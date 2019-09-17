Fourteen months after a dispute with library administration resulted in the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library shop closing, the nonprofit is set to establish a new bookstore in the Town Center.
First incorporated in 1983, the Friends raises money to support the Santa Maria Public Library with donations, primarily through book sales and its annual Painted Chair fundraiser.
The group, which has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Santa Maria Public Library, operated a bookstore inside the library lobby until last summer, after months of negotiations on a memorandum of understanding failed to produce an agreement between the Friends and library management.
Pioneer Valley spent much of last season competing for an Ocean League championship.
The Panthers spent much of Monday afternoon in a very different volleyball setting.
The Pioneer Valley girls volleyball team traveled to the Anderson Recreation Center in Lompoc to face an upstart program: The Lompoc Valley Baptist Hawks.
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Sisquoc.
Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire near Old Rig and Cat Canyon roads, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-acre fire on top of a hillside.
County Fire responded with fire retardant and water drops by air tankers, along with six engines, two dozers and two water-tenders.
Forward progress of the flames was stopped within an hour of firefighters' arrival, and the blaze was completely extinguished around 7:45 p.m., Eliason said. The cause remains under investigation.
Michahjuliana Lundberg is new to the high school sports scene.
Tyler McCoy is not.
However, both were named Athletes of the Week for the first time during Monday's Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
The Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization (LVCHO) marked its 20-year anniversary this month with a celebration that included the presentation of its new three-year strategic plan and the unveiling of a new anniversary logo.
The organization was founded in 1999 to improve community health by increasing access to health-related services. The anniversary celebration, held Sept. 12, was attended by several of the LVCHO’s closest partners and stakeholders. The event included wine, hors d'oeuvres and a networking reception.
“I consider LVCHO to be one of the (best) kept secrets in Lompoc,” said Jeanie Sleigh, the administrator for Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc Health Care Center.
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, an event spokesman said.
The program is the result of a partnership between local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
A sharp ridge of high pressure over the West Coast produced northeasterly (offshore) winds, clear skies and warm to hot — nearly record-breaking — temperatures throughout much of California on Friday and Saturday.
Santa Maria just missed breaking its record for Sept. 13 by reaching 97 degrees, just 1 degree short of the record of 98 set back in 1971.
Many beach communities that are typically cool saw Friday’s temperatures reaching into the 80s, 90s and even into the 100s. Uncharacteristically, the temperatures remained in the 80s well into the night in many beach communities that day.
I took our family dog for a walk Friday evening, and the temperature was 84 degrees in Los Osos.
As twilight approached, we came across an old Monterey pine tree stump where hundreds of Western drywood (Kalotermitidae) termites were emerging from a single spot between the bark and the wood like alien creatures in a nightmarish science fiction film and flying away.
You have free articles remaining.
The city of Solvang is seeking proposals for Julefest event management and production services.
Julefest is a monthlong celebration of holiday events that include the Julefest parade, tree lighting and a visit with Santa Claus.
The request for proposals (RFP) lists key events that are part of Julefest and encourages applicants to submit their own ideas for making Julefest 2019 a success, according to information on the city's website.
The approved contractor will ensure all Julefest events are planned and coordinated from start to finish by working with city staff and local organizations.
For details or to submit a proposal, visit www.CityofSolvang.com/Bids.aspx.
The RFP submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Solvang City Council will accept a bid on Monday, Sept. 23, during the council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1644 Oak St. in Solvang.
Put your plans in motion. How you direct your energy and what you accomplish will set the tone for the next few years. Having everything in its place will leave you free to take advantage of the opportunities heading your way. It's time to take a leap of faith.
See a full horoscope with a breakdown for each sign online.
Week Three was the week of the running QB.
Dominick Martinez, Emilio Corona and Tyler Kaschewski are all three QBs who had more success running the ball last week than passing.
Martinez had over 200 rushing yards as Santa Maria dominated Bakersfield Golden Valley. Santa Maria had more than 450 rushing yards as a team. Martinez scored twice.
See the full this of candidates and vote online.
Today
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 78F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 73F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 82F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 49F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 81F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.