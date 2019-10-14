10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Monday, October 14

Welcome to another beautiful workweek on the Central Coast, well maybe not. Mondays and fog do go together.
Start your workweek off right and catch up on some of the stories you might have missed from this weekend, plus look ahead to some pretty important meetings tonight and later in the week.
Toro was the one they came to see.
Air Force Maj. Garrett Smith, call sign Toro, and his F-16 Fighting Falcon, commonly known as the Viper, were the stars of Saturday’s second Central Coast AirFest at the Santa Maria Public Airport.
Thousands of people flocked to the airport to see Toro’s one-man aerial show that ended with the spectacular “Wall of Fire.”
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a community meeting about existing athletic fields from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Westgate Neighborhood Building, 1300 Marsala Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss field availability, assess the reservation process and examine the city’s policy on allocating athletic facilities, a city spokesman said.
Currently, the Recreation and Parks Department operates 18 athletic fields, including 11 ballfields.
The popular Hagerman Sports Complex, where amenities include four ballfields, is regularly used for tournaments.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LANCASTER — The Hancock College football team made its last dress rehearsal before the games that count the most begin a success.
The Bulldogs (3-2) rolled to a 47-13 non-league win at Antelope Valley College Saturday night. The Marauders are now also 3-2. They saw their two-game winning streak snapped.
The two-time Pacific League champs racked up 350 yards rushing in the win. Maurice Smith ran for three scores and Eddie Battle rushed for two more.
Jim Kunkle’s military service during World War II turned him into a celebrity.
Kunkle was a P-38 fighter pilot who fought German Luftwaffe over Nazi-occupied Europe and was shot down during a dogfight. But not before downing some enemy aircraft in the process, which later earned him a Distinguished Service Cross (that’s one step below the Medal of Honor).
Kunkle’s clout only seemed to grow as he got older. He recalls receiving an invitation from Paul Allen (the late billionaire who co-founded Microsoft and owned several professional sports teams) to inspect a restored P-51 that Kunkle once flew to Sweden.
Santa Maria and Orcutt area residents who want to know more about Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s plans to shut down electric service during critical wildfire weather conditions can get answers to their questions at an informational meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, just off East Betteravia Road, in Santa Maria.
Shutting down the power during very hot, dry or windy conditions is designed to reduce the chances of a power-line spark igniting a wildfire, PG&E officials said.
In addition to learning more about the Public Safety Power Shutoff program from PG&E representatives, residents can find out how to prepare for power outages that could last for several days from Santa Barbara County officials, a county spokeswoman said.
The county has already arranged for ASL and Spanish translation, and the location is physically accessible to individuals with handicaps, the spokeswoman said, but those who need additional accommodations can call 805-681-5526.
For those who can’t attend the meeting, it will be livestreamed by CBSTV 20 on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/csbtv20 and archived there for later viewing.
More information on how to prepare for power outages and a variety of disasters is available at readysbc.org, where residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts.
The word “kibbutzim” was the nine-letter obstacle Edda Bevilaqua had left to scale Saturday inside the Santa Maria Elks Lodge.
Without pausing, and without taking a deep breath, Bevilaqua spelled the word out correctly through the lectern’s microphone … sealing her victory in the 26th annual Adult Spelling Bee presented by the Central Coast Literacy Council.
Bevilaqua was among 25 team participants at the annual event that began approximately at 10:30 a.m. and ended an hour and a half later. Each team had sponsors for the event.
Los Olivos will welcome guests to its 40th annual Day in the Country festival on Saturday, Oct. 19, featuring an entertaining mix of Victorian-era, Western-style and harvest season activities and the annual parade led by grand marshal Eli Parker of the family-owned Fess Parker Winery & Vineyard.
The day-long family-friendly fall festival is part of the inaugural “Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley,” a 3-day immersive foodie event running Oct. 17-20.
Day in the Country begins with an early morning 5K Fun Run sponsored by NatureTrack, and a 5K Walk from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., which are both dog-friendly and include a one-mile Kids’ Run. Runners may sign up online in advance at LosOlivosCA.com, or day-of, starting at 7 a.m. in downtown Los Olivos.
As part of a bookmark designing contest for youth held in September, the Buellton and Solvang libraries are inviting the public to view the winning submissions on display at both libraries, and take a few works of art home — in the form of bookmarks.
According to a library spokeswoman, children from all over the Santa Ynez Valley responded to the local libraries’ bookmark drawing contest with an overarching theme of “What inspires you?”
Among the submissions, 15 entries were chosen by a blind panel and are now on display at the Solvang and Buellton libraries.
A report on plans to form an independent redistricting commission is scheduled to come before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara.
Marking the first update since voters approved formation of the commission last year, the report will provide the board with a tentative schedule devised by staff to meet dates required by the ordinance and a new law that will put a squeeze on adopting new district boundaries.
When voters passed Measure G in the November 2018 election, they approved certain key milestone dates for creating an independent 11-person commission to redraw supervisorial district boundaries in 2021, based on the results of the 2020 census.
A man allegedly armed with a meat cleaver who allegedly threatened to chop up his girlfriend has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Nipomo area home in a nearly six-hour standoff with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Brian Louis Garzoli, 52, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing a felony while out on bail after he surrendered peacefully, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The incident began about 1:15 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Old Summit Road when Garzoli allegedly threatened his fiancee with a meat cleaver and began destroying items in the home.
She ran out of the home and called the Sheriff's Office, and when deputies arrived, Garzoli retreated back into the home, Cipolla said.
Deputies set up a perimeter and established a command post at North Thompson Avenue and Sheehy Road, and Thompson was closed to traffic between Willow Road and Highway 101.
The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail arrived and negotiators began trying to contact Garzoli, who had barricaded himself inside, using a public address system and a cell phone.
Cipolla said negotiators made repeated attempts to coax Garzoli out of the house peacefully, but when those efforts failed, the Special Enforcement Detail injected an unidentified chemical agent into the house to force him out.
Garzoli finally exited the home about 7 p.m. and was taken into custody, Cipolla said.
The Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial was born out of a chance visit to the Chamber of Commerce office in 2001 by the mother of James Walker, who was killed in Vietnam when his vehicle struck a land mine.
During the course of a conversation with Bob Hatch, then President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, she expressed her fear that, after she died, her son, and others like him, would be forgotten. Bob, a Vietnam veteran hastily replied, “That’s not going to happen. We’ll make sure he is remembered.”
After Walker left Bob’s office, he contacted Dave Cross, who, in addition to being the chairman of the Military Affairs Committee, had grown up in Santa Maria. Dave had some interest in this project as both he and Murvyn Hargraves had enlisted in the Army together after graduating from Santa Maria High School.
