Santa Maria police officers issued a record 28 citations for illegal fireworks during a five-day campaign to crack down on illicit pyrotechnics in the days before the Fourth of July, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said Friday.
City officials approved funds to be used for overtime pay for between seven and 11 officers during the campaign, which ran from June 30 to July 4. The team was a dedicated fireworks detail that handled fireworks-related calls only.
By the morning of July 5, officers had issued 28 citations and expected other citations would be issued in the following days based on evidence submitted by residents. By comparison, only one citation for illegal fireworks was issued last year.
Despite a steady stream of fireworks — both legal and illegal — that could be heard and seen exploding throughout the city of Lompoc during Thursday night’s Fourth of July celebrations, the holiday was a relatively calm one for at least one of the city’s public safety agencies.
Lompoc Fire Chief Gerald Kuras said Friday that his department did not receive any calls about fireworks-related fires on Thursday evening, and there were no reports of injuries caused by fireworks. Kuras also noted that Fire Department personnel did not issue any citations for illegal fireworks.
That isn’t to say there weren’t any law-breakers; in fact, Kuras said, it was the overwhelming amount of illegal activity that led his department to essentially stand down for safety reasons.
Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board plans to tour Montecito debris flow recovery projects
Members of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control board will tour the area of the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow in Montecito to see progress on recovery during their two-day meeting July 18 and 19 in Santa Barbara.
Board members also will hear a report about Cal Fire’s high-priority wildfire fuel reduction projects in the Central Coast Region, which extends from Santa Clara County to northern Ventura County.
The board is scheduled to meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St.
Lompoc All-Stars coach Dave McNamee's group won a game at the Central California Babe Ruth State Tournament two years ago. McNamee's team has won a game at that tournament this year as well.
The difference is, the win this year has come in the first round.
"Getting to the winner's bracket is big," said McNamee after Lompoc held off the KerWest Lions for a 3-1 win Friday in the first game of the double elimination Central California Babe Ruth 13-15 Year Old State Tournament at Elks Field. Santa Maria is the host team.
A person was injured after being ejected from a vehicle late Friday afternoon on Highway 1 near Jalama Road in a single-vehicle crash, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The incident occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. The person ejected from the vehicle reportedly landed between both lanes of the highway, where first responders began administering aid.
A CalSTAR helicopter transported the patient to a local hospital, but no further information was available Friday evening about the extent of injuries.
It was not immediately clear who or what else was involved in the collision, which occurred in the southbound lane.
Lompoc’s Old Town Market series took over a portion of downtown on Friday evening, and some of the city’s furriest friends helped usher its return.
Friday marked the first of this year’s Old Town Market festivities, which are set to continue in the 100 block of South H Street from 5 to 8 p.m. each Friday through Aug. 16. The highlight of the inaugural 2019 gathering was the return of the Family Fun Dog Show, in which several community members brought along their pets to have them show off their looks and talents.
Although the Lompoc Public Library's bookmobile typically gives out books, it was on the receiving end of a book exchange Wednesday involving the city's mayor.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne presented library staff with a copy of the book, "Library on Wheels," during a brief ceremony Wednesday morning at the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile, which was parked at the main library.
Two people are accused of stealing a pair of TVs and other items from the Walmart store in Lompoc last month, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspects.
On Friday, Lompoc police released photos taken from surveillance video that shows the suspects — believed to be a man and a woman — allegedly stealing the items from the store on June 12.
The male suspect is alleged to have distracted a female customer service employee who was checking receipts by the store’s exit, which allowed the female suspect to exit the store while pushing a shopping cart with the stolen items, according to Lompoc police.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or through the department’s smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The largest Southern California quake in nearly 20 years jolted an area stretching from Sacramento to Las Vegas to Mexico as it cracked buildings, set fires, wrecked roads but only caused minor injuries.
Seismologists warned that large aftershocks were expected to continue for days, if not weeks.
The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles (18 kilometers) from Ridgecrest, the same area of the Mojave Desert where a 6.4-magnitude temblor hit just a day earlier.
Genetic testing scam hitting local seniors
Medicare beneficiaries in Santa Barbara County are being warned about a genetic testing scam, as well as a cancer screening scam, by the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.
“The genetic testing scam is offered as a ‘free’ test but isn’t free and may not be necessary,” said Barry Jay Marks, chairman of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.
“Genetic testing needs to be ordered by your primary physician and be ‘medically necessary,’” he added.
Marks said scammers may approach seniors at senior centers or senor living facilities or may call Medicare beneficiaries and encourage them to have genetic testing or cancer screenings.
The offer will include a free test kit and a request that it be returned with the recipients insurance information, which will allow the scammers to bill Medicare for thousands of dollars of unnecessary tests.
California Senior Medicare Patrol advises seniors to never give their DNA to a stranger, beware of those who promise tests are 100% covered by Medicare and look for charges on Medicare summary notice statements for tests not ordered by a doctor.
For more information, contact Marks or Julie Posada, the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program manager, at 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222.
For the third year in a row, the Allan Hancock College Foundation is giving community leaders the chance to get a first-hand look at the college’s operations, programs and services through its Community Ambassador Program.
The Community Ambassador Program provides an in-depth introduction to Hancock through workshops with various academic departments and campus organizations and is designed specifically for community leaders and business executives who have a desire to learn more about the college and its mission.
Today
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.