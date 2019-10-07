Well another workweek is here. Get ready for your Monday by going through this collection of our top headlines. And if you need a smile to get you through the day, photos from local homecoming ceremonies that here held on Friday are available online.
A protest concerning the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s plan to convert one area baseball field and one area softball field to soccer facilities is planned to take place Monday.
The protest is slated for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department building.
Santa Maria High School student Michaela Melena told the Times she has been the main protest organizer but, “My family is very active in the baseball and softball community here, and they’ve helped a lot,” Melena said..
It wasn’t angels in the outfield, it was beer … and wine and cider.
Hundreds of people filled the Elks Field outfield Saturday for an afternoon of tasting, food and fun at the 4th annual Santa Maria Beerfest.
“This is great. It’s our first time here and we’re having so much fun,” said Santa Maria’s Theo Cain, who was joined by his wife, Victoria. “All these people, the smiling faces. There’s lots to do — tasting different beers and wines and there’s games and music.
A brief bout of hard luck that followed Sandy Blair's service in the Air Force had a silver lining — it formed the groundwork for her nonprofit, Operation WEBS.
Blair’s nonprofit provides housing for homeless women veterans, including tiny homes. Its formation was years in the making and a result of Blair’s struggle following an unanticipated medically-related discharge from the Air Force.
Although Blair said she sometimes believes her struggle was minuscule compared to what other veterans experience coming home from war, it gave her the insight to see what she believes is a common problem for many re-entering the civilian world.
Santa Barbara County supervisors to vote on raising own salaries, hear report on hemp, consider census strategies
Members of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will consider giving themselves a raise, hear a report on industrial hemp and consider recommendations regarding the 2020 census when they meet Tuesday in Santa Maria.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
County Human Resources Department staff is recommending a 3% increase in supervisors’ salaries, based on the Consumer Price Index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area.
Dancing, singing and drumming were on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrated their heritage during the 24th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow.
Go online to see photos from the event
It didn’t take long for Col. Anthony Mastalir, who took command of the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base in July, to get involved in one of the biggest hot-button issues affecting both the base and its neighboring city of Lompoc.
Mastalir said he was told before taking command about the tensions surrounding the Western snowy plover protections that have been enforced annually for 20 years at Surf Beach, the closest publicly accessible shoreline to Lompoc. Those protections for the bird species, which has been labeled as “threatened” by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have often led to partial or even full closures of the beach throughout the area’s warmest months.
“I was told [by base officials] that it’s not a question of if you close the beach, it’s really a question of when you have to close the beach,” Mastalir said. “For me, I said, ‘Challenge accepted. We've got to do better than that.’”
Steve Lykken, longtime 1932 Ford Roadsters enthusiast and owner of Steve's Wheel and Tire shop in Buellton, recently converted his passion for collecting hot rods into an opportunity for the local community to benefit.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton will open up their greens to host Lykken's inaugural "Deuces on 101" roadster non-competitive car show. Proceeds from the show will benefit Buellton Meals on Wheels, Santa Ynez High School's automotive shop program "Pirate Garage," and the National Progeria Research Foundation.
According to the 78-year-old longtime Valley resident, an expected 160 Ford Roadsters from as far away as Canada, Utah, Nevada, Arizona — and throughout California, will arrive in town on Friday, Oct. 11 and the following day park themselves for display at the 9-hole community golf course in Buellton.
You have free articles remaining.
Fall is a lovely time of year, when you live on the Central Coast. The sweet aroma of fermenting grapes along our winding wine country trails brings back vivid memories of harvests in the past.
I have tried everything from picking ripe little grape clusters (they are nothing like the large clusters of table grapes), to tasting the juice of freshly pressed grapes in fermenting tanks, and punch downs of fermenting grapes to keep the crushed grapes submerged in their juice. Tasting the fresh juice is a great way to learn to recognize the potential of that grape juice to become a great bottle of wine. These special experiences are not, however, privileges only provided for the media.
Most of the best festivals I mentioned in my September columns last month provide consumers the same kind of hands-on experiences. Not only that, the adventuresome can even learn to crush the grapes with their feet, it’s so much fun. What’s fun for the consumer, on the other hand, means hard work for the industry. More on that to come.
Stop fretting over what others are doing and start working on your own strategy to build a better life. Ask yourself what you want, and consider what you need to do to find peace of mind and happiness. Don't sit still when it's time to make life choices.
You can see a breakdown for each horoscope online this morning
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Abundant sunshine. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 77F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.