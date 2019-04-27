The 32nd Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival — a three-day celebration of all things strawberry, the Santa Maria Valley's iconic crop — kicked off Friday at the Santa Maria Fairpark with live demonstrations, special events and a cornucopia of special strawberry treats.
"If you're from this area and you're familiar with the strawberries, this is definitely a stop," said Shelly Cone, spokeswoman for the Santa Maria Fairpark. "There are lots of people out and about."
Like most couples, Guadalupe residents Francisco and Natalie Romero were excited to learn they were expecting their second child, and initial sonograms showed all was well with the developing fetus, its heartbeat strong and regular.
Natalie, 32, who was studying to be a nurse, even set up a simple but cute baby announcement photograph that, as she wrote on her blog, “symbolizes all of our hopes and dreams for the future: a healthy full-term baby girl.”
Then, the day after Valentine’s Day, came the sonogram that shattered all those dreams. Her doctor saw two heads, but the twins were conjoined.
The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board plans to spend two days of its three-day May meeting in San Luis Obispo discussing the requirements of Agricultural Order 4.0, the next set of regulations to control runoff from irrigated agricultural lands.
Board members are scheduled to spend all day Wednesday and Thursday, May 15 and 16, starting at 8 a.m. each day, discussing the requirements Ag Order 4.0 will impose on farmers and ranchers who irrigate their lands.
Other board business will be handled in the Friday, May 17, session starting at 8:30 a.m.
A suspected illegal indoor cannabis operation in Carpinteria was raided Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team, which then launched an investigation into another facility near Lompoc that detectives believe to be connected to the first.
The Carpinteria operation had been the subject of a “lengthy investigation” involving an invalid cannabis license and several neighborhood complaints, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Buellton City Council discussed adding and removing red curbs along portions of McMurray Road Thursday night after residents of Vineyard Village expressed concerns about safety when pulling out of Valley Vineyard Circle.
Residents say visibility is reduced when semi-trucks are parked along McMurray road.
The issue ties into another topic City Council has previously discussed — alternative parking areas for semi-trucks.
An Orcutt woman was arrested Friday morning after a resident chased her down while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher upon discovering her alleged attempt to steal his car in the area of Shirley and Dartmouth lanes.
The resident, who was not identified, called 911 at 12:15 a.m. after finding 58-year-old Joann Mari Alley in his unlocked vehicle, which was parked outside his home, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
When the resident confronted Alley, she reportedly fled, at which point the resident chased her for several blocks while still on the line with the dispatcher.
During the chase, Alley allegedly threatened to stab the resident, according to sheriff's officials.
The chase continued into a backyard in the 3900 block of Loch Lomond Drive, where the resident waved down responding deputies and Alley was taken into custody.
She remains at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $75,000 bail.
Additional evidence was recovered that reportedly connects Alley to the theft of a wallet from another victim in the area, sheriff's officials said.
Through the course of the investigation, officials determined Alley also is suspected in an attempted residential burglary on Wednesday near Union Valley Parkway and Highway 101.
Now, officials are investigating whether Alley may be connected to additional prowling and theft offenses in the area.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria substation at 805-934-6150.
People also can leave anonymous tips at 805-681-4171 or by visiting the website at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
Tickets available for annual Mother Son Luau
Tickets are available now for this year's Mother Son Luau, which is put on annually by the Lompoc Recreation Division.
For the second-straight year, the festivities will take place over two nights — from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on both Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Due to the popularity of the dance, preregistration is required. Tickets are $25 per couple, with additional children costing $10 each.
The dance is for boys and young men, ages 3 to 18, and a special woman in their lives, whether that’s their mom, aunt, grandmother or someone else.
The Mother Son Luau provides participants with the opportunity to spend quality time together as part of a night of dancing and fun.
Tickets also include dinner, leis for the pair and refreshments. Novelty items will be sold, and professional portrait packages by photographer Maria Vega will be available beginning at 6 p.m. each night.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
For more information, or to purchase tickets offline, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100 or visit the Anderson Recreation Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Off to retirement for "Coach Ozzy": Longtime Cabrillo baseball head coach Jon Osborne ends 25-year run at CHS
Once the final out was called, a 25-year run came to an end down in Santa Barbara on Friday – a run that saw multiple Los Padres League titles and one major league pitcher.
Jon Osborne announced his retirement following Cabrillo’s baseball game against Santa Barbara, which ended in an 8-3 loss to the Dons. The veteran head coach confirmed to The Record that Friday was indeed his last appearance in the dugout.
And he calls the end of his 25-year run with Cabrillo a great relief.
Righetti's baseball team wrapped up a perfect run through the San Luis Obispo High Tournament.
The Warriors got past Merced El Capitan 6-5 in the tournament finale, played at Sinshiemer Field in San Luis Obispo Friday morning.
They improved to 19-4 on the season heading into next week's critical Mountain League showdown with the tournament's host, San Luis Obispo. The Warriors are at SLO High on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. then close out the regular season with a home against the Tigers on Thursday at the same time.
Mountain Leaguers shut out Ocean: Locals advance to CIF Individual Tournament; tennis teams turn focus to playoffs
Late into a tough day for the Ocean League representatives at the Area Sectional Boys Tennis Tournament on Friday, Orcutt Academy coach Art Lopez seemed ready to look ahead to his squad beginning its appearance in the CIF Central Section Division 3 Team Tournament.
"Now we can concentrate on the team tournament," Art Lopez said after the Paso Robles tandem of Victor Streel and Reese Eddy defeated Orcutt's second-seeded tandem of Matthew Lopez (Art's son) and Troy Fulton 6-3, 6-1 in the second round at San Luis Obispo High School.
Paso Robles High School graduate Josh Oliver was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday night.
Oliver, who played three seasons at San Jose State and developed into one of the top tight ends in the nation, was taken with the 69th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Oliver was a two-way standout at Paso Robles, playing on the defensive line primarily while also playing as a receiver for the Bearcats.
Today
Areas of fog early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 71F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.