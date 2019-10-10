Following "The Lone Woman of San Nicolas Island" lecture held at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum in late August, John Johnson, Ph.D. curator of anthropology at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, will this time visit St. Mark's in-the Valley Episcopal Church on Thursday, Oct. 17, to present his historical findings on Santa Rosa Island.
The 7 p.m. lecture located within Stacy Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos, will include Johnson's research about Santa Rosa Island's "Arlington Spring Man," and information gathered from six field seasons of research at the site that dates from the end of the Pleistocene era, 2.58 million years ago to 0.012 million years ago.
Part of Channel Islands National Park — a five-island archipelago located along the Santa Barbara Channel in the Pacific Ocean — Santa Rosa Island (Santarosae) continues to reveal astounding historical evidence that reaches far back.
A comprehensive plan is being developed to see that every Santa Barbara County resident is counted in the 2020 census, because undercounting the population could lead to cuts in funding and reductions in social services and even cost the county representation at higher levels of government, according to a county staff report.
Because the U.S. Census Bureau only does the official count every 10 years, those potential losses in revenue, programs and representation would plague the county for a full decade, according to the report.
“California came close after the 2010 census to losing a [congressional] representative to another state because of undercounting,” said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county administrative officer.
The blowout that wasn’t.
Early on, it looked like the Santa Maria Saints would roll to an easy boys water polo win over the St. Joseph Knights in a Channel League match Wednesday afternoon at the Saints’ Karl Bell Aquatic Center.
But the Knights finally found their rhythm and turned a blowout into a remarkably close game before the Saints pulled out a 15-11 victory.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. officials on Wednesday said that customers in Santa Maria won't be affected by the public safety power shutoff underway in parts of Northern California.
Thirty-two customers in Santa Maria were notified in advance of the shutoff as part of the first phase of de-energization, which began shortly after midnight Wednesday, although PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said their power won't be cut.
Power safety shutoffs were implemented by PG&E and other state utilities in the wake of deadly wildfires fires that swept across California in recent years. The power shutoffs are being used as a preventative measure as parts of Northern California are currently under fire danger due to high winds.
While much of the fanfare around the Central Coast AirFest celebrates talent on the aerobatics scene, the event also honors the country’s military history and pilots who served in years past.
This year’s AirFest will feature not only amazing pilots and breathtaking aerobatics, but honored guest Capt. Charles Plumb, a Vietnam War veteran, accomplished pilot and motivational speaker.
Now 66 years old, Plumb splits his time between his home in Westlake Village and traveling around the world to speak at various conferences and events. If he has time in his busy schedule, he’ll also make it over to the Santa Ynez Airport a couple times a month, where he stays in his airplane hangar.
At long last, several area football teams will play their respective league openers Friday night.
The Channel League will enter the second week of its campaign that evening. Both area eight-man teams, Orcutt Academy and Valley Christian Academy will be in action.
Here is a look at the area football schedule.
More than 70 vehicle stops were conducted between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday along the Betteravia Road corridor by several Santa Maria Police Department officers as part of a traffic safety operation, a department spokesman said.
Several citations were issued and multiple warnings were delivered to drivers during the operation between South Broadway and Highway 101, said Sgt. M. McGehee.
The goal of the operation was not only enforcement of traffic laws but also to educate the public on the need for safe driving, McGehee said, adding the Police Department will continue to conduct such operations on a sporadic basis.
Santa Maria and Orcutt residents who want to know more about Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s plans to shut down electric service during critical wildfire weather conditions can get answers to their questions at an informational meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, just off East Betteravia Road, in Santa Maria.
Shutting down the power during very hot, dry or windy conditions is designed to reduce the chances of a power-line spark igniting a wildfire, PG&E officials said.
Officers from the Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol will conduct free checks of child passenger safety seats Saturday in Santa Maria, a CHP spokesman said.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 2220 S. Bradley Road, officers will inspect child safety seats and make sure they are properly installed, CHP Officer Benjamin Smith said.
He noted that officers will not be checking people for driver's licenses or insurance, and no citations will be issued.
Smith said four out of five child passenger safety seats are installed or incorrectly adjusted.
“Let us inspect your child safety seat and help you install it correctly,” he said.
For more information, call CHP Officer Danny Maher at 805-549-3261.
At this year’s Central Coast AirFest, pilot and performer Eric Tucker will be elevating the act he premiered for the first time in 2018. It involves a terrified flyer, an ambulance and a few scares for the audience, but it ultimately ends in laughter.
While a comedic act is somewhat unusual for an airshow, Tucker believes he has found his calling in the comedic aerobatic performance, in which he plays a confused flyer who takes off in a plane without knowing how to fly.
The audience hears back-and-forth banter between the announcer and Tucker as he feigns terror, the plane appearing to lose more and more control as he flies through the air.
Queen of Angels Church to host Harvest Festival this weekend
The Queen of Angels Catholic Church at 3495 Rucker Road is inviting the community to attend its annual Harvest Festival, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
The event, which is free to attend, will include live entertainment, games and pony rides for children, as well as a Cherry Tree with 243 prizes, a slime booth, a jingle board, face painting and a jump house.
Drought-tolerant plants will be for sale, multicultural food booths will be available Saturday, and there will be a chicken and beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, contact the church at 805-733-2735.
From left, SMOOTH Board President Jeremy Moreno, Santa Maria Councilwoman Gloria Soto, and Executive Director Jim Talbott display a proclamation from the City of Santa Maria recognizing SMOOTH's 45 years of service to the community. Talbott is holding a new board appreciation plaque with the names and service of past SMOOTH board members dating back to Aug. 22, 1974.
