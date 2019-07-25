The Santa Maria Elks put the icing on the cake — and brownies, pies and cookies — Wednesday night when they reunited the Golden Circle of Champions children and families in the lodge’s banquet hall for a special dessert reception.
It was a night of mixed emotions.
There was joy and sadness — joy because the Elks were able to disburse $1,000 checks to 25 local families with children battling pediatric cancer.
Firefighters from four agencies stopped the forward progress of a wildfire east of Highway 101 and south of Highway 166 at 95 acres after more than two hours of battling the blaze in mostly dry grass, fire officials said.
The fire broke out around 4:20 p.m. about one-quarter mile east of Highway 101, some 300 yards south of Highway 166 and just north of the Santa Maria River bed, officials said.
In front of a packed chamber, the Solvang City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to approve a short-term contract with the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, at least temporarily reinstating a working relationship that dates back three decades.
The council also voted 4-1 to increase funding for an extensive audit of city services, and in a separate vote tabled any decision regarding the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau contract until another meeting.
Councilwoman Karen Waite was the lone dissenting vote on the council’s decision to increase the budget for Special City Auditor Thomas Widroe from $2,500 to $52,000.
Southwest Pacific Regional: Iolani, all the way from Hawaii, hands Five Cities its first loss of the summer
After winning 18 games without a loss this year, the host team fell 2-0 Wednesday night to the Hawaii state champion in a Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional winner's bracket semifinal in front of an overflow crowd at Porter Field at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities won the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas, last year. Five Cities manager Michael Afzali said 10 players from that squad are on his 14U team this year.
A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday in Orcutt on suspicion of a variety of felonies, including drug possession, child endangerment and trespassing, after he allegedly set up a tent in a county park.
On Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on two tents in the Okerblom Trail, located near the Bradley Dip in Orcutt, said Kelly Hoover, a department spokeswoman.
The search warrants followed months of reports by community members regarding suspected drug activity, attempted assaults, theft and the possible presence of an endangered juvenile female.
The search recovered a large amount of methamphetamine, a scale, drug paraphernalia, pellet guns, bicycles and other items, Hoover said.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks, California Highway Patrol and County Animal Services Division.
Matthew Lee Caldwell, 30, of Santa Maria was arrested and transported to the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he was booked on suspicion of felony child endangerment, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, cultivation of marijuana, unlawful possession of nongame bird parts, using an outdoor fire for disposal of waste, building a campfire in a hazardous fire area, burning fallen timber or logs without a permit, and trespassing in a county park.
The female juvenile was taken into the protective custody of Child Welfare Services, Hoover said.
In a large, blue factory just off Skyway Drive, hundreds of Safran Cabin workers weave through workshops and workstations to build and test the company's specialized aircraft cabin components.
Everything from sinks and mirrors to side walls, overhead storage bins and passenger service units — the ceiling-mounted contraptions that passengers use to turn on the light and air or request assistance from flight attendants — roll out of the Santa Maria factory.
Some are found in the smallest of private jets to the Airbus A380, the world's largest passenger airliner.
Cups & Crumbs in Old Orcutt opened in April and already is looking into expanding their "community coffee shop" business to include a wholesale bakery. We stopped by the location at 156 Broadway St., Suite B, to talk to Claudia Stine and Pam Rowan about their, and partner Julie Darrah's, effort to bring high-quality coffees and pastries to Old Orcutt. They showed us around their beautiful location, the great back patio and highlighted the special touches that they brought to the menu. They also talked about how the business got started and plans for the shop's future. Be sure to stop by their Old Orcutt location and try out their "Magic Mocha" for yourself!
A retired Santa Ynez lawyer has found himself in the national spotlight after a book he and his former wife wrote — detailing their role in the third-largest tire recall in the United States —hit the best-seller lists and is now being sold worldwide.
Joseph Louis Lisoni and Gail Landtbom Lisoni’s 273-page book “Where the Rubber Meets the Road: The Bridgestone/Firestone Conspiracy of Death & Destruction,” published in paperback in February and was recently released in a hardback edition.
Joe Lisoni is perhaps best-known in the Santa Ynez Valley for the medals he’s won competing in the Senior Olympics and related competitions.
Public Library to hold interactive screening of 'The Princess Bride'
The Santa Maria Public Library will host an interactive screening of 1987 film "The Princess Bride" on July 30.
The screening, which will start at 2 p.m., will be held in Shepard Hall.
The library will have props on hand for maximum audience participation. Fans are encouraged to dress as a character or make a mask before the movie starts.
The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. The library’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.
Questions may be directed to Youth Services at 805-925-0994.
Forty Santa Maria-area kids got an up close look at life as a firefighter during the city’s annual junior and teen firefighter camps on Wednesday.
The annual camps are four days long and cycle participants through various scenarios firefighters face on a day-to-day basis, like climbing an aerial ladder, rappelling down a wall, handling ropes and knots and search and rescue skills.
The program is jointly run by Santa Maria's Recreation and Parks and Fire departments.
