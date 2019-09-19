Santa Barbara County wants its employees to get out of their cars and into mass transit or aboard a less polluting form of transportation to commute to their jobs, but also may give them the opportunity to work from home or on a different schedule.
The Clean Commute Program, approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors, will offer additional incentives to encourage employees to take advantage of other forms of transportation, teleworking and alternative schedules.
Some employees are already using some of the commuting options, but county officials hope to increase their numbers through an information campaign, expanded incentives and easier ways to sign up.
After months of meetings regarding rent protections for Santa Maria mobile home park residents, city officials and stakeholders have developed a draft version of a “model lease” program.
The draft model lease, for which some terms are still being negotiated, was developed in response to concerns from residents, who believe unchecked rent increases are pricing out some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, especially seniors living on fixed incomes.
Mobile home park residents generally own their homes but pay rent on the land underneath them.
A 13 year-old student who made violent threats prompted an investigation at Tommie Kunst Junior High on Wednesday, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
Around 1 p.m., detectives responded to the junior high school to investigate, Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz said. Officers spoke with the student and the student's parents.
The parents cooperated with detectives, and there is no immediate danger to students or staff at Tommie Kunst Junior High, Ruiz said.
However, the case will be forwarded to juvenile probation for review, he said.
Emily Lopez powered the Righetti girls water polo team on both ends of the pool with five steals and four goals in the 13-6 win for Righetti on Wednesday.
Two other Warriors scored four goals apiece: Sidney Alter and Quinn McGinty.
Kayli Hernandez also scored.
Madisyn Cutliff saw time in the cage and she made nine saves. Ella Hood had three saves for Righetti in the Mountain League win.
Bruce Porter announced Wednesday that he’s running for the 3rd District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors before a crowd of about 50 relatives and other supporters at Sunny Fields Park in Solvang.
This will mark the 65-year-old Santa Ynez businessman’s second bid to represent the 3rd District, and if elected, he pledged to reform policies that make it difficult to live and work in Santa Barbara County.
“Right now, your voice is not being heard in front of the County Board of Supervisors,” Porter told the crowd. “That’s why I’m running for 3rd District supervisor — to give you a voice in the ways of our county.
Despite a pair of recent mountain lion sightings at Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center, several students and faculty members said Wednesday they felt safe on campus, with at least one student expressing concern for the animals.
Signs warning of mountain lions remained posted throughout the campus Wednesday, a day after the second sighting in a seven-day span. There have been no reports of humans interacting with the mountain lions on campus, and many people on campus Wednesday seemed to be carrying on business as usual.
Still, the effects of the recent sightings have gone beyond the newly installed bright yellow signs.
It’s time to get back in the saddle.
Rodeo is back on the Central Coast.
This time it’s high school rodeo, the last of the high school sports to kick off its season.
There are two events on tap beginning Friday with a cutting competition at the Jack Ranch in southern Monterey County. In cutting, a horse and rider demonstrate their ability to handle cattle before a panel of judges during a 2½-minute run.
A workshop to review the second draft of the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan for the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, previously scheduled for Oct. 1, has been postponed said a spokesman for the San Luis Obispo Air Pollution Control District.
The postponement will allow California State Parks, the APCD and the Scientific Advisory Group to determine modifications to the plan necessary to achieve the goals of Stipulated Order of Abatement 17-01, said Gary Willey, air pollution control officer.
Willey said APCD will keep the public and all stakeholders informed of any workshops or hearings regarding the stipulated order and the 2019 Annual Report and Work Plan.
County plans information meetings on public safety power shutoffs
Public information meetings about potential public safety power shutoffs are planned by Santa Barbara County, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Southern California Edison.
A meeting for Santa Ynez Valley residents is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Los Olivos Elementary School gym at 2540 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
PG&E representatives will be on hand to provide residents with information about the utilities’ PSPS program to shut down electrical power during critical fire weather to reduce the risk of wildfires, a spokesman for ReadySBC.org.
During periods of hot, dry, windy weather, the utilities could shut off power for several days over a wide area.
County officials will provide information at the meeting to help residents make safety decisions and prepare for extended periods without electrical power.
For those unable to attend the meeting, a video of the meeting will be available on the county’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/user/CSBTV20, or residents can watch live on FaceBook at “countyofsb.”
For more information about how to prepare for power outages and emergencies and to sign up for emergency alerts, visit www.ReadySBC.org.
With a 12-9 win over crosstown rival Santa Maria Wednesday, the Pioneer Valley boys water polo team squared its Ocean League record at 2-2.
Before the 2019 campaign began, second-year Panthers coach Ryan Hill said, “Pioneer Valley hadn’t won (a league game) in three years.”
Hill spoke after the Panthers, 6-13 overall, beat the Saints (5-11, 1-2) in a competitive game at Santa Maria’s Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
A Lompoc elementary school is set to get its own outdoor track after a contractor for the project was approved this month by the Lompoc Unified School District board of education.
The LUSD board voted 4-0 (with one member absent) at its Sept. 10 meeting to enter into an agreement with Cal Portland for the installation of a track at Hapgood Elementary School. In a separate vote, the board also approved a contract with Miller Landscaping and Maintenance to install gopher wire and treat the turf at the school.
“These projects improve the safety of our grounds for students,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “They will enhance the physical education programs while also providing a safe place for kids to play at recess. This is a game-changer for our kids.”
Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host a grand reopening of the Visitors Information Center at 3 p.m. Friday, one hour prior to the start of Danish Days, after the center was placed under new management by the city.
Creative Visual Solutions owner Brenda Ball, director of digital media at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau for more than a decade, and husband Jim Ball were hired as the management contractors for the Visitor Information Center at 1637 Copenhagen Drive.
“We are looking forward to serving the global visitors of Solvang with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Brenda Ball. “The Visitors Center is not only a service the city provides for visitors. Residents can utilize our services as well for more information about dining options, fun activities and special events in Solvang. We’re here to help everyone.”
Delve into your family history. What you discover will help you move forward. Travel, educational pursuits and branching out in an unfamiliar direction will encourage new beginnings. Follow your heart and let your emotions dictate what you do next. It's time to live your dream.
See a full breakdown of horoscopes by signs online.
Today
Gusty winds developing. Areas of fog early, then sunny this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Today
Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High 78F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph.