table: St Mark's Church in Los Olivos moves forward with community kitchen concept
Addressing food insecurity locally and countywide, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church of Los Olivos has vowed to become part of the solution. They will build a longer table.
With the necessary legal documents neatly filed away in a substantial accordion folder, Rev. Randall Day, pastor of St. Mark's, pulls out the building plans and gleefully explains that securing a builder is the next thing on his list.
St. Mark's was given the "green light" on June 19 by the Santa Barbara County Building Department to move forward with plans to update their onsite commercial kitchen, located within the parish hall adjacent to the church.
Gym plans fundraiser for cyclist injured in Orcutt crash
A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser Saturday to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The fundraiser, titled “Sweat for a Cause,” will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108. The cost is $30.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bike while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Since then, Fidel has made progress toward regaining mobility but will require months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown had a wonderful time on his first visit to the Mexican city of Puerto Vallarta, he told about two dozen law enforcement officers and officials from Mexico on Wednesday, but noted that his short stay was very nearly followed by a shocking tragedy.
Brown recounted the story to the group at Hancock College’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, where they gathered for a graduation event in which 20 officers from local and state law enforcement agencies in Mexico were presented with certificates noting their completion of a 10-day dignitary protection training course.
Brown, the main speaker at the event, said he fondly remembered meeting Puerto Vallarta’s police commissioner, or comisario, during his brief stop in the beach town while vacationing on a cruise ship, but then learned a few days later that an assassination attempt had been made on the comisario’s life.
Rising membership in Buellton unit leads to United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County opening unit in Solvang
A skyrocketing enrollment at its 2-year-old Santa Ynez Valley location has prompted the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County to open a new site in Solvang.
In 2017, the organization opened a unit at Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton with a goal of serving 20 students, a United Boys & Girls Clubs spokeswoman said.
That club now has more than 11 times the initially targeted number of members, leading to the second club opening this school year on the lower campus of Solvang Elementary School.
To honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognize Americans who continue to protect the nation, the Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks with a ceremony at each of the city's five fire stations.
Each of the ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County, a department spokesman said.
The city's fire stations are located at:
Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane
Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane
Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive
Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road
Members of the public as well as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend, the spokesman said.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected a charity partner for the Albertsons and Vons Foundation annual “Hunger Is” campaign to eradicate child hunger and will receive all the donations collected from the two markets’ locations in the county through Sept. 30.
The campaign encourages shoppers to donate while checking out at Albertsons and Vons stores, and funds distributed to Foodbank will improve its child nutrition programs and support the distribution of fresh produce and healthy food to families.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.
Currently, the Foodbank distributes 10 million pounds of food — half of that fresh produce — annually to over 190,000 county residents, and 40% of those helped are children.
Participating Albertsons and Vons locations in Santa Barbara County include:
• Albertsons, 2320 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
• Vons, 817 E. Main St., Santa Maria
• Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
• Vons, 729 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 1500 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 222 E. Highway 246, Buellton
Other participating market locations are in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.
The Santa Maria Saints picked up their first Ocean League boys water polo victory of the season with a 17-8 victory over the St. Joseph Knights Wednesday afternoon at the Saints’ Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
“It was a big win, a much needed win,” said Santa Maria coach Dylan Takanishi. “Everyone stepped up today. The boys played with a lot of intensity.”
Santa Maria (2-7, 1-1 Ocean) was led by Nate Andrade and Drew Kringel with five goals apiece, Brayan Nunez with three, Justin Gutierrez with two and single goals from Raymond Rodriguez and Luis Guerrero.
Nipomo boys water polo coach Rich Firman is glad the bulk of his team’s remaining schedule consists of games against fellow Ocean League teams.
His group played a team from the higher Mountain League, Atascadero, Wednesday at Nipomo. The Titans never could get a consistent offense going against the Atascadero defense, and the Greyhounds won handily, 17-6.
“Atascadero is very good defensively,” Firman said.
The Nipomo defense clamped down on Atascadero two-meter player Ev Rinkelbarger in the second half By then, it was too late.
Rinkelbarger scored all of her goals in the first half. That output exceeded the Titans’ total output by one, and the Greyhounds took an 8-3 non-league win at Nipomo Wednesday.
Nipomo plays in the Ocean League. Atascadero is in the bigger Mountain League.
