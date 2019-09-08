Cannabis farmers are extending an olive branch to viticulturists in hopes of bringing the two groups together, diffusing vintners’ animosity to cannabis cultivation and combining the attraction of their individual fan bases to boost agritourism.
A panel of vintners and cannabis growers is scheduled to convene Wednesday to discuss the merits of a partnership between the two industries to promote a new tourism resource in Santa Barbara County.
Dubbed the “Together We Thrive Community Forum,” the panel discussion is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. in the Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom at 181 Industrial Way in Buellton.
Class was in session Saturday morning for the Santa Maria Tennis Club’s first clinic for beginning and intermediate tennis players.
In conjunction with the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, the club is holding classes every Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at the Minami Community Center tennis courts at 600 W. Enos Drive.
“I actually started this club 40 years ago,” said Rick Mooney. “When I came back home after retiring [from the marketing department at Florida-based Diageo], I got in touch with Alex Posada at the parks and recreation department, and he said it was okay to bring the club back.”
Two restaurant servers were cited for serving alcoholic beverages to a minor in a decoy operation conducted by officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The citations were issued Saturday as part of a “minor decoy” operation that sent a minor under the age of 21 into five liquor stores and four restaurants in an attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages, a Police Department spokesman said.
Some of the establishments were visited because of ongoing issues, said Sgt. Eligio Lara of the Santa Maria Police Department, and the minor was under the direct supervision of police officers and ABC undercover agents.
In all five liquor stores and two of the restaurants, the underage decoy was refused alcohol.
But servers in the other two restaurants — 805 tacos and Taqueria Salsa Brava — provided the 17-year-old decoy with an alcoholic beverage, Lara said, and both servers were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, he said, and the businesses could face administrative action by the ABC.
The “minor decoy” program is designed to reduce youth access to alcoholic beverages.
Lara encouraged the public to provide tips to the Police Department about any establishment that might be violating ABC laws and regulations by contacting Officer Matt Jensen at 805-928-3781, ext. 1233.
Funding for the program is provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control through the Department’s Alcohol Policing Partnership program.
Valley Christian Academy's guys gave up a lot of points Saturday night, but the Lions scored a fair amount more.
The bottom line was a 67-44 season-opening win VCA over Lebec Frazier Mountain (0-2) in a cross-section game at VCA.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday night at Frazier Mountain, but because of trouble getting available officials for that night, the game was moved to Saturday night at VCA.
Effective immediately and ratified unanimously by the City Council, Wright Crakes, a member of a Santa Maria family which served the city of Santa Maria’s fire department since 1912, was appointed the new fire chief in June of 1972 to replace Chief Harry Bell who had retired due to ill health. He had served 31 years with the department.
Instead of filling Crake’s Assistant Chief position, two Battalion Chief positions were created, thereby promoting Charlie Weaver and Joe Johnson.
Chief Crakes, 39, had joined the department in 1955 and worked his way up to chief from serving as the department’s first official paid firefighter. Before that time he was an unpaid volunteer.
Police receive grant for alcohol operations, training
Santa Maria Police Department announced it was selected to receive a $79,292 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct several types of operations and training in both Santa Maria and Guadalupe.
The funds, made available through the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership, will be used to conduct “shoulder tap,” “minor decoy” and Cops in Shops operations and Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendencies, or IMPACT, inspections.
In addition, money will be allocated for three LEAD, or License Education on Alcohol and Drugs, training for establishments licensed for alcoholic beverage sales through the ABC.
For more information about the LEAD training scheduled for Oct. 29, contact Officer Matt Jensen at 805-928-3781, ext. 1233.
Make life-altering changes that will have a profound influence on your happiness. What you've been working so hard to achieve can finally be put into play. Share your plans, network with important people and form unique partnerships with those able to enhance your life goals. Romance is in the stars.
Today
Gusty winds developing. Areas of fog early, then sunny this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 72F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Today
Gusty winds developing. Areas of fog early, then sunny this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 72F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Today
Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 79F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 81F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.