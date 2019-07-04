Construction on a building in Santa Maria’s Crossroads shopping center that will be home to a new Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is scheduled to wrap up by the end of September.
David Ramsay, the superintendent overseeing construction on two new buildings in the shopping center, said workers had completed setting up scaffolding around the building’s perimeter and would begin work on the plaster walls by Monday.
“It’s been a little slower because of the holiday,” Ramsay said Tuesday.
A lengthy dispute between the city of Lompoc and a local winery over the business’s ability to host music recitals seems to have reached an amicable conclusion.
Christie Alarcon, a community development program manager with the city, announced during the Lompoc City Council Tuesday that the Lompoc Wine Factory had been issued a temporary use permit, or TUP, earlier that same evening that would allow the business to host private events, including music recitals.
The TUP approval process took more than three months, which caused frustration for Lompoc Wine Factory owner Steve Bridge and Certain Sparks Music owner Randall Sena, who had been planning to hold a recital at the Lompoc Wine Factory in late June.
To celebrate the Fourth of July, the annual Red, White and Boom! festival is returning to Santa Maria with bounce houses, live music, food trucks, outdoor games and a fireworks show.
Organized by the Recreation and Parks Department and the nonprofit People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY), the festival will begin at 6 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, located at 809 Panther Drive. The event will conclude at 9 p.m. with a community fireworks show, paid for by sponsors.
No personal fireworks will be allowed.
An unidentified man suffered major injuries when he was ejected from his pickup that crashed into a tree off Highway 166 near Cuyama just after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The driver was taken by County Fire paramedics to Cuyama Airport, where he was met by a CalSTAR helicopter from Santa Maria and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
His condition and the extent of his injuries were not known, but the impact of the crash tore the cab and bed completely off his black Toyota Tundra pickup, leaving the frame, engine and wheels bare.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Maria Area Office are investigating the crash that occurred on Highway 166 at Kirschenmann Road east of Cuyama.
As of now, "Most of our girls have never been out of California," Central California Aztecs 18U midfielder Araneg Leon said.
That is the situation as of now. The situation is about to change.
The Aztecs, a girls club soccer team comprised mainly of players from the Central Coast - coach Cristian Alvarez said four of the team's players hail from Bakersfield - will play in the President's Cup that will take place July 10-14 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Solvang will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, with a lineup of special events and activities around town for the whole family to enjoy.
Solvang will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, with a lineup of special events and activities around town for the whole family to enjoy.
The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary club will present their annual Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Show from 2 to 9:30 p.m. at Old Mission Santa Inès, located at 1760 Mission Dr. in Solvang. The fireworks show, considered one of the best on the Central Coast, is attended by people from all over the world.
Live onstage entertainment begins at 5 p.m., featuring Steve Ochoa Band, Jineanne Coderre Band and Bear Redell. Jineanee Coderre will also sing the national anthem just before the fireworks show.
Various food booths, games booths, craft vendors, and lots of entertainment for the kids including bouncy castles, slides and more will be available. A beer and wine garden will also be located next to the main entertainment stage. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
Interested in what's going on at Vandenberg Air Force Base? We are too.
On Friday, July 12, Col. Michael S. Hough relinquishes command of the 30th Space Wing to Col. Anthony J. Mastalir and we'll be there, bringing you the details. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history dating back to the 18th century during the reign of Frederick the Great of Prussia. At that time, organizational flags were developed with color arrangements and symbols unique to each particular unit.
Also, did you know that Vandenberg will house a major component of the new U.S. Space Command? We were the first to tell you. Get the details at santamariatimes.com.
A stolen motorcycle was recovered and six citations were issued during a three-and-a-half-hour checkpoint conducted Tuesday at the entrance to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area by the California Highway Patrol.
Although no arrests were made in the discovery of the stolen motorcycle, the CHP launched an investigation, and the motorcycle was returned to its owner, according to the checkpoint results released by CHP Officer Michael Poelking.
Firefighters from four agencies stopped a wildfire from spreading Wednesday morning on the Chimineas Ranch about 30 miles east of Santa Maria, holding the blaze to 8 acres.
“They’re still out there mopping it up,” said Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest, adding U.S. Bureau of Land Management firefighters are estimating a total of 8 acres burned.
Initial indications were the Chimineas fire was on Los Padres National Forest land, but Madsen said the fire is actually on a small parcel under BLM jurisdiction.
The fire broke out about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday in light grass on a hillside off Highway 166, fire officials said.
Because of the wildfire danger that increases almost daily, the BLM, Los Padres, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire all initially dispatched units.
Los Padres sent three engines, a bulldozer, a water tender, a hand crew, a law enforcement officer and a fire investigator, Madsen said.
“We have some resources we sent [that are] still out there in case they’re needed, but most of them have been recalled,” he said shortly after noon Friday.
County Fire public information officer Mike Eliason said his agency sent two engines, a bulldozer and a battalion chief to help douse the flames.
Bail reduction denied for tractor-trailer driver charged with murder in double-fatal crash on Hwy. 135
The Santa Maria tractor-trailer driver charged with murder for February's double-fatal crash on Highway 135 was denied a bail reduction Wednesday despite his attorney's assurance that he would appear at all future hearings.
Fifty-six-year-old Gil Pena has been held in Santa Barbara County Jail on $2 million bail since pleading not guilty June 25 to two counts of murder.
At Wednesday's bail review hearing in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, defense attorney Robert Sanger unsuccessfully petitioned Judge Gustavo Lavayen to reduce his client's bail to $100,000 — the amount set after his initial arrest.
Santa Barbara County Water Agency should seek a completely new contract with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation rather than simply renewing the 1995 Cachuma Project contract in 2020, a grand jury found during an investigation into the contract process.
Grand jurors came up with nine findings and recommendations for resolving each of those findings.
Cachuma Project agencies required to respond to the findings and recommendations are the County Water Agency, the County Board of Superivsors, the city of Santa Barbara, the Carpinteria Valley, Goleta and Montecito water districts and the Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District Improvement District No. 1.
World War II vet, Putty Mills, and wife Carol will ride as grand marshals in 2019 Solvang July 4 Parade
The streets of downtown Solvang will fill with spectators dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the city's annual Independence Day parade, featuring multicolored floats, cars, horses, motorcycles, two special guests — and their moon buggy.
Leading the charge down Solvang's Mission Drive will be 2019 honorary grand marshals Rutledge A. “Putty” Mills and his bride of 56 years, Carol, riding inside of the famous Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) prototype — or Moon Buggy.
Mills, 96, a decorated World War II U.S. Army veteran who participated in last year's parade seated inside the same LRV training model that he built a lifetime ago, said Solvang Rotary member Allan Jones delivered the good news to him recently.
Around 2:30 p.m., Deputy Christopher Martinez was working in the Santa Barbara County Jail when he saw an inmate holding a piece of bread and pointing towards his throat, said sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Martinez recognized the inmate was choking and began to perform lifesaving procedures, Hoover said.
Martinez took the inmate out of his housing area, turned the man around and began to perform abdominal thrusts, also known as the Heimlich maneuver.
After eight abdominal thrusts, the bread dislodged from the inmate’s throat and he began to breathe without any issues, Hoover said.
The inmate was examined by a nurse practitioner and did not need further medical treatment, she said.
Los Padres National Forest reopens Buckhorn OHV Route
Los Padres National Forest officials said they plan to reopen the Buckhorn Off Highway Vehicle Route on the Santa Barbara Ranger District on Fourth of July morning, but they warned riders to be careful and not spark any wildfires.
The Buckhorn OHV trail sustained extensive damage in the 2016 Rey fire and subsequent winter rains, making the route unsafe due to rock slides, mudslides and washouts, a Los Padres spokesman said.
The Camuesa portion of the Buckhorn route was severely damaged when flood waters pouring through a narrow and inaccessible canyon washed out a section of the route, requiring it to be shortened.
“I strongly encourage riders to operate their OHVs responsibly and to avoid causing any sparks while enjoying this scenic area,” Santa Barbara District Ranger Pancho Smith said. “Summer has arrived, and as the temperatures rise, we all need to do everything we can to prevent wildfires.”
For more information on the Buckhorn OHV Route, call the Santa Barbara Ranger District office at 805-967-3481.
