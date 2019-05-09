Arts and crafts giant Hobby Lobby has submitted plans to open a store in the former Toys R Us building in southeast Santa Maria.
The company, which has over 850 stores, is the largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer in the world.
Santa Maria Community Development Director Chuen Ng said the company submitted plans for tenant improvements that are being reviewed by the city.
A.T. Still University, a Missouri-based health sciences university, is set to bring a satellite campus to Santa Maria and welcome the first cohort of students to its physician assistant program next summer.
The new campus, which will be located in the new CoastHills Credit Union corporate headquarters, was announced Wednesday at an event with representatives of A.T. Still University and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and city officials.
The Santa Maria campus expects to admit around 100 students for its July 2020 class, said Dr. Craig Phelps, president of A.T. Still University.
Incompatible radio systems and a shortage of space will likely rule out Santa Maria Police Station as the location for a new regional fire and emergency medical services communication center that’s separate from the sheriff’s dispatch center.
That was one conclusion Tuesday from a discussion of the Public Safety Dispatch Center by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, who unanimously voted to have staff return with cost estimates for three options.
Based on the discussion, a new fire dispatch facility could end up being built in the South County right next to either the existing dispatch center or by expanding the existing Emergency Operations Center, figuratively putting all the county’s communication eggs in one disaster-prone basket.
Longstanding partnerships between schools and businesses in the Santa Maria Valley were recognized Wednesday afternoon during the region's annual Business Appreciation Luncheon.
Organized by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Industry Education Council, a community nonprofit composed of educators and business leaders, the event gave school districts the chance to honor local businesses and individuals who have contributed to their students' education.
Some honorees were recognized for their services while others were commended for engaging with or advocating for students.
One avid follower of the Los Angeles Dodgers now can say he lived out his fantasy: He stood on the field at Dodgers Stadium in front of thousands of fans.
And that man, who is a double amputee from Santa Maria, inspired the masses Monday when he threw out the first pitch at his favorite team's home stadium, signifying the start of the Braves/Dodgers series.
A month ago, Mark Andersen received a surprise letter and plaque inviting him to throw out the first pitch for the May 6 game.
A mental health resource fair featuring numerous community agencies will be held Saturday at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The goal of the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Shepard Hall, is to provide education to community members about services available for those affected by mental illness and addiction.
Mental health professionals will offer information on a variety of topics, including mental health, community resources, wellness and recovery. Several stress-relieving actives will also be featured.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays.
For more information, contact Selena Fierro at the library by calling 805-925-0994, ext. 2514.
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission is taking nominations for its "Say It With Flowers" yard beautification contest.
Nominations of Lompoc residences and businesses can be made through May 17. Judging for the contest will take place May 20 through May 30.
Homes and businesses not nominated could still potentially be considered by contest judges for prize contention.
Front yards will be judged on various factors, including visual appeal and maintenance. Backyards are not eligible for judging. Flowers should be part of the landscaping, per the contest theme.
Nominations can be submitted to Diane Najera by calling 805-875-8034.
Winners and honorable mention recipients will be announced at the sixth annual Appreciation & Awards Presentation Program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 25 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.
And then there were three …
Three Santa Ynez High School track & field athletes are moving on to the CIF Southern Section Finals after strong showings at the CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims Saturday at Carpinteria High School.
Neta Ofiaeli, Quincy Valle and Alaynna Garza are practicing this week, getting ready for Saturday’s Finals at Torrance’s El Camino College.
Ryan Delgado guessed right in the sixth inning, and he delivered.
"I was looking for a high fastball," Delgado said.
He got it, and Delgado smacked a two-run home run to left off Bakersfield Centennial right-hander Tyler McCurtain. That was the game-winning hit, as No. 4 Righetti held off the No. 13 Centennial for a 5-3 win at Righetti Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division 1 Baseball Playoffs.
The St. Joseph Knights’ Noah Skarda is the man of the hour.
Skarda scored the winning run and was the winning pitcher in the Knights’ 4-3 extra inning victory over the ninth-seeded Bakersfield Ridgeview Wolf Pack (18-10) in a CIF Central Section Division 3 first round baseball playoff game Tuesday afternoon (and evening) at the Knight’s Dave Brunell Field.
