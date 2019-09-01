Military service has always been a big part of Stacy Moody’s family, and after a conversation with her older brother, who was a U.S. Army veteran, she decided to sign up.
At 16, Moody received permission from her parents to enlist, and spent her entire senior year at Righetti High School preparing for boot camp at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She started four days after graduating in 1987.
Her brother served in the 82nd Airborne and her grandfather, Bindo Grasso, is a former 101st Airborne “pathfinder” who jumped into France on the night before the D-Day invasion. Moody wanted to be a paratrooper too, but the Army wouldn’t let her.
Class was in session early Saturday morning at the Santa Maria BMX track.
Professional BMX racer Jake Peebles led a nearly three hour clinic for young riders at the Unocal Event Center track, teaching them the finer points of their sports.
“This class is for all skill levels, from novice to advanced expert,” said Peebles, a Sacramento native with both a bachelors and masters degree from Chico State. “We have about 25 riders out here today.”
Righetti graduate Crystal Sanchez makes history at Hancock College: She's the schools first-ever deaf athlete
Shortly after graduating from Righetti High School last year, Crystal Sanchez took up a new activity. That activity was running.
"I'd never been a runner before," said Sanchez, who was born deaf. "I wanted to prove a deaf student can do everything a hearing student can do."
Shortly after becoming a runner, Sanchez became the first deaf athlete to compete for Hancock College. The freshman runs for veteran Hancock coach Louie Quintana's women's cross country team.
Modern-day cowboys ride 'Old Spanish Trail' in documentary to be screened at Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum
Thanks to rap singer Little Nas X and his chart-busting hit song “Old Town Road,” living the cowboy life is on trend, appealing to city slickers and country folk alike. The catchy, “country-rap” tune that’s gone viral with the help of Billy Ray Cyrus and others, begins with the words “Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse to the old town road, I'm gonna ride 'til I can't no more…” This sentiment was undoubtedly shared by cowboys long ago who rode The Old Spanish Trail, a 1,200-mile stretch from Los Angeles to Santa Fe.
A few years back, modern cowboys Richard Waller, Otis Calef and Jim Clark attempted to make this same journey on horseback and mule, which is recounted in a new documentary film entitled The Old Spanish Trail, by filmmaker Benedicte Schoyen. It will be screened on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum.
Afterward, there will be a Q&A with Schoyen and Clark. Ned Clark, the film’s composer and narrator, will be on hand to perform original songs. The event will be followed by a wine and cheese reception.
One man was arrested Friday and a quantity of three illegal drugs, drug sales materials and cash were allegedly seized as a result of a Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team narcotics investigation, a department spokesman said.
Special Enforcement Team officers’ narcotics investigation about 7 p.m. resulted in the arrest of Christopher Allen Alley, 30, and a probation search in the 1000 block of West Morrison Street, Sgt. Woody Vega said.
Vega said officers seized 59 grams of fentanyl, 144 grams of heroin, 102 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales, drug packaging material and $1,215 in cash, along with a loaded firearm previously reported stolen in a residential burglary and ammunition.
Alley was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sale, possessing heroin for sale, possessing methamphetamine for sale and possessing stolen property and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Vega said the $1,215 in cash was seized pending an asset forfeiture determination.
As a convicted felon, Alley was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.
Warrants for Alley’s arrest had also been issued in Santa Clara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County as well as Santa Barbara County, Vega said.
In his first collegiate start, Cal Poly quarterback Jalen Hamler had himself a day.
The red shirt freshman from Los Angeles threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Mustangs beat San Diego 52-34 on a warm Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Cal Poly’s San Luis Obispo campus in the season opener for both teams.
"Jalen's timing was good, his accuracy was good, his presence in the pocket was good," said Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh, who acknowledged in a post-game news conference that Hamler's accuracy exceeded Walsh's expectations for a first game.
Labor Day cancels supervisors meeting
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will not meet Sept. 3 because the first Tuesday of the month, which is a regular meeting date, falls right after the Labor Day holiday Monday.
The supervisors' next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept.10, in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
North County residents who can’t attend can watch the proceedings and provide testimony from the Supervisors Conference Room in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Residents also watch the meeting by linking to a live streamed video through the supervisors webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos or on YouTube.
Supervisors don’t meet on the fourth Tuesday, so the second and last meeting of the month will take place Sept. 17 in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building in Santa Maria.
Meetings start at 9 a.m., and agendas are usually posted on the board’s webpage the Friday before the meeting.
After a rough 2018 campaign in the Western State Conference, Hancock's women's and men's soccer teams are expecting better results this year.
"I think we've improved a lot," from where the Hancock women's team was at this point last year, said sophomore Lissette Calderon, a returning midfielder.
"A lot more girls came out," this year.
Just 100 miles southwest of the Santa Ynez Valley is an oval-shaped, 22 square-mile island shrouded in mystery. San Nicolas Island is considered the most remote of California's Channel Islands off the coast of Ventura.
Archaeological evidence suggests it was occupied by humans for at least 10,000 years.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum opened up their Carriage House to the public to host a lesson in the island's history and scientific discovery.
Allan Hancock College kicked off its 99th academic year last month. What started as a small program on the Santa Maria High School campus is now a dynamic institution serving more than 20,000 community members every year. As we look ahead to the centennial celebrations that will accompany the college’s 100th anniversary in the fall of 2020, our faculty, staff and students are preparing for a second century as North County’s premier institution of higher education.
For most of its history, Hancock (like most community colleges) focused on providing access to higher education. The idea was that granting access to a wide variety of students would lead to increased positive outcomes. We became very good at helping students find opportunities to grow and learn, but we really didn’t push to have students complete a program. As we prepare to address student needs in today’s environment, we realize that access is not enough – students need a credential when they leave. The credential may be in the form of a certificate, associate degree, or transfer guarantee, but regardless - we are committed to serving our students in a way that helps them complete their program.
