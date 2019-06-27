Santa Maria-Bonita school board members on Wednesday approved their 2019-20 budget and accountability plan update, a spending and goals package that includes $50 million in funding to support high-need student groups.
State law requires the district approve the $222 million budget and Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) — a three-year plan that outlines actions the district will take in the upcoming year to meet their goals and improve student outcomes — by July 1. Both documents were approved by board members on a 4-0 vote, with board member John Hollinshead absent.
Revenues and expenditures in the 2019-20 budget fell by $1.5 million (0.7%) and $3.4 million (1.5%), respectively, compared to 2018-19. Multiyear budget projections show the district plans to engage in deficit spending for the next three years, hire as many as 50 full-time staff — both credentialed and classified — for the new Measure T school, and make approximately $7 million in cuts by 2021-22 to maintain their state-mandated reserve.
Lompoc’s largest annual community celebration returned in full force Wednesday as the 67th Flower Festival once again took over Ryon Park.
The five-day event, which will continue each day through Sunday, kicked off late in the morning with the start of sales at various vendors, the opening of the carnival and the beginning of live entertainment on the park’s main stage.
On Wednesday evening, the celebration formally launched with an opening ceremony that featured newly crowned Flower Festival Queen Emily Rich and her court.
Camaraderie was on display at the Santa Maria Harley-Davidson on Wednesday when a group of motorcycle riders gathered for a common cause: raising funds to support disabled veterans.
Members of the nonprofit Nation of Patriots representing Santa Cruz and Santa Maria met at the Santa Maria dealership located off Preisker Lane as part of the group's 10th annual Patriot Tour.
The goal of the tour: Ride 14,500 miles in 110 days across 48 states, while carrying an American flag, on a fundraising mission for veterans.
Santa Maria is ramping up its fireworks enforcement as the annual weeklong period when fireworks can be sold in Santa Maria is set to kick off.
The selling period for fireworks will run from noon Friday until 11 p.m July 4.
On Wednesday, the wooden stands where local nonprofit organizations sell so-called “safe and sane” fireworks could already be seen popping up in parking lots around the city.
Wine an wellness again meet for the fifth annual Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation 5-Miler running event on Saturday, July 20 at Sanford Winery and Vineyards.
Beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the winery, runners and walkers of all abilities and ages will take to their marks and cruise through a five-mile mixed terrain course that includes a 350-foot ascent to a scenic overlook with a commanding view of the Sanford Winery estate vineyards on Santa Rosa Road.
Also offered is an alternate “Wine Walk” route that features a mile-long course suitable for a leisurely stroll through the vineyard.
Two gunshot victims are recovering after an early morning shooting in an alley in the 900 block of South Russell Avenue in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria police officers responded to the scene after receiving 911 calls reporting gunshots heard in the alley, where they located the victims along with a crime scene.
The victims, who have not been identified, were transported to area hospitals and are now in stable condition, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Detectives determined the victims were approached in the alley by unknown suspects just prior to the shooting, although they have not specified whether the shooting was gang-related.
The investigation will continue, aided by the crime lab, police said.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sean Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation will hold a symposium Aug. 17 to raise funds for emergency medical care and behavioral training for vulnerable shelter animals.
The symposium, which will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Animal Center, located at 548 W. Foster Road, will include over 20 classes presented by local veterinarians, trainers and animal advocates.
Classes are open to those age 13 and older and will cost $50 per person or $135 for three people.
Funds raised will go toward the nonprofit organization's emergency medical care and behavioral intervention program.
The foundation works with Santa Barbara County Animal Services to pay medical care bills and fund behavioral training the county would otherwise be unable to cover.
Most recently, the foundation covered the cost of corrective surgery for Koa, a dog left at an Orcutt veterinary clinic in May with a rubber band embedded in its snout.
Registration for the Animal Care Symposium can be completed online at www.sbcanimalcare.org.
Tax-deductible donations to the Animal Care Foundation also can be made online.
A perfect 3-0.
That's what Santa Maria Babe Ruth's 14-year-old squad achieved at the District 6 Tournament held at Lompoc's George Meyer Field this week.
Santa Maria captured the District 6 title Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Orcutt. Santa Maria Babe Ruth won both the 14-year-old and 15-year-old district titles. Orcutt's 13s took the other District 6 tournament, which was held at Elks Field.
Very rarely does a single play determine the outcome of a game.
But Wednesday's play at the plate may have done just that.
Orcutt's Kyle Munoz threw a strike from left-center field to catcher Jack Stollberg, who then applied a quick tag to get Santa Maria runner Adrian Gonzalez at the plate and keep Orcutt's lead intact.
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 73F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 53F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 74F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.