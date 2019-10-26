10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Saturday, October 26

The weekend is here, but that doesn't mean you should miss our morning headlines. Go through this collection of local news to get ready for your Saturday morning.
A group of protesters gathered at the corner of Broadway and Cook streets on Friday evening in response to a viral video recorded Oct. 20 showing the violent arrest of a suspected DUI driver by Santa Maria Police.
The video, which was recorded by a bystander, shows a man suspected of driving under the influence being held at gunpoint in the middle of a street after he allegedly evaded police. Police appear to fire pepper spray at the man before an officer is seen putting the man's hands behind his back, then punching his head while the suspect appears to be resisting.
According to Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Marc Schneider, the arrest followed a brief pursuit, which was initiated by a female officer in a marked Santa Maria Police patrol vehicle who observed the driver pass several cars at a stop sign near the corner of Boone Street and Western Avenue.
The rally was organized by Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE). Abraham Melendrez, an advocate for CAUSE, demanded that city leaders conduct an independent investigation of the video.
More than 700 elementary schoolchildren from across Santa Barbara County descended on Righetti High on Friday morning to participate in a range of agricultural activities from a petting zoo to a pumpkin toss.
Righetti's Future Farmers of America hosted its annual Kinderpatch harvest festival on the campus, continuing a tradition that has lasted more than 25 years, according to Righetti agriculture teacher Amy Guerra.
Sack races, the petting zoo, a pumpkin bowling station and bounce house occupied space on the blacktop near roping stations, a cornhole toss area and "transplanting area," where children could bring home a plant.
“The kids learn about the plants, they work with the plants and learn how to care for them (including watering them), then they get to take it home,” Guerra said.
🏈 Friday Football Central: Get scores, stats, and information from Week Nine of the high school football season right here!
Week Nine is here and the playoffs are right around the corner. The season ends soon so we had some huge match ups tonight with playoff seeding on the line, or with teams fighting to hold on to that postseason dream. Santa Maria got a big win at home over Morro Bay, Righetti is leading Paso Robles late, and St. Joseph beat the Eagles in Arroyo Grande to set up a big game with the Warriors next week in Orcutt. See scores, video and information from the other games in our area.
There was a Bronco stampede Friday night in Santa Maria.
This thundering herd came from Cambria’s Coast Union High School as the Broncos wrapped up the Coast Valley League football championship with a 61-30 victory on Homecoming night at Valley Christian Academy in an 8-man game in Santa Maria.
Someone had to snap their three-game losing skid and finally earn their first Ocean League win.
And the Santa Maria Saints used 41 unanswered points to break out of both slumps at Dave Boyd Field inside Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on Friday night.
St. Joseph football: Knights rally past Arroyo Grande for fourth straight win, setting up huge showdown with Righetti
The showdown is set.
St. Joseph made sure next Friday night's game against Righetti is another marquee matchup with its win Friday against Arroyo Grande.
Pioneer Valley couldn’t hold the Tigers in general or their quarterback, Emilio Corona, in particular Friday night.
San Luis Obispo’s senior quarterback, not for the first time, had himself an evening, running for three scores and throwing for two as the Tigers beat the Panthers 37-7 at Pioneer Valley.
Melanie Thatcher, a fifth-grade teacher at Miguelito Elementary School, has been selected as Lompoc Unified School District's outstanding new teacher of the year, the district announced Friday.
Thatcher, who has been teaching for two years, will be recognized at the "A Salute to Teachers" gala that will be hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Nov. 2 at the Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara.
“With her intelligence, insight, and creativity, she is poised to set the education world on fire while leading students to new heights of academic achievement,” Miguelito Principal Becky Sausker said of Thatcher.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald also commended Thatcher for her work and said she was an important asset for the district.
Three people were killed and a 2-acre brush fire was sparked after three cars collided on Highway 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around 4:45 p.m., a black Chevrolet Camaro crossed the double yellow line and hit a Toyota Prius, according to Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
An SUV then hit the wreckage, resulting in both the Prius and the SUV catching fire, setting nearby hillside vegetation ablaze.
Eliason said three people in the Prius died in the collision, and the Camaro driver was trapped inside it on the bridge.
The driver was extricated with life-threatening injuries, then transported by AMR ambulance to a waiting CalSTAR helicopter for a flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said.
Fire crews from Los Padres National Forest attacked the blaze, with Santa Barbara County Fire responding with a brush crew, and the highway was shut down in both directions, Eliason said.
As of 5:50 p.m., traffic remained stopped in both directions.
The Lompoc Public Library is offering free crafting events for children and teens over the next week to help local families prepare for the Halloween and Dia de los Muertos holidays.
The activities will take place from Wednesday, Oct. 30, to Friday, Nov. 1, at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., and the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road.
The first program will be a Hallowing crafting event for children and families from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Village Library. At this event, participants will be able to make or decorate hair pins, masks, skeletons and pumpkins, among other items.
Another Halloween crafting program for children and families will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lompoc Public Library. It will include a photo booth, and participants will have a chance to get their photo taken with a Polaroid camera and decorate a photo frame. Other crafts will include decorating a paper bag for trick-or-treating and jewelry-making.
Santa Maria will implement a new lottery system for nonprofits wishing to sell fireworks during the 2020 Fourth of July season in an effort to create a more equitable way to distribute the city's limited number of permits.
The Santa Maria Fire and Recreation and Parks departments are partnering to administer the lottery system and issue the permits, which are limited at 25 each year.
The city is modeling its lottery program after those in use by other cities across the state, a city spokesman said.
A public meeting will be held at the Minami Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 to inform nonprofits of all the requirements to be eligible for the lottery system.
After a year of meetings, the Santa Maria City Attorney’s Office has settled on final terms for an enforceable “model lease” for the city’s mobile home parks.
Residents, however, say it offers few real compromises on the part of park owners and won't do enough to limit rent increases for vulnerable seniors, while owners say they made concessions on rent increases and agreed to tie increases to a version of the Consumer Price Index that trends lower than the index used for existing leases.
“In my way of thinking, the intent was to do a lot of compromising and it really hasn’t occurred," said Rancho Buena Vista resident Gary Hall, who represented park residents during negotiations. “I don’t see where fairness has prevailed.”
Lisa Toke, an attorney representing owners of Rancho Buena Vista, Casa del Rio and Casa Grande mobile home parks, said her clients did not get everything they want but could live with the agreement.
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, in which a juvenile sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Morrison Ave.
Officers arrived on scene at 5:43 p.m. and found a 17-year-old Hispanic male juvenile who had shot himself in the arm during a fight, according to Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Mark Streker.
The juvenile has gang affiliations, according to Streker, and detectives now are trying to determine whether the fight was incited by gang activity.
Two other suspects involved in the fight fled the scene and have not been located or identified by police, according to Streker.
Officers located the gun nearby and the juvenile suspect was treated by officers and paramedics before being transported to Marian Regional Medical Center.
The Santa Maria Police Department isn't releasing the suspect's identity because he is under the age of 18.
The number of overdose deaths from fentanyl abuse in Santa Barbara County are on the rise this year but nowhere near the “alarming increase” reported Tuesday by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.
However, SLO County’s announcement prompted Santa Barbara County public health officials to see if a similar spike was taking place here.
“We reached out to the Coroner’s Office for the latest numbers,” said Jackie Ruiz, the department’s public information officer, and the data returned show 16 documented deaths due to fentanyl overdose so far in 2019.
“However, toxicology confirmations haven’t been received for all documented cases; therefore, this is a preliminary number,” she said Friday. “By comparison, we had 13 confirmed fentanyl deaths in 2018.”
Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ will honor Orie and Gladys Johnson on Sunday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the church’s founding.
Long known for its regular food distributions to Santa Maria’s needy, Victory Harvest Church was founded by the couple in 1959.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, church officials will hold a celebration at the church to recognize and honor the Johnsons' decadeslong record of giving back to the community.
The Johnsons also founded Harvest Community Center, a nonprofit created several years ago to continue the community service work the Johnsons began while building Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ, located at 619 N. Railroad Ave.
Harvest Community Center is planning to build a transitional housing facility on land adjacent to the church that was donated by the Johnsons.
The fifth nominee for this year’s Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize has been announced as 8-year-old Lompoc resident Boss Brockett.
Boss was nominated by his grandmother, Leslie Hale, who wrote of her grandson: “I understand there are adults who need to be recognized for their contributions to the Lompoc community and that the youth [hopefully] have plenty of years to contribute great things to the community. The reason for me to even explore this avenue is to raise the awareness of the youth of Lompoc that there are better ways to occupy their time besides fighting, shooting each other, or vandalizing others’ property.”
Boss’ initial community project was a lemonade stand. He raised $100 that he and his younger brother used to buy toys and books to donate to the children living at the Bridgehouse homeless shelter.
A juvenile suspected of attempting an armed robbery Monday in a northwest Lompoc neighborhood has been arrested, the Lompoc Police Department announced Thursday.
The suspect was described by the Lompoc Police Department as a Hispanic male juvenile. Because of the suspect's age, the Lompoc Police Department reported that it would not be providing any further details.
Police had previously asked for public assistance to identify the suspect who reportedly pulled a handgun and attempted to rob a woman around 10:43 a.m. Monday.
The suspect reportedly ran from the scene after the victim told him she didn’t have any money and screamed, according to Lompoc police. A surveillance camera that was located near the scene of the crime captured an image of the person suspected by police as the culprit.
A Nipomo man was convicted Thursday of six counts of child molestation involving three children over a span of nine years and now faces a potential sentence of life in prison, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office announced.
William Martinez Perez, 59, was found guilty of six felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, with two special allegations, for incidents that took place between 2001 and 2005 and between 2011 and 2016.
The jury reached the verdict after nearly a week of testimony and a half-day of deliberation.
The criminal complaint included two counts involving lewd acts on one girl and two counts involving lewd acts on a second girl, each of whom would have been 9 to 11 years old when the acts occurred between 2011 and 2016.
Another two counts involved lewd acts on a third girl who would have been age 6 to 11 when the acts were committed between 2001 and 2005.
Two enhancements for crimes committed against multiple victims, which the jury found to be true, were included in the complaint.
District Attorney Dan Dow said the verdicts will subject Perez to a sentence of life in state prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20 before Judge Jacquelyn Duffy in Department 1 of San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
“Sexual abuse of children are some of the most complex, sensitive and tragic cases handled by our office,” Dow said. “It takes an immense amount of courage for these young victims to come forward and report the abuse.”
Dow said he was satisfied with the verdicts and expressed pride for the work of the prosecution team for ensuring the victims’ voices could be heard and Perez held accountable.
The investigation of the crimes was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.
A section of Highway 246 just east of Lompoc is slated to be closed off to traffic for two days, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29, as part of a resurfacing project, Caltrans announced Friday.
The closures will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, from Sweeney Road to Mission Gate Road. Motorists traveling west may detour onto Purisima Road to reach Lompoc, while eastbound motorists may detour onto Highway 1, or H Street in Lompoc, to get to Purisima Road.
The grind and pave operation will be carried out by the Caltrans Maintenance team from Buellton.
