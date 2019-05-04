A panel of local experts will discuss how North County cities can accommodate a growing economy and population at the 2019 North County Economic Summit set for Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The UCSB Economic Forecast Project event, titled “How to Grow a City,” will feature presentations by five people with their fingers on the area’s economic pulse and a panel discussion.
Speakers will include Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and Steve McCarty, a partner in McCarty Davis Commercial Real Estate in San Luis Obispo, who will also moderate the panel discussion.
Over a thousand youths participated in Hancock College's annual Friday Night Science event, which included exhibits featuring a walk-in pinhole camera, a pedal-powered generator, glowing rocks, smoke ring cannons and an explosive thermite reaction.
The event, held at the college's Santa Maria campus, aims to foster children's interest in the science, technology and math.
The dozens of exhibits, interactive experiments and demonstrations led by Hancock College students and faculty aimed to demonstrate various scientific principles.
Love from Levine: Local Maroon 5 fan meets favorite singer on 'The Voice' set because of big brother
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach Levine's management team, Jacob took to Twitter on March 4, tweeting: "It’s my brothers dream to meet @adamlevine. Can you help make it happen?"
On Monday, Jacob fulfilled his mission when David met, high-fived and hugged the singer he idolizes.
Before the airing of the popular NBC show "The Voice," David interacted with Levine, while his family, who originally are from Santa Maria, looked on with appreciation.
After a four-month delay and a daylong hearing, a Lompoc Superior Court judge on Friday found probable cause to hold a former United States airman to answer for the August 2016 crash that killed Lompoc residents Ruben and Bertha Betancourt.
Despite claims from the defense that the blood sample collected at Marian Regional Medical Center was tainted through a natural fermentation process, and over their insistence that Shaquille Lindsey was not impaired when his rented Dodge Challenger struck the Betancourts' Ford Focus, Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca held the 25-year-old Georgia man to answer on all charges.
"I recognize that, if this were a trial, I might have to weight the evidence differently ... [and] take into account some of the perceived inaccuracies, ... but at this point, that's not my function," Montes de Oca told prosecutors and the defense. "My function is simply to see whether or not there is sufficient evidence to believe the crimes were committed by Mr. Lindsey. I believe they were."
An unidentified man was seriously injured Friday on Betteravia Road when he was struck by an object that came through the windshield of his car and became impaled in his forehead, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Around 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle crash near Betteravia and Telephone roads, Santa Barbara County Fire public information officer Daniel Bertucelli said.
Santa Maria firefighters put out a raging car fire Friday afternoon in the southwest part of the city.
Around 2:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department got a call about a car on fire near the intersection of West Battles and Westgate roads, said Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg.
Emergency services dispatchers in San Luis Obispo County issued an advisory to area fire departments that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Templeton.
No damage was immediately reported from the temblor.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck about 9 kilometers, or about 5.6 miles, west of Templeton at a depth of 4.9 kilometers, or just over 3 miles.
A Caltrans plan to block cross-highway access that drew public objections in 2010 is apparently returning to the section of Highway 101 between Los Berros Road in Nipomo and Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.
Monday night, Caltrans will begin a project to eliminate left turns onto and from El Campo Road, Tower Grove Drive, which provides access to Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, and two other median crossover locations, an agency spokesman said.
Roadwork is planned only in the highway median, so access to all local businesses and residences will be maintained, Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said.
Kyle Tognazzini moved up from JV to varsity, taking over for Brian Tomooka, who led the program the previous 14 seasons.
With all that, it would've been understandable to see the Warriors finish behind star-studded San Luis Obispo or always dangerous Arroyo Grande in the Mountain League standings.
However, Tognazzini, his staff and this group of confident young players made it clear they weren't going to lay down.
In fact, they climbed the whole Mountain. Righetti is the outright league champ and will start the playoffs next week as a high seed in the CIF Central Section's top division.
Hancock College Track and Field: Davina Jannine Valerio, Mireya Martinez set to compete at So Cal prelims
A race walker for about two weeks, Hancock College sophomore Mireya Martinez will compete in the 3K women's race walk at the Southern California Regional Preliminaries at Riverside City College Saturday.
Race walking "is hard to get used to," Martinez said as she and her teammate and fellow So Cal qualifier, Davina Jannine Valerio were about to depart Friday with their coach, Louie Quintana, for Riverside.
Valerio said she is a freshman in terms of track eligibility at Hancock. She took a more conventional route than Martinez did to land a berth in the So Cal prelims. Valerio qualified in the women's pole vault and long jump.
On the 805 recruiting trail: Lompoc High's Jacob Nuñez now officially offered by a Power Five program
As the scholarships piled up for Lompoc High’s Jacob Nuñez, there was the belief that at any given moment, a university representing one of the Power Five conferences would soon make a run at the offensive tackle.
The Utah Utes just became that program.
The Pac-12 university, which ended the season as the conference’s South Division champion, rewarded the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder with his latest four-year opportunity on Friday evening.
Today
Areas of fog early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
A shower or two around the area in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.