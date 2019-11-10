Get ready for your Sunday by going through this collection of our top morning headlines featuring the latest information on local news, sports and weather.
Big dream. Tiny homes.
The completion of the first tiny home is a dream come true for Sandy Blair and Operation WEBS, or Women Empowered Build Strong, the nonprofit organization Blair started in 2017.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of community support,” said Blair. “We want to build a community of women veterans. We provide resources for women veterans to build a safe place where they can rebuild their lives while also creating a farming community to give women vets a purpose and create a sense of self-worth.
"We’re not just providing shelter," she added. "It’s a complete process of rebuilding someone.”
VISALIA — After battling top seed San Joaquin Memorial’s block for so long in this championship match, the Righetti volleyball team couldn’t deal with it at the most critical time.
With the Warriors up 14-12 in the fifth set and a point away from the CIF Central Section Division 3 title, the Panthers beat back two match points, ran off the last four points and notched a 16-14 win in set five and a 3-2 win over the No. 2 Warriors at College of the Sequoias Saturday.
“They out-blocked us,” Righetti coach Charlie Koertge said by phone.
“It came down to the blocks. Those were long rallies. The points just didn’t go our way,” at the end.
A number of California farming operations, including five based in Santa Maria, were found to be in violation of federal laws in a U.S. Department of Labor enforcement action that recovered hundreds of thousands in back wages for workers and tens of thousands in civil penalties.
The Labor Department's investigation found widespread violations of the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act and the labor provisions of the H-2A visa program at 10 facilities and farm labor contractors.
The most significant violations occurred at JV Harvesting, Savino Farms, La Palma Farms, Big F Company and Rio Vista Corp. in Santa Maria; Manuel Perez Farming in San Luis Obispo; San Cristobal Manufacturing in Oxnard; and Aztec Harvesting in Fresno.
A total of $422,152 in back wages was recovered for 443 low-wage workers, and $85,168 in civil penalties was assessed, primarily against growers in Central California.
The Streak is at 17, and the Hancock College football team has clinched a share of the Pacific League title.
Pacific League touchdown leader Maurice Smith ran for two scores, Eddie Battle capped a 114-yard day with a tackle-busting 63-yard touchdown run and the Bulldogs ran their league record to 4-0 by defeating Los Angeles Pierce College 45-13 at Hancock Saturday.
The two-time defending outright league champions (7-2 4-0) pushed their Pacific League winning streak to 17 games by winning on Hancock’s Military Appreciation Day in the Bulldogs’ regular season home finale.
The Bulldogs will finish their regular season at Los Angeles Harbor at 3 p.m. next Saturday. Harbor and Pasadena were both 2-1 in the Pacific League going into their game at Pasadena Saturday night.
If the Bulldogs win at Harbor, they will cap a third straight unbeaten league campaign with a third straight outright league title.
The California Historical Resources Commission voted unanimously Thursday to place the old Far Western Tavern building on the state's Register of Historic Resources.
The building, which was previously the Palace Hotel, dates back to 1912.
The property, which now owned by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, is significant for its association with the commercial development of the city of Guadalupe and its association with the working life of Ercolina Forni and its subsequent owners, the Ferrari, Minetti and Maretti families.
The commission's vote places the building alongside state's most significant historical and archaeological resources.
Two motorcyclists suffer major injuries in crash
Two motorcyclists suffered major injuries Saturday in an early morning crash on Highway 166 near Cottonwood Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire received a report of a vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. and dispatched an engine and a rescue ambulance to the scene.
Units arrived to find two motorcyclists with severe injuries following a collision with a car, a County Fire spokesman said.
It wasn't clear if there were two motorcycles or two people on one motorcycle involved in the crash.
On of the injured was transported to a hospital by ambulance while the other was airlifted by a CalSTAR helicopter.
The County Fire spokesman said no further information was available Saturday afternoon.
Banda Los Sebastianes, who have gained popularity for their electrifying spin on banda music, will showcase their 18-piece ensemble at the Samala Showroom along with special guests Banda Rancho Viejo at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Fresh off the release of their latest album, “No Me Mires Así,” which debuted on Sept. 27, Banda Los Sebastianes bring their U.S. tour to the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom as they celebrate their seventh year in the Regional Mexican genre’s mainstream.
The group’s previous release, a seven-song EP titled “A Través del Vaso,” boasted collaborations with some of the hottest names on the Latin music scene, including Colombian pop/urban star Sebastián Yatra and Panamanian reggaeton singer Joey Montana.
The title track, “A Través del Vaso,” became the group’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart earlier this year.
A total of 479 veterans attended the 2019 Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down last month at the Santa Maria Fairpark, where they were presented with an event-record 131 services, according to organizers.
The eighth annual Stand Down, which aims to provide homeless and at-risk veterans with hot food, access to services, clothing and hygiene items, was held Oct. 19. More than 625 volunteers aided the daylong gathering.
The number of veterans who attended this year’s event was more than double the 229 who attended the first Stand Down in 2012, according to organizers. Of this year’s 479 veterans, 144 identified as homeless. A total of 38 female veterans attended the event, with eight of them listing themselves as homeless.
The veterans ranged in age from 21 to 96, with the bulk of them between the ages of 51 and 70.
This year's event included an effort known as the “Stand Down Homeless Assistance Project,” run by 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and Sandy Agalos, both of whom helped organize the event.
U.S Marine Corps veteran Mike Martinez shared a message about freedom with Sanchez Elementary School students during a salute to service members Friday at the Santa Maria campus.
“Is there any better word than freedom?" he asked the students, staff, veterans and military members gathered in the quad area. "Our country has been protected by patriots since it was invented. And that’s what we protected this country for. It was for freedom.”
The Vietnam veteran, who was a gunner during his Marine years, was one of nearly 20 veterans and military members honored by Sanchez Elementary during the school's annual celebration leading up to Veterans Day on Monday.
Other veterans shared about their military duties, having served in the Air Force, Army and other branches after being born and raised in Santa Maria.
'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. Take a look through this collection of stories and get to know some of the everyday heroes in our community.
Nipomo founder topic for descendant at Heart of Valley
Orcutt Union School District administrator Joe Dana will speak about early Central Coast pioneer Capt. William Goodwin Dana during the next Heart of the Valley presentation Nov. 16 at 10:15 a.m.
William Dana was granted the 38,888-acre Rancho Nipomo in 1837 and is considered the founder of Nipomo, where his original adobe home still stands.
The free series, held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features a variety of expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, a program spokeswoman said.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokeswoman said.
You have free articles remaining.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
The way this one was going, it figured that whoever had the ball last would win the football game.
It did not go down that way.
It did not go down that way because Valley Christian Academy defensive back Sean Swaim picked off Camarillo Beacon Hill quarterback Cole Burke's deep pass on the last play of the game, preserving a 60-54 win for the host Lions over the Gryphons at VCA Saturday night in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 8-man Playoffs.
The teams had spent the fourth quarter swapping the lead before Lions quarterback Tyler McCoy scooped up his own fumble at the Beacon Hill 30 and sprinted down the left side and into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown run with 1:01 left.
The Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are set to once again receive a holiday makeover as part of what has become an annual Christmastime tradition.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the unique trees, which will be on display from Nov. 16 through Dec. 14 atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.
The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.
Santa Ynez Valley residents over 14 years old can learn how to save a life in Cottage Health’s local “HeartSaver” adult CPR class on Friday, Nov. 22.
The class will be presented from noon to 3 p.m. in the front conference room of Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang.
The “HeartSaver” class covers cardiopulmonary resuscitation as well as foreign body airway obstruction plus instruction on how to use an automated external defibrillator on anyone over the age of 8, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Attendees will also learn the links in the American Heart Association’s "Chain of Survival," including the importance of dialing 911 in a cardiac emergency, the spokeswoman said.
The class is appropriate for nonprofessional caregivers and those who want to learn those skills. Participants will receive a course completion card upon successfully finishing the class.
The class fee is $25 per person, and space is very limited, the spokeswoman said.
Preregistration is required before Nov. 20 and can be completed online by visiting www.cottagehealth.org/classes-events/ or by calling 805-569-7325.
Solvang Elementary School District board of trustees will make a provisional appointment to the board to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.
The appointment will be for a vacancy with a term ending in December 2022, said Emily Pakulski, executive assistant to the superintendent.
Persons interested in applying for the provisional appointment must submit a written application to the district office no later than 9a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters and reside within the Solvang School District boundary.
Written applications will be reviewed by a committee to determine eligibility, Pakulski said.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open session of the board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, when trustees will accept oral or written input from the public.
The provisional appointment will be made by a majority vote of the board, Pakulski said.
For more information, contact Pakulski at 688-4810, ext. 4453, or epakulski@solvangschool.org.
Change is within reach, but you'll have to make the initial move to get the ball rolling. Don't let uncertainty stand between you and an opportunity to branch out and try something new. An unusual offer will be a pivotal point. Take a deep breath and then take action.
Go online to see a horoscope for each astrological sign.
Your Central Coast Weather Forecast
Today
Foggy early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today
Foggy early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog. High 78F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.