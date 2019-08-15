More than 100 of the Santa Maria Valley’s oldest residents were honored Wednesday at the 15th Celebration of Life luncheon.
Held at the Veterans Memorial Center, the luncheon began in 2004 during the city’s centennial celebration and honors those at least 90 years old.
On Wednesday, 130 people in attendance were over the age of 90, including seven that were more than 100 years old.
A 56-year-old Buellton man suspected of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a supermarket was arrested Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said.
William “Bill” Henderson was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor child endangerment, with bail set at $100,000.
Henderson, who is listed as the owner of Compass Wine Tours and Luxury Transportation in Solvang, allegedly plucked the child from a shopping cart and headed for the exit of the Albertsons market about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
“The mother was in shock for a moment, then realized [what was happening] and ran after him screaming,” sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said. “He dropped the child and fled the store.”
Raney said the child and parent were left “clearly distraught” over the attempted abduction.
Henderson was identified using video surveillance from the supermarket.
“As soon as our deputies looked at the surveillance footage, they knew who it was,” Raney said.
Henderson was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. He was still in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies are looking for additional witnesses to the Aug. 7 incident and are concerned there might be other incidents involving Henderson that have not been reported to law enforcement.
Investigators are asking witnesses with information related to the investigation to call the Buellton Sheriff’s Station at 805-686-8150.
A family-owned Lompoc restaurant is set to shut its doors for the final time this weekend, a little more than four years after opening.
Scratch Kitchen, located at 610 North H St., will serve its final meals on Sunday, Aug. 18, according to co-owner/manager Augusto Caudillo. The closure of the restaurant, which is owned by Caudillo and his sister and brother-in-law, was announced on social media this week.
“It’s just a lot of hours, a lot of time,” Caudillo, also a chef, said Wednesday about running the restaurant. “I just had a baby and I don’t get to spend any time with him, and, honestly, Lompoc is a very hard town to do business in.”
New chain link fencing and wrought iron gates greeted students and parents returning to Ralph Dunlap, Patterson Road and Olga Reed elementary schools for the 2019-20 school year Wednesday.
Though there have been no issues with the district's open campus construction, Orcutt Union Superintendent Debbie Blow said the district began to re-evaluate their policy after passing Measure G, a $60 million bond, during November 2016.
"For years our campuses were wide open — anyone could come in it any time," she said. "Our practice and policy was asking people to stop at the office and get a visitor pass before going on to campus, but that was on the honor system."
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office investigators have compiled a forensic profile of the person they believe killed a 41-year-old Oceano man in April, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Daniel Fuentes Sr. was killed just after midnight April 3 in the 2200 block of Beach Street in Oceano, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
Forensic evidence obtained at the crime scene during the initial investigation was sent to the California Department of Justice for analysis, Cipolla said.
Detectives are now comparing the forensic profile to suspects in the case, hoping to find the individual responsible for Fuentes’ death.
Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the homicide to call detectives at 805-781-4500.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-7867 or online at www.slotips.org.
Anonymous tips can be left by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
The city contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement.
As a first-year member of the CIF Central Section in 2018, the Santa Maria boys cross country team repeated as a league champion, winning the inaugural Ocean League title.
The Saints' reward, veteran Santa Maria boys cross country coach Brian Wallace said, was a typical one.
"They moved us up," said Wallace, who is also the school's veteran athletic director. "When you do well, they move you up a league. When you don't do well, they move you down a league."
A major project to reduce the risk of wildfires in the Lompoc Valley area is planned by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department using a four-year state grant of nearly $2.23 million the Board of Supervisors authorized Tuesday.
The Lompoc Valley Fuel Reduction Project will target 2,518 acres around Vandenberg Village, Mission Hills, La Purisima Mission and a swath of land from Vandenberg Air Force Base to Buellton.
But county fire officials said the work will actually benefit 49,600 acres of an area with a history of large wildfires.
A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to consolidate two cases involving the Lompoc man accused of stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend, Elyse Erwin, in 2017.
Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 29, was charged with Erwin's special circumstances murder — prosecutors allege he lay in wait for hours — on April 21, 2017. He pleaded not guilty to all charges that July and has been held in Santa Barbara County Jail without bail since his arrest.
In May, more than two years after he was first charged, Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede filed a new stalking charge alleging Tovar violated a court order by repeatedly following, harassing or threatening Erwin over the course of a year before the deadly attack. Fede argued the cases should be consolidated into one matter as they are connected "since the common element in each of the charges is the victim, Elyse Erwin," a justification Judge Gustavo Lavayen disagreed with.
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will meet with constituents during local office hours in four communities — Guadalupe, Mission Hills, Solvang and Los Alamos.
Constituent office hours on Thursday, Aug. 22, will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Little House by the Park, 4681 11th St., in Guadalupe and 2 to 4 p.m. at Mission Hills Community Service District office at 1550 Burton Mesa Road.
Then on Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hartmann will be at her midcounty office at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang from noon to 2 p.m. and at Bedford Winery Patio at 448 Bell St. in Los Alamos from 3 to 5 p.m.
Appointments are not required, as drop-ins are welcome, said a spokesman for her office.
Hartmann said she wants to speak with residents, students, community leaders and business owners about community vitality ideas and upcoming projects and to hear concerns and answer questions residents have regarding local issues.
For more information, call Hartmann’s office at 805-568-8006 or 805-568-2192.
Santa Maria's girls tennis team will try to make the playoffs after missing the post-season last year. Veteran coach Julianne Dolan has three returners from the 2018 varsity - seniors Nadia Sierra and Lisbeth Vicente, and junior America Hernandez.
"All three of them will play both singles and doubles," said Dolan.
Dolan said at press time that she has eight players on the varsity, and that the competition is open for several spots.
Today
Sunny. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.