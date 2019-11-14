Thursday is here, get ready for the day by reading through this collection of our morning headlines. Local sports, news, lifestyles and even a look at the weather, it is all right here. Click on each headline to see the full story online.
For months, progress on the reconstruction of Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School was hard to see, but workers were actually toiling almost nonstop to get underground infrastructure installed at the site near Cachuma Lake.
Now, with that work completed, new buildings are popping up at the camp that was virtually destroyed in July 2017 when the Whittier fire came raging through, turning 47 of the 50 structures into charred rubble.
Officials of the Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council said despite the loss of historical structures, the reconstructed camp will be better than the original, and they have set October 2020 as the target for reopening the Outdoor School.
“Our goal is to get the Outdoor School up first,” said Ken Miles, the Los Padres Council development director who’s charged with finding the funds to pay for the $18 million reconstruction project. “Once we get that open, we’ll catch our breath, then start on the Scout facilities.”
Neighborhood streets clogged with parked cars and traffic enforcement were among the issues raised by residents during a Wednesday night town hall in southeast Santa Maria.
Held at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, the meeting drew a handful of community members from the city’s southeast quadrant.
The meeting began with remarks from Mayor Alice Patino, who thanked residents for the passage of Measure U and touted the growing number of retailers that have set up shop in Santa Maria.
“Santa Maria is flourishing — it’s the happening place in the whole county,” she said. “People come here to shop. The last mayor of Solvang said, ‘I love coming to Santa Maria, I don’t go to Goleta anymore to shop.’”
AJ Pateras' run as Cabrillo's football coach is over.
Lee Central Coast News has learned that Pateras was relieved of his duties last week in a meeting with the Cabrillo High administration.
Pateras lasted three seasons with Cabrillo, winning one game in that span. Cabrillo's next head coach will take over a program that is riding a 24-game losing streak that dates back to 2017.
Though wins on the field never materialized for Pateras in Vandenberg Village, the Ventura native leaves the his post proud of the way he led the program. Patareas notes the structure he built into the program, things like a fully funded non-profit booster club, new equipment and updated facilities.
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $360 million to local governments to settle lawsuits over deadly wildfires sparked by its equipment during the last two years, including one blamed for a mudslide that killed more than 20 people, the utility and attorneys announced Wednesday.
The sum will reimburse counties, cities and other public agencies for firefighting costs and repairing damage from two of the region’s worst blazes. The figure will not fully repay taxpayer costs, but it will help pay the bills to rebuild roads, other infrastructure and clean up debris, among other things, said attorney John Fiske, who represents local governments.
“While this is not 100%, it’s not pennies on the dollar,” Fiske said. “A lot of these communities ... were hit very hard. In the aftermath of these wildfires, all sorts of public resources and taxpayer resources are lost.”
The group of nearly two dozen public entities that includes small fire, water and park agencies had sued Southern California Edison for negligence and improper operation of power lines and equipment, failure to clear vegetation around electric lines and for not shutting down circuits when high winds created fire danger.
A Southern California school administrator has been tapped to lead the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District following an eight-month search.
On Tuesday, the district board of education voted to hire Antonio Garcia, who currently serves as an assistant superintendent of professional growth systems at Riverside Unified School District, to lead the district, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the district.
Garcia will take over from acting superintendent John Davis and former Superintendent Mark Richardson. His contract starts Jan. 1.
A graduate of Stanford and Brown universities, Garcia began his career as a high school teacher for the Whittier Union High School District before joining Riverside in 1999, Klein said. He has served as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of K-12 curriculum and instruction and worked for the Riverside County Office of Education.
College of the Sequoias had 22 points off turnovers to Hancock’s six. The Giants have a six-footer, Aubrey Nunes, who has game. The tallest Bulldog is 5-9.
All that helped add up to a 71-66 win for the visiting Giants over the Bulldogs in a non-conference women’s basketball game at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night.
COS moved to 3-1. Hancock is 1-3. The Bulldogs have dropped three straight.
All in all, “I was very happy with the way we played,” said Hancock coach Cary Nerelli.
“I love these kids. They play so hard and they’re very coachable. (College of the Sequoias) is a good team. They’re No. 5, I believe,” in Northern California.
The Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy accused of felony DUI pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Javier Jonathan Antunez, 44, was dressed out in a suit and using crutches as he briefly appeared with his attorney before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.
Lavayen agreed to set a date of Jan. 6 for a preliminary hearing in Superior Court's Department 6.
Antunez is charged in connection to a Sept. 14 three-vehicle crash just east of the Cachuma Lake Recreational Area on Highway 154 that injured six people, including himself. It's not clear what the extent of Antunez's injuries are.
One of the victims of the crash was identified as Judith Hall, who is a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office investigator. The other four who sustained injuries were Esther Trejokembaiyee, Enrique Calderon Mendez, Dolores Gutierrez and Evelia Dominguez.
Antunez faces two felony DUI charges -- driving under the influence and causing injury, and driving under the influence with greater than a .08% blood alcohol content and causing injury -- and one habitual offender enhancement.
Josh Lynn, Antunez's attorney, described the case as "complicated" as he asked the judge to enter a general time waiver for his client.
Antunez remains out of jail on bond with a $150,000 bail amount posted, according to court records.
The case is being prosecuted by Jonathan Kline of the California Attorney General's Office rather than the District Attorney's Office to avoid an appearance of a conflict of interest.
Antunez is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 6 at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Mountain Mike's Pizza is set to open its Santa Maria restaurant on Friday.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
Chelsea McKinney, who handles media relations for the chain, said the 2,500-foot restaurant will feature a kids' activity room with arcade games and a dining room filled with television screens.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sleeping Bag Drive to benefit homeless now underway
The third annual Sleeping Bag Drive conducted by the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office to help those experiencing homelessness is underway through Dec. 11.
More than 1,800 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County, said Gina DePinto, county communications manager.
To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of not only sleeping bags but, also, hats, gloves, jackets, warm clothing, thermal underwear, scarves, socks, shoes, hygiene products and backpacks, DePinto said.
New or lightly used donations can be dropped off during regular business hours at the Public Defender’s Office at 312-P E. Cook St., Building A, in Santa Maria as well as 1100 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.
Financial donations also will be accepted to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments, with checks made out to Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County and Americorps.
Donations are tax deductible through the Public Defender’s partnerships, DePinto said.
Donations can also be made online at www.fsacares.org, where donors should specify that the funds are for the sleeping bag drive.
Homeless individuals who want to receive donated goods will need to attend a distribution event from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at each office of the Public Defender.
Goods will be available while supplies last, DePinto said.
For more information, contact the Public Defender’s Office at 805-346-7500 in Santa Maria or 805-568-3470 in Santa Barbara.
Capt. William Goodwin Dana to be discussed during next Heart of the Valley
Orcutt Union School District administrator Joe Dana will speak about early Central Coast pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
William Dana was granted the 38,888-acre Rancho Nipomo in 1837 and is considered the founder of Nipomo, where his original adobe home still stands.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The Lompoc Valley Festival Foundation will hold a fundraiser to benefit the Cabrillo High boys basketball program beginning at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at Johnny’s Bar and Grill, 321 W. Ocean Ave.
The event will include a barbecue, raffle, wine pull, silent auction and pie-eating contest. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, grab lunch and participate or cheer on the contestants. All ages are welcome.
The money raised, according to organizers, will go toward the Cabrillo varsity boys basketball team for equipment, uniforms and travel expenses for the 2019-20 season.
Your Central Coast Weather Forecast
Today
Overcast. High 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Generally cloudy. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High around 65F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.