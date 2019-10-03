Santa Barbara County’s cannabis tax revenue for the fourth-quarter of last fiscal year rose to $2.3 million, a 60% increase from the two previous quarters, according to a report submitted Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.
The fourth-quarter taxes paid by 36 operators brought the total for the 2018-19 fiscal year ending June 30 to $6.9 million, or $1.2 million more than anticipated, according to the report from Steven Yee, fiscal and policy analyst for the County Executive Office.
An audit system is not yet in place, however, to assure cannabis operators are accurately reporting income and paying appropriate taxes, and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart wanted to know why it’s taking so long to implement one.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning as part of an operational test that once again drew the ire of anti-nuclear activists.
The missile, along with a test re-entry vehicle, was fired from the base at 1:13 a.m. The ICBM's re-entry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, according to Air Force public affairs, which noted that tests like Wednesday’s “verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.”
The Minuteman III program is part of the U.S.’s nuclear weapons system.
The Dos Pueblos Chargers led the charge around Cabrillo High School’s cross country course Wednesday afternoon, sweeping the four races at the Channel League Mid-Season Meet.
The Chargers won both the girls and boys varsity races and the girls and boys junior varsity races on the 3-mile course that wound around Cabrillo High School, into the streets of Vandenberg Village and then came back to the school again.
“We don’t get days like this when every squad — boys, girls, varsity, JV — wins,” said Dos Pueblos boys and girls head coach Nash Jimenez. “It was just a beautiful day.”
A Santa Maria woman left a $380,000 gift to Hancock College to support the school's nursing programs.
The gift, which was placed in a permanent endowment to benefit Hancock's nursing programs, comes from from the estate of Barbara Andrastek. She died in March 2018.
The college plans to use the funds to further develop skills simulation and clinical support for students in Hancock’s licensed vocation nursing, certified nursing assisting and registered nursing programs.
Over the last moth, Santa Maria High School student Gerardo Florentino has learned to play the piano through free, afternoon music classes offered at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
While the 16-year-old also has learned the basics of the guitar, Florentino prefers the piano.
“The piano sounds pretty good; it's classical," he said. "Also, when I was younger, I used to hear my friend’s sister play the piano. And I always wanted to learn how to play the piano.”
The Arroyo Grande girls and San Luis Obispo boys ran to team victories, and Arroyo Grande freshman Taylor Jones and Paso Robles senior Damian Gavilan ran to individual ones at the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) Mid-Season Meet Wednesday.
Mountain League and Ocean League girls and boys teams ran a three-mile dirt course, with a mixture of flat and moderate hills portions, at the Elks Unocal Events Center. Runners competed in mild, breezy conditions.
Jones led Arroyo Grande to the girls title. The Eagles scored 50 points to runner-up San Luis Obispo’s 55. The San Luis Obispo boys scored 45 points to second-place Arroyo Grande’s 55.
SMPD receives $260,000 traffic safety grant
The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday received a one-year $260,000 grant to fund traffic enforcement and safety programs, intended to reduce deaths and injuries on California roads.
The grant, which runs from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2020, will fund DUI checkpoints and various types of patrols targeting drivers suspected of traffic violations including seat belt and child safety seat requirements, hands-free cellphone regulations and motorcycle rules.
Operations that target pedestrians and bicyclists who disobey traffic laws also will be implemented.
In addition, the grant will fund education programs like officer training and safety presentations for youth and community members about distracted and impaired driving.
The SMPD received the grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, which received the money from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Getting in a vehicle remains one of the most dangerous things we do,” said Barbara Rooney, director with the Office of Traffic Safety.
From 2013 to 2019, according to Office of Traffic Safety statistics, Santa Maria had eight fatal collisions involving pedestrians and three fatal collisions involving bicycles.
The intersections of Main and Broadway and West Williams and Broadway were among the most dangerous for bicyclists and pedestrians during that five-year period, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.
As the golfers struggled with fast greens, St. Joseph edged Orcutt Academy 268-273 in an Ocean League dual held at Santa Maria Country Club on Wednesday.
Orcutt Academy's Karli Lundberg, who shot a 41 on this very course on Monday, earned medalist honors along with teammate Melissa Burns as they each shot 49.
The Knights won despite not having a single golfer break into the 40s. Mackenzie Taylor and Sophia Cordova each shot 53 and Lita Mahoney, Bella Aldridge and Macie Taylor each shot 54.
The Santa Maria Public Library and Opera Santa Barbara will present Noontime Opera from noon to 1 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.
Members of the Opera Santa Barbara Chrisman Studio Artist Residency program will perform selections inspired by Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly."
Seating to this free event is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats for this popular program.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Anyone with questions is asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles District Office will hold a free seminar in Santa Maria for those who want to start a new business or grow, expand or recover an existing business on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Titled “Empowering Santa Maria Valley Small Businesses, the seminar is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. in America’s Job Center of California at 1410 S. Broadway, Suite H, the Sutter Room.
SBA provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistants for the nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.
The seminar will not only include representatives of SBA but also the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.
Although the seminar is free, those planning to attend are asked to reserve a space by visiting www.bit.ly/sbasmwb.
Select a path and expand your mind. Learn all you can to ensure success. Big accomplishments are within reach if you take the initiative and become a leader. If you change the dynamics of your relationships with people who are controlling, you will boost your confidence and achieve your dreams.
See a full breakdown of all of the astrological signs online
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 76F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 78F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Today
Sunny. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 76F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Today
Sunny. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 81F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.