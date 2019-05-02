Two dozen sign-waving demonstrators marched Wednesday in downtown Santa Maria to call attention to the plight of immigrants and celebrate the work of organized labor.
Santa Maria's march was one of the hundreds of similar events held in communities all across the country to highlight workers’ rights in honor of May Day.
On Wednesday, demonstrators began their march at City Hall, worked their way north until reaching Main Street, then made their way back for a rally that featured speeches from several local labor organizers in both English and Spanish.
Conditional use permit for cannabis in AG-1 zones recommended by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission
Commercial cannabis operations should be allowed on all inland properties zoned Agriculture 1 if a conditional use permit is obtained, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission decided Wednesday on a split vote.
That’s the recommendation the commission will send to the Board of Supervisors, along with recommending that everyone in existing developed rural neighborhoods and rural neighborhoods must be notified of a proposed cannabis operation.
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday as part of an operational test that drew the ire of anti-nuclear weapons activists.
The ICBM, which is part of the U.S. nuclear weapons system, was fired from a silo on northern VAFB at 2:42 a.m.
Col. Kris Barcomb, a 30th Operations Group commander, was the launch decision authority.
Santa Maria Elks honor Blanco, Davila as students of the year; Mayor Alice Patino named citizen of the year
A pair of Santa Maria High School seniors both bound for UCLA this fall and Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino were honored during a Wednesday night reception at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
"I was very shocked," said Isabella Blanco, who, alongside Sindy Valle Davila, was honored as student of the year during the Elks' annual recognition of outstanding high schoolers and community members. "I didn't know they did 'Student of the Year.'"
An all-way stop will be installed at the intersection of Tefft Street and Mesa Road in Nipomo by Thursday, May 9, according to the County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works.
The changes, approved by the Board of Supervisors on April 9, are intended to improve traffic operations and safety on two roadways that experience high volumes of traffic daily, said Michael Britton, county traffic operations supervisor.
Concerns about the health of the mother and the conjoined twins she’s carrying prompted doctors at UCLA to schedule a C-section delivery of the two girls for Thursday morning.
Guadalupe resident Francisco Romero said he and wife Natalie traveled to UCLA after she began to feel very uncomfortable Sunday and they consulted with her doctors there.
Francisco said the delivery is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital, a later date than doctors wanted but which allowed time for the Romeros’ family members to make arrangements to be on hand for the birth of Willow and Evangelene.
Righetti High School is hosting a free clinic for girls basketball players on May 10 and 11.
The clinic is for girls players in sixth through eighth grade. It is scheduled to be held at Righetti High's gym.
The May 10 clinic will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. while the May 11 date will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lompoc junior right-hander Oscar Rojas had given up three straight two-out singles as he tried to finish off Ventura Wednesday.
Two of those, including a Raymond Mahr RBI single that brought the Cougars within a run, came with the Cougars down to their last strike.
Still, Lompoc coach Jason Carlson never wavered in his decision to leave Rojas in there. Rojas rewarded his coach's faith by getting Josiah Sanders swinging to finish a 4-3 win for the Braves in a CIF Southern Section Division 4 Playoffs wild card game at Lompoc
Changes may be coming to Channel League football.
But they aren’t coming right away.
“Next year nothing changes,” Santa Ynez High School athletic director Cris Avery said Wednesday morning. “The current league set-up was voted on two years ago. It took affect this year, so that’s year one. Any changes that were voted on won’t take effect until after our next school year and would be in place for 2020-21.”
In a meeting of CIF Southern Section Northern Area high school administrators and athletic directors on Tuesday in Ventura, it was determined that the Channel League will remain intact when re-leaguing comes in all sports except football.
Today
Foggy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.