10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Thursday, October 24

More than 800 people made their way to the Santa Maria Fairpark on Wednesday for the 18th annual Empty Bowls, raising a record amount of money during the fundraiser to address hunger in Santa Barbara County.
The event serves as the sole annual Santa Maria fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which distributes 10 million pounds of food annually.
On Wednesday, the event raised around $55,000, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager for Foodbank, adding the amount sets the record for the most raised during a Santa Maria Empty Bowls.
Pedestrians in downtown Lompoc were treated to free bouquets of flowers Wednesday morning as part of a local florist’s efforts to spread happiness and cheer.
Representatives of Ocean View Flowers, which is based in Lompoc, gave away the floral arrangements as part of the national “Petal It Forward” campaign organized by the Society of American Florists. Through the promotion, random passersby were given two bouquets — one to keep and another to give away to the person of their choosing.
The event was designed to help people start their day in a happier mood. It was created after a study from the University of North Florida found that living with flowers reduces stress, and an independent survey revealed that people reported feeling happier after both receiving and giving away flowers, according to the Society of American Florists.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed murder charges against 25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez for the Oct. 6 shooting death of a man in the 1000 block of Main Street in Santa Maria.
Additionally, Hernandez is accused of two firearm enhancements — one for use of a firearm and one for intentionally discharging a firearm causing death — and a violent offender enhancement.
Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Alberto Medina outside 805 Tacos before fleeing to Mexico.
The U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Hernandez in Guadalajara, Mexico, after he turned himself in to authorities there, and brought him back to the states, according to Ruiz.
Santa Maria Police arrested Hernandez in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
Hernandez was arraigned in a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday before Superior Court Judge James Iwasko, who set Hernandez's bail at $3 million.
Hernandez did not enter a plea.
Iwasko continued Hernandez's arraignment to Nov. 6 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Three area football games with league title implications will all kick off at 7 p.m. Friday night.
In the 11-man variety, St. Joseph (5-3, 1-0) will play at Arroyo Grande (6-3, 2-0) in a Mountain League showdown and Mission Prep (4-4, 2-0) will play at Templeton (7-1, 2-0), with the winner earning the Ocean League championship.
In the eight-man variety, Coast Union (8-0, 2-0) will play at Valley Christian Academy (3-3, 1-1). If the Lions pull the upset and make their Homecoming a happy one, they will earn a share of the Coast Valley League title. If the Broncos stay unbeaten, they will get the CVL title for themselves.
Community forums in Santa Maria and Lompoc will address the issues of housing and homelessness as part of the second phase of Santa Barbara County’s Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness.
The goal of the second phase is to create a detailed implementation plan with specific steps expanding on Phase I strategies, a county spokesman said.
In Santa Maria, the forum will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday in Shephard Hall of the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St.
The Lompoc forum is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center at 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a man suspected of attempted armed robbery.
The alleged incident happened at 10:43 a.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood in the northwest portion of Lompoc.
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun and attempted to rob a woman of her money.
The suspect ran from the scene after the victim told him she didn’t have any money and screamed, according to Lompoc police.
The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man between 18 and 21 years old who stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 125 pounds with dark hair and a thin mustache.
After the suspect fled the scene, Lompoc patrol officers converged on the area and set up a perimeter.
“An extensive search was conducted, but the suspect was not located,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Nearby surveillance was obtained, which showed the suspect as he fled from the area. The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect.”
Anyone who has information is encouraged by police to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or leave a tip through the department’s smartphone app.
Five defendants in the high-profile MS-13 murder case will be tried together in a modified courtroom at the Santa Maria Superior Court after a judge ruled against holding separate trials last week.
The trial is slated to start Feb. 18, 2020, and is expected to last at least a year inside a Department 8 courtroom that will be renovated to accommodate a crowd of defendants, their lawyers and members of the public.
Judge John McGregor on Friday denied motions for Jose Juan Sanchez Torres, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno, Jose Balmore Saravia Lainez and Tranquilino Robles Morales, who were seeking separate trials after being accused of a litany of murder and gang charges.
The St. Joseph girls squad, the league leader going in, shot a team score of 515 to win at the Ocean League Finals at Morro Bay Golf Course Wednesday to wrap up the league title.
"I think my team held together good," St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdic said. "Every time I would go to a different group today—we had six players in six different groups—they were asking how the other girls were doing. They were excited for everyone else and excited for the team.”
In an upset, Morro Bay’s Abigail Burras won the individual league championship by shooting a 91, the best individual score of the day.
A combination of league duals and league finals results determined the final team league standings. For the first time, the league finals solely determined the individual league champion and all-league honors.
A project to retrofit and improve the rock slope protection on the Pismo Creek Bridge along Highway 101 south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing will result in two overnight ramp closures this weekend, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Both the southbound onramp at Price Street and the southbound offramp at Hinds Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to pour concrete, the spokesman said.
Motorists planning to head southbound on the freeway from downtown and Price Canyon Road will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.
Several Lompoc residents were arrested and multiple guns and drugs were seized in a sweep conducted by the Lompoc Police Department this week in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies.
The Lompoc Police Department conducted about 60 compliance checks throughout the Lompoc area, according to officials.
Eleven people were arrested for a range of alleged crimes as a result of the checks, with assistance provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara County Probation Department, Santa Barbara City Police Department and the state parole office.
Among those arrested were Eddie Morello, 28; Edgar Gutierrez, 24; Eric Catalan, 23; Ian Coggin, 48; Jose Cruz, 23; Justin Howren Jr., 23; Kiari Carter, 24; Nicholas Freitas, 36; Oscar Diaz, 26; Shaylee Lopez, 18; and Vanessa Gonzales, 27.
They were variously booked on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, possessing narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of ammunition and vehicle theft along with outstanding warrants.
The Lompoc Police Department reported it seized two illegal firearms, about 1 pound of methamphetamine and “a large amount” of cocaine.
The items were seized from subjects who were already on county probation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The Arroyo Grande girls golf team went 8-0 in Mountain League duals this year then made some history Wednesday.
The Eagles shot a school record team low 432 for 18 holes at Rancho Maria Golf Course to win at the Mountain League Tournament.
Righetti junior Claire Alford repeated as individual Mountain League champion with a two-under 71 on her team’s home course.
