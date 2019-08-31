Santa Barbara County’s drug-related deaths and visits to emergency rooms continued to exceed the statewide average in 2018, when 648 visits were recorded in the county, according to statistics released by the state just in time for International Overdose Awareness Day on Saturday.
The statistics on drug-related deaths and emergency room visits for the county released by the California Department of Public Health show that opioid-related visits to emergency rooms had steadily increased compared to the state average, rising by more than 55% from 2010 to 2018.
That increase even included a drop in the number of opioid-related visits from 2017 to 2018, although county health officials couldn't pinpoint a reason for the reduction.
When Roger DeHart arrived in San Francisco two weeks ago to begin his first-ever stay in California, the South Florida native said he was instantly blown away by the state’s natural beauty.
In the days since then, DeHart has become intimately familiar with that coastal scenery as he has walked hundreds of miles in an effort to expose a dark underbelly to the natural charm that many people in the state — and throughout the country — would rather not discuss: human trafficking.
DeHart, who began his journey at the Golden Gate Bridge and expects to complete it in San Diego, took a rest stop Friday morning in Lompoc, where he was greeted by a welcome party that included several officers and staff members with the Lompoc Police Department, as well as Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Ann McCarty, the executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
Nominations are being sought for the 10th annual Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize, which will be presented to a Lompoc resident on Jan. 26 in recognition of that person’s contribution to peace and understanding in the Lompoc Valley.
Nominations can be made by calling the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, which awards the prize, at 805-733-3333 or by calling Allie Kay Spaulding, the nominations chairwoman, at 805-741-7000. The deadline to submit a nomination is Dec. 1.
“Peace sounds like such a nice word — calm and serene — but we understand that peacemaking is incredibly difficult,” said Rev. Jane Quandt, pastor of the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ. “It is hard work and it’s about building bridges between people. It’s not just the absence of war but the presence of justice.”
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed 30-unit apartment complex in the southwest portion of the city.
The project, called Oakley Street Apartments, is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez.
The development -- located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Oakley Drive -- would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings. The density is approximately 14 units per acre.
The Planning Commission approved the project during its July 17 meeting.
The council also will discuss a proposed ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants should they be displaced due to a conversion to H-2A or employee housing.
The proposed ordinance has been championed by Councilwoman Gloria Soto as a way to protect individuals and families from being displaced due to the high demand for farmworker housing in the region.
There is no action planned on during Tuesday's discussion, which is intended for the City Council to provide city staff with more direction.
The meeting starts at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
Lompoc’s fourth cannabis dispensary, billed as the city’s first “canna-boutique,” opened its downtown doors Friday morning to a long line of waiting customers.
Greenhouse, located at 126 South H St., held a soft-opening that drew the attention of several would-be customers who got their first look inside the new facility shortly after the 10 a.m. start of business.
Laura Bonet, who owns the dispensary, said she was proud to finally be able to show off the result of her and her employees’ efforts, which began in June 2018.
Central Coast kombucha lovers soon will have a place to hang out and imbibe the fermented drink as the area's first kombucha bar gears up for its Saturday grand opening in Orcutt.
Piper’s Kombucha Brew, the brainchild of Shane and Annette Piper, plans to serve up a variety of kombucha flavors in its taproom, including some that have been infused with local fruit.
The brewery is located at 195 Broadway St., Suite 104, in Orcutt, with its grand opening slated to run from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Humane Society waiving adoption fees during 'Labor of Love' sale
In advance of Labor Day, the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society will waive fees on adoptions during its three-day "Labor of Love" sale.
The no-cost adoption promotion runs through Sunday and includes all cats and dogs at the Humane Society, located at 1687 W. Stowell Road.
A tongue-in-cheek event during what is traditionally a big time for car sales, the Humane Society will ensure each "certified pre-owned" cat or dog is neutered or spayed and provided with a "theft detection device" or a microchip.
Sean Hawkins, executive director of the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, said summer months are often the most difficult for pets in animal shelters.
"The shelters are full of highly adoptable pets and we are turning to the community for help by asking the public to adopt a homeless pet at the start of the summer season," Hawkins said in a news release. "It's clearance time on all CAT-egories."
The promotion is made possible due to a generous donor who has agreed to cover the adoption fee for all of the shelter's animals through the weekend, Hawkins said.
To view adoptable pets, visit www.smvhs.org/adopt.
The Lompoc Public Library’s main restrooms have been extensively renovated for the first time in 51 years.
Work on the restrooms began in May and wrapped up this week, according to a city spokeswoman. The newly constructed restrooms, which are located near the Grossman Gallery at the library’s main entrance, are unisex and single-occupancy, replacing the former facilities that were gender-specific. The renovation also made the restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and included the installation of sinks that turn on with sensors, which is expected to make them more water-efficient.
“The restrooms at the Lompoc Library were badly outdated, and we’re so pleased to have these new, water-efficient restrooms available for our community to use,” Library Director Sarah Bleyl said.
Fire Department asking public to clearly post addresses
Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding residents and business owners of the importance of having addresses clearly visible on residences and commercial buildings.
Oftentimes, fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding to calls — especially at night — are delayed in delivering life-saving care due to the lack of addressing on a building or the ability to see it clearly, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
He said addresses should be a minimum of 4 inches tall on residential structures and 6 inches tall on commercial buildings and in colors that contrast to their backgrounds to make them easily recognizable.
Numbers should be visible from both directions of travel and placed so they are clearly visible, not obstructed by vegetation, and placed in two or more locations on the building in case a catastrophic event destroys or blocks one.
Bertucelli also said residents and business owners should use numbers, not letters spelling out the numbers.
Today
Areas of fog early, becoming sunny this afternoon. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.