A wind generation project in the hills southwest of Lompoc won unanimous approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, despite a number of public comments opposing the development.
Commissioners approved the Strauss Wind Energy Project that will bring 29 wind turbines mounted to towers more than 260 feet tall and capable of generating 98 megawatts of electricity per year to the hilltops about 5 miles from the city.
The project, owned by BayWa, is located on the site of the Lompoc Wind Energy Project that was approved in 2009 but never built.
However, the Strauss project is much smaller than the Lompoc project, which would have consisted of 65 turbines mounted on 400-foot towers.
Six children were formally adopted by their forever families Wednesday at Santa Maria Juvenile Court in celebration of National Adoption Day.
The annual event serves to honor the adopted children as well as the families that have committed to raising them as their own.
On Wednesday, Judge Arthur Garcia presided over the six adoptions before a courtroom packed with dozens of family members.
Also in court were social workers from the County Child Welfare Services' Our County Our Kids program and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), who helped to represent each child during the adoption process.
Brandi Garza was at the juvenile court Wednesday to adopt 3-year-old Shyanne, who had been in her care as a resource parent for a year prior to the adoption.
Santa Maria residents are invited to spread cheer and joy this holiday season by decorating their homes and businesses for the 2019 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.
The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email up to three photographs, the address of the display and, if available, a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
A Santa Barbara man charged in the deaths of a Solvang mother and her two children in a fiery car wreck on Highway 154 pleaded not guilty to their murders Wednesday, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman.
John Roderick Dungan, 28, appeared in court Wednesday morning before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Cliff Anderson to enter his plea.
Dungan is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley and her children, 2-year-old Lucienne Bley Gleason and 4-month-old Desmond Bley Gleason. Bley and her two children were killed in a three-car collision near the Cold Spring Bridge on Oct. 25.
Additionally, Dungan is charged with an enhancement of committing a felony while released from custody on a prior offense.
Dungan still has an unresolved case from March in which he is charged with stalking, having a concealed firearm inside of a vehicle and a large capacity magazine-related charge.
Dungan is accused of intentionally slamming his 2014 Chevrolet Camaro into Bley's 2013 Chevy Volt, according to Cmdr. Cindy Ponce of the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol, who added that the case is still under investigation.
He was hospitalized for serious injuries he sustained in the crash but has since recovered and is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on no bail.
Dungan is scheduled to reappear before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams on Jan. 31, 2020, for a preliminary hearing setting.
No. 18 Hancock (8-8-6) will play No. 15 Saddleback at The Great Soccer Fields in Irvine at 2 p.m. Thursday in the play-in round of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Regional Playoffs.
"When (last) weekend came, we were sitting one spot out of the playoffs," Hancock coach Billy Vinnedge, who is also the veteran Hancock men's soccer coach, said during a Wednesday workout. The Bulldogs were due to head for Irvine immediately after the workout.
"I had no idea whether or not we'd get in. The system to determine who gets in is a power points system (strength of schedule plays a big part) that has been around forever," said Vinnedge.
"A lot of things had to happen over the weekend (for us to get in). They all happened."
At least two people were hospitalized following an early morning head-on collision on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At 5:45 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the collision on southbound Highway 101 at the Clark Avenue exit involving a grey sedan and at least one other vehicle.
Three people were injured, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, with two needing medical evaluation at Marian Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries. Minor injuries were reported in the third case.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered the sedan, with major front end damage to the driver's side.
One person still was inside an involved vehicle, but no extrication was needed.
Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a battalion chief responded to the collision, in addition to Calstar and one American Medical Response ambulance, Bertucelli said.
A Fire Department engine remained on scene to assist in cleanup and securing the scene, Bertucelli said, adding that law enforcement also remained on scene to conduct an investigation.
The Lompoc Museum is slated to offer a free program tonight that focuses on the Honda Point disaster, which occurred off the Santa Barbara County coast in 1923 and remains the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.
The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St.
It will include a 15-minute screening of the 1992 Huell Howser program "Devil’s Jaw," which will be followed by a presentation updating what is currently known about the tragedy.
The event will be the first in a series of presentations that will review and revisit some classic Huell Howser TV shows about Lompoc and the surrounding area, according to the Lompoc Museum.
The Honda Point disaster continues to draw visitors to local museums, historical societies, and a section of rugged coastline for a glimpse of what happened to a squadron of Navy destroyers on that fateful foggy night more than 96 years ago.
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1923, seven destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello.
Two other ships grounded, but were able to maneuver free of the rocks. Twenty-three sailors died in the disaster.
The program at the Lompoc Museum will include commentary from James Carucci, an archaeologist and cultural resource manager with more than 20 years local experience, according to the Lompoc Museum.
For more information on the program, contact the Lompoc Museum at 805-736-3888 or lompocmuseum@gmail.com or visit the facility at 200 South H St.
Do you know what you are doing for dinner tonight? How about a few slices for a great cause - Pizza fundraiser to benefit lung cancer foundation at Wild West Pizza.
The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer will hold a pizza fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Wild West Pizza and Grill, 1137 North H St.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from each pizza sold to a customer who mentions the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer will go toward the nonprofit organization, which works to save lives and advance research by empowering those living with and at risk for lung cancer.
For more information, contact Kathi Downey at lungcancerlpc@aol.com.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY NEWS
Making the fast-approaching holidays a little brighter for local children in need, UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 114 of Buellton recently partnered with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians to organize a build-a-bike workshop to benefit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County.
Approached with the idea by UA Local 114, the Tribe agreed to share in the cost of the bike-gifting project, including the purchase of helmets.
UA Local 114 Business Manager Michael Lopez said his organization has contributed to fundraising efforts in the past, but this year, gathering the apprentices to volunteer their time and do something great for the community was a priority.
“We see what the Chumash Foundation is doing out in the community, and the tribe itself has been unbelievably good to us,” Lopez said. “They have supported local union labor, which is a big deal. They don’t have to, but we appreciate the loyalty. So, we reached out to see if we could figure out a way to partner on a donation. We work with our hands, so building bikes could not be a better match for what would fit with our guys.”
Lisa Boyer’s debut as the head coach of the Santa Ynez High School Pirates girls’ water polo team was a big success.
The Pirates defeated Ventura’s Foothill Tech Dragons 15-9 in Monday afternoon’s season-opener at the SYHS pool.
Taye Luke and Ally Alderete led the Pirates with six goal apiece. Hannah Allen added two and Lily Mazza one.
Goal keeper Peyton Pratt had seven blocked shots.
The new coach is expecting a good but challenging season.
“The last time I coached, we weren’t in the Channel League,” said Boyer during last Friday’s practice. “The league has a lot of tough teams. I expect every game is going to be a fight but I think we’ll do well. I’m looking forward to coaching again.”
The Santa Ynez Pirates found their stride Wednesday night in their boys basketball home-opener against the Orcutt Academy Spartans.
The Pirates (1-1) used a stifling defense to shut down the Spartans (1-1) on their way to a 44-19 non-league victory for their first win of the young season.
“Any time you hold the other team to around 40 points, you have a chance to win,” said Orcutt Academy head coach Ryan Smalley. “We just didn’t handle their pressure well from the opening jump.”
“We certainly got off to a better start than we did against Nipomo (a 67-52 loss at Nipomo Tuesday night),” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “We sort of found our identity playing man-to-man instead of zone. That helped us find our offensive rhythm.”
