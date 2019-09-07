After a spirited discussion about a proposed ordinance that would ensure tenants displaced by H-2A housing projects receive compensation, the Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday asked city staff to contact stakeholders for more input.
The direction followed a discussion that lasted over an hour and resulted in opposing viewpoints from council members on what role, if any, the city should take to ensure renters receive monetary compensation if the properties they live in are converted to farmworker housing.
Ultimately, the City Council asked city staff to contact growers to determine the parameters of any ordinance or voluntary tenant displacement agreement with the local agriculture industry.
The 34 people who died in a diving boat fire off Southern California are being remembered by those who shared their love of the sea. Hundreds turned out Friday evening for a vigil at a Santa Barbara park.
The dead were "our friends and our family members. Our common love of diving binds us together for eternity," said Don Barthelmess, a local dive instructor.
Thirty-four scuba tanks lined the stage. Mourners wept, embraced and placed white carnations in baskets. The flowers and a wreath were destined for an existing waterside memorial to those lost at sea.
For the second straight week, The Santa Ynez Pirates owned the first half.
And that led to the Pirates’ second win (2-1) of the season, a 38-17 victory over the Santa Maria Saints in a non-league football game in Santa Ynez.
Anthony Gills led the Pirates’ attack, scoring four touchdowns while gaining 163 yards on 20 carries including a spectacular 40 yard touchdown run on a classic hook-and-ladder play late in the second quarter that gave the Pirates a 29-3
lead.
Righetti will bring its high-flying offense to its house next week and the Warriors are ready for some home cooking.
They moved to 3-0 with Friday night’s 42-6 win at Pioneer Valley, starting the season with three straight road wins. Righetti hosts Bakersfield Centennial next week, the same Centennial that handed the Warriors a 37-35 loss last year.
Righetti used a dominant rushing attack to make it to the CIF Central Section Division 2 title game last year. But this year the Warriors are relying on the passing game as senior quarterback Logan Mortensen has eight touchdowns in three games.
This time, there was no collapse in the fourth quarter.
On this night, Lompoc ensured that it wasn’t going to endure a repeat of last week’s final 12 minutes of the game – and rolled past Bishop Diego 17-7 on Friday night at Huyck Stadium.
One week ago, Righetti scored 28 unanswered points in front of the Braves’ home crowd in the devastating loss – which wiped away a 21-0 LHS lead through three quarters.
After evading a would-be Orcutt Academy sack, Los Angeles Animo Robinson quarterback Jose Landa shredded would-be tackles en route to a 42-yard run for the last touchdown of the game.
Someone stripped the ball from Landa on the subsequent two-point conversion try early in the fourth quarter. Landa picked it up and tossed the ball to Isaac Fregoso for the last POINTS of the game.
It was that kind of night for Landa. The senior quarterback threw for three scores and ran for two more as the Monarchs (2-0) beat the Spartans (0-3) 52-17 in an eight-man cross-section game at Santa Maria High School’s Ralph Baldiviez Stadium Friday night.
Critical fire weather prompts Santa Barbara County Fire Department to increase staffing through weekend
The National Weather Service forecast for strong sundowner winds and hot, dry fire weather through the weekend has prompted the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to increase staffing from now through 8 a.m. Monday.
County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said as a result of the critical fire weather, the department obtained approval from Cal Fire for the staffing increase.
County Fire provides fire protection services to state responsibility areas of the county under contract with Cal Fire.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department will hold special remembrance ceremonies for the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and to honor the first responders and nearly 3,000 lives lost Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremonies also will honor military personnel who have died fighting the terrorists behind the attacks and other terrorist organizations, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer.
Brief ceremonies will be held at each of the 16 County Fire stations at 9 a.m. Wednesday, when a moment of silence will be observed, followed by lowering the flag to half-staff.
'Sweat for a Cause' to raise money for cyclist injured in Orcutt crash
A Santa Maria gym will hold a fundraiser today to cover the costs of physical therapy and training for a man injured earlier this year in an Orcutt bike crash.
The fundraiser, titled “Sweat for a Cause,” will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Custom Workouts, 2125 S. Broadway, Suite 108. The cost is $30.
Dennis Fidel suffered a spinal injury in May after he fell off his bike while riding in the Orcutt hills.
He was airlifted out of the hills by a CalSTAR helicopter and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Since then, Fidel has made progress toward regaining mobility but will require months of physical therapy and training to complete his recovery, said Michele LaPorga, who is organizing the fundraiser.
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 1997 movie “Contact,” rated PG, on Monday.
The screening — which will take place in Shepard Hall at 3 p.m. — is free and no tickets are required.
In the film, Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster) finds conclusive proof of extraterrestrial intelligence after receiving a radio signal from a distant star system that includes schematics for a mysterious machine.
The movie is based on the 1985 science fiction novel by astronomer Carl Sagan
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served free of charge.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been selected a charity partner for the Albertsons and Vons Foundation annual “Hunger Is” campaign to eradicate child hunger and will receive all the donations collected from the two markets’ locations in the county through Sept. 30.
The campaign encourages shoppers to donate while checking out at Albertsons and Vons stores, and funds distributed to Foodbank will improve its child nutrition programs and support the distribution of fresh produce and healthy food to families.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin.
Currently, the Foodbank distributes 10 million pounds of food — half of that fresh produce — annually to over 190,000 county residents, and 40% of those helped are children.
Participating Albertsons and Vons locations in Santa Barbara County include:
• Albertsons, 2320 S. Broadway, Santa Maria
• Vons, 817 E. Main St., Santa Maria
• Albertsons, 1120 E. Clark Ave., Orcutt
• Vons, 729 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 1500 North H St., Lompoc
• Albertsons, 222 E. Highway 246, Buellton
Other participating market locations are in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.
