While strawberries continued their yearslong streak as Santa Barbara County's highest-value agricultural commodity, wine grapes overtook broccoli in 2018 to reclaim the second-place spot, according to the annual Crop Report released by the County Agricultural Commissioner's Office.
Other crops like nursery products, cut flowers, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce — both head and leaf — avocados and cattle rounded out the rest of the top 10.
Despite modest gains by some producers, the total value of the county's agricultural commodities fell by 4.9%, or $74.9 million, from 2017 to $1.52 billion.
Grace Mulloy, a 95-year-old Orcutt resident, prepares for senior bowling championships in Cincinatti
Though Grace Mulloy is nearly 96 years old, she's not showing any signs of slowing down.
The Orcutt resident is headed to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the United States Bowling Congress Senior Championships.
There, she will be bowling in the masters division next week. It's quite likely Mulloy will be one of the oldest competitors in her division, which is for bowlers aged 75-years-and-up.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2018 fantasy comedy "The House with a Clock in its Walls," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St. The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends, bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
A man accused of fatally stabbing a transient during an April 2018 incident at Lompoc dog park will stand trial for murder, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge ruled in Lompoc on Friday.
Sitting in for Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, retired Judge James Iwasko determined sufficient evidence exists to hold Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 31, to answer in connection to the death of Theo Bennett, 33.
Whalen is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Santa Maria on Monday, Aug. 12 for his arraignment on the charges, which include one felony count of murder and a special allegation for the use of a knife.
A heat wave expected to hit Saturday prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to issue a health alert for inland areas Friday afternoon.
National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard are predicting temperatures ranging from 97 to 107 degrees in Santa Ynez Valley, over San Marcos Pass and in Cuyama Valley both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures only cooling to mid-80s to low 90s overnight.
The health alert for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday urges residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The National Weather Service advised individuals to drink plenty of water, limit time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., have a plan to keep family and pets cool and check on elderly friends and neighbors, who are especially prone to heat illness.
Forecasters also reminded residents and visitors to never leave children or pets in a car, even for a short period of time.
Santa Maria High School and Pioneer Valley is hosting a pair of two-day youth camps next week.
The camps are free and open to all kids not yet in high school.
Santa Maria High will host the camp on July 29-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on both days. Pioneer Valley will host the camp on Aug. 1-2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.
A parent or guardian must sign participants in at both clinics.
Participants can also register for the Santa Maria Youth Football League, which is now offering late registration. Only completed applications will be accepted.
A 50-year-old Lompoc resident was killed and another driver was critically injured in a three-vehicle, head-on collision late Friday morning on a portion of Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village.
The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and Constellation Road, just north of Lompoc.
The fatality was confirmed on scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. That person's identity has not been released.
Settlement reached over environmental violations stemming from 2017 fire at Santa Maria cogeneration facility
A pair of Santa Maria companies and their manager agreed to more than $100,000 in fines and fees stemming from an August 2017 fire at a Santa Maria cogeneration facility that prompted a hazmat response, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
J&A-Santa Maria operates a co-generation station — a facility that uses gas to generate both heat and electricity — at Marian Regional Medical Center campus in Santa Maria.
The gas burned at the facility is provided by J&A-Santa Maria II, which runs a methane capture and transport facility at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
Two people were critically injured Friday morning after their vehicle flipped on Highway 246 in Buellton and wound up on its top.
First reported at 10:56 a.m., California Highway Patrol officials said a white, four-door vehicle overturned after colliding with a fire hydrant near the intersection of Highway 246 and Freear Drive.
The collision reportedly caused water to spill into the roadway and resulted in major injuries to two of the occupants.
Multiple Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews, an AMR ambulance and CalSTAR air ambulance responded to the scene.
Both occupants were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, one by ground and the other by air, for treatment.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said law enforcement will work to determine the cause of the crash.
The new Route One Farmers Market, which launched this year in Vandenberg Village, will hold a special celebration next month to kick off National Farmers Market Week.
The festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in the parking lot of the Vandenberg Village Community Services District at 3745 Constellation Road. Community members are invited to attend to celebrate local food, farmers and the debut of the Route One Farmers Market’s new CalFresh/SNAP/EBT program.
“Route One is proud to be the only Farmers Market north of Solvang with the ability to accept CalFresh benefits in Santa Barbara County,” said Shelby Wild, manager of the Route One Farmers Market. “This access point has the potential to increase sales for our local farmers and provides a new opportunity to shop for healthy food.”
Kelly Hoover spent her last day as public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Friday and will soon take on a new role as the community relations manager for the city of Goleta.
Hoover joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2013 as the first female civilian to serve as the agency’s PIO, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Her previous experience was as a broadcast and print journalist.
Sheriff Bill Brown said Hoover will be missed.
“Kelly Hoover has served the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office with extraordinary dedication and skill during the past 6½ years,” Brown said. “Her efforts have resulted in the transparent conveyance of information about the many facets of the Sheriff’s Office.
“She strengthened the relationship our organization has with the media and the communities we serve," he said. "She did an outstanding job for us and is leaving some big shoes to fill.”
Hoover said she loved every second of being the Sheriff’s Office PIO.
“It has been such an honor and privilege to serve my community in this way and represent a group that I have the upmost respect and admiration for,” Hoover said. “I am a better person from this experience, and I thank Sheriff Bill Brown for trusting me with this incredible responsibility.”
Until a new public information officer is selected, media inquiries will be handled by retired Lt. Brad McVay and Sheriff’s Adjutant Lt. Erik Raney.
Today
Areas of fog early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.