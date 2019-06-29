Individuals who want to operate a retail cannabis store in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County will have to wait a week or so to submit a prequalification application.
The application period was scheduled to start Monday and continue until Friday, Aug. 16, according to the county’s cannabis website.
Application forms were expected to be available the middle of June, but that has been delayed, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.
The Santa Maria Northside run continues, and Northside is into the championship round after working overtime Friday night in the District 65 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament.
With one out, the bases loaded and the Orcutt American infield drawn in, Josh Castillo grounded a sharp, walk-off single under the Orcutt American shortstop's glove in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Northside a 2-1 win over Orcutt American in the elimination bracket final on field one at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc.
Northside, with its third win in three days and fifth victory in the last six days while facing elimination after falling 1-0 to Orcutt American on opening night last Saturday, will play Lompoc at 12 p.m. Saturday on field one in the title round.
To celebrate the Fourth of July, the annual Red, White and Boom! festival is returning to Santa Maria with bounce houses, live music, food trucks, outdoor games and a fireworks show.
Organized by the Recreation and Parks Department and the nonprofit People for Leisure And Youth, or PLAY, the festival will begin at 6 p.m. at Sierra Vista Park, located at 809 Panther Drive.
The event will conclude at 9 p.m. with a community fireworks show, paid for by sponsors.
No personal fireworks will be allowed.
This year, live music will be provided by local band the Molly Ringwald Project from 6 to 9 p.m.
Food trucks will sell refreshments, and beer and wine will be available for purchase in the beer garden.
While picnicking will be permitted, no barbecuing, tailgating, glass containers or tent canopies are allowed.
Parking opens at 4:30 p.m. and is available on Panther Drive for $5 per car.
General parking will enter from the Main Street entrance to Panther Drive, and parking for persons with disabilities will be accessible from the Donovan Road/Suey Road Crossing entrance to Panther Drive.
Sponsors are still needed for the fireworks show, and anyone with questions about tax-deductible donations can call Dennis Smitherman with PLAY at 805-925-0951, ext. 2263.
Anyone with questions regarding the fireworks show can call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Essential life lessons are taught in Rebecca Borjas' kindergarten classroom.
As a primary school teacher for the past 31 years, Borjas taught generations of Santa Maria-Bonita students how to grip a pencil and handle a pair of scissors, the importance of sharing and playing fair, and how to make friends.
But some Santa Maria-Bonita kindergartners feel uncomfortable or out of place in school. They're not used structure and routines of a classroom, Borjas said, and being away from their parents for the first time can be a difficult separation.
Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society are partnering to help find homes for shelter animals with a "You Pick ... We Pay" event Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the local dealership will host around 25 dogs and cats from the Humane Society. The dealership will sponsor the cost of any animals adopted.
General manager Michael Jordan said the dealership was happy to partner with the Humane Society through its Santa Maria Chrysler Cares Program, which donates money to select nonprofit organizations in the community.
“We are pet lovers here and know what an important role animals play in healthy families," he said in a news release. "Our 'You Pick … We Pay' event will help families find the right four-legged animal to take home with the help of Santa Maria Valley Humane Society Volunteers.
"The Adoption Counseling Services that this organization offers to make sure that each animal is paired up with the right family is invaluable to finding forever homes for these pets.”
Community members are invited and encouraged to participate and support the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society on Saturday at the dealership, located at 1918 S. Broadway, Santa Maria.
Donations of kitty litter and dry cat food are especially appreciated, a Humane Society spokeswoman said.
In what appears to be a Santa Ynez Valley trend, the Buellton City Council on Thursday discussed altering its financing mechanism for the Visitors Bureau.
The council ultimately approved the bureau’s $400,000 budget request, plus a $50,000 add-on request, but not without concern.
“You and your staff have done an amazing job, but, honestly, I think $400,000 is an incredibly good budget to be working with," Mayor Holly Sierra told Visitors Bureau staff. "We upped it last year. You needed it. You had gotten into contracts. We did it as a one-time increase. At a certain point, it’s when do you stop.”
Two students at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School displayed not only their awareness of the need to conserve water but also their storytelling and videography skills this year when they won an annual contest involving all those elements.
A video created by SYVUHS students Malia Hunter and Josh Kazali titled “Wild Water Saver” was judged the best in the 20th annual Santa Barbara County WaterWise High School Video Contest sponsored by the County Water Agency.
The students were rewarded with a $500 prize provided by Carollo Engineers, and the school received $1,000 from the Water Agency and water providers, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
Members of the LGBTQ community and allies will gather at Town Center West on Saturday for Santa Maria’s third annual Pride Celebration and Resource Fair.
The event aims to celebrate inclusivity and commemorate the legacy of activism that followed the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, which are widely considered the start of the gay rights movement in the United States.
This year’s event — which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — will feature booths from around 50 organizations and businesses, food vendors and activities for kids, said Jessie Funes, a member of House of Pride and Equality, or HOPE, which has organized all three of Santa Maria’s LGBTQ pride events.
Nearly two dozen nonprofit organizations began selling fireworks Friday in Santa Maria as the city kicks off its weeklong period leading up to Fourth of July when sparklers, fountains and other types of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks can be legally sold.
This year, 23 organizations have permits to sell fireworks within the city limits up until 11 p.m. on July 4.
The city only allows sales by nonprofit organizations, many of which raise thousands of dollars during the period designated for fireworks sales.
On Sunday, Kyrie Wilson made the trek from Oxnard to showcase his receiving skills at Doerr Family Field – ultimately winning the fastest man competition.
Five days later, Cal Poly emerged as offer No. 1 for the Pacifica Triton.
Wilson, who is part of a stacked group of 2020 Pacifica High prospects that’s been reeling in Power Five and Football Championship Subdivision college football offers this offseason, scored his first scholarship opportunity from the Mustangs on Friday morning.
