Nearly 15 years after the idea was first conceived, Santa Maria is moving forward with plans to build a much-needed new landfill on the Los Flores Ranch property just south of the city.
The new facility is expected to be open around 2025 when the Utilities Department plans to decommission the current landfill, which is close to reaching capacity after more than 50 years of use.
On Sept. 17, the city issued a request for proposal to find a consultant to begin preparing detailed designs for the facility and to help guide the project through the permitting process.
After playing in a nationally prestigious golf tournament last summer, Righetti junior Claire Alford will play in another one this week.
Alford was one of just 18 First Tee members selected to play in the Perfect Sense Unified Tournament that took place in Washington D.C. in June.
"It was a Ryder Cup-style tournament, with two teams, and veterans, who had been wounded in combat, played along with (First Tee) golfers and Special Olympians, and our team won," said Alford.
Services are pending for World War II veteran Bindo Stasi Grasso, 96, of Guadalupe, who died Monday, Sept. 23, according to Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
Grasso’s granddaughter Stacy Moody of Orcutt couldn’t be reached about memorial arrangements by press time, but Steve Baird of Band of Brothers’ Echo Group said the organization would definitely have some kind of recognition for Grasso.
“He was sharp as a tack, that man,” Baird said.
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Oct. 8 to address issues in the northwest part of the city at the Santa Maria Foursquare Church, 709 N. Curryer St.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the northwest section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services. Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the northwest neighborhood is defined as Broadway on the east, Fesler Street to the south and Blosser Road to the west.
The scheduled meeting will be the second neighborhood town hall held by city officials in recent months.
In late August, the city held a meeting at Christian Family Church of God to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast part of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
Splitting up leagues gives some programs an easy way out
League realignment is usually good for some teams and bad for others.
For current Channel League football teams, that does appear to be the case.
Who has the biggest gripe with this change? It might just be Lompoc.
Sure, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara won't have much of a chance at winning a league title in this new format, but they also haven't spent the last decade building up their programs like Lompoc has.
An accomplished singer with roughly two decades of teaching and performance experience joined Hancock College this fall as one of 51 newly hired faculty, staff and administrators.
“It’s been my career goal for a long time, ever since I started as an undergraduate, to get into music education,” said Nichole Dechaine, who replaced Ann Lucas, a music instructor and choir director who retired this spring after 13 years.
A Lompoc resident who performs with choirs, orchestras and ensembles, and in leading roles for opera and musical theater productions, Dechaine credits her education with encouraging her to pursue a course of study – and eventual career – in music.
Lompoc barber school’s Santa Maria booth benefits New Cuyama nonprofit
A Lompoc barber school is offering hair braids and cuts at Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria to raise funds for a nonprofit organization in New Cuyama.
CosmoTon Academy’s Braids & Fades for Charity has been offered at the weekly event throughout September, with the barber school's last appearance scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Town Center West.
The school is donating proceeds from its Downtown Fridays booth to the Blue Sky Center, whose mission is to strengthen rural communities within the Cuyama Valley by supporting entrepreneurs and building up regional creative and economic resources, a CosmoTon spokesman said.
"We really want to help support the community of New Cuyama,” said Michael Funkhouser, a teacher at the academy and one of the event organizers. “Santa Maria is their main hub to shop [and] eat and many commute for work to Santa Maria.
“We felt that by supporting Blue Sky Center we could support activities and economy for the residents and children of this awesome town,” he said.
CosmoTon is offering hair braids for a $5 donation and haircuts for a $12 donation to Blue Sky Center.
For more information about the nonprofit organization, visit www.blueskycenter.org. For more information about the barber school, visit www.cosmotonacademy.com.
The Santa Barbara Zoo's 48-year-old Asian elephant, Little Mac, is in failing health.
The zoo said Tuesday that Little Mac has been receiving hospice care after a sharp decline in her physical condition in the past two weeks.
The zoo says she has had intermittent gastrointestinal issues, lost weight, exhibited lowered activity levels and loss of appetite, among other problems common in geriatric elephants.
Zoo President and CEO Rich Block says it's time to consider euthanasia as an option.
Little Mac came to the Santa Barbara Zoo in 1972 with another female Asian elephant, Sujatha, who died on Oct. 16, 2018, at age 47.
Caltrans announced Wednesday that because of an ongoing construction project on Highway 1, the roadway will be closed overnight between the San Carpoforo Bridge and Ragged Point.
According to a press release, crews have been working in the area to add a retaining wall and a viaduct and the closures will allow for necessary drilling.
The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday, Sept. 29 and running through the morning of Friday, Oct. 4.
A traffic signal is expected to be installed the following week, and will allow Caltrans to work on the project with only limited impact on the highway. Traffic controls are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Oct. 6.
Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo is listed as the contractor for this $4.1 million project that is slated to be completed by the spring of 2020.
Today
Sunny. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph
Today
Sunny. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny and windy. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph.