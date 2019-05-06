Vaccination rates are up in Central Coast elementary schools, but some are still vulnerable to measles outbreaks
More than 700 cases of measles -- the largest number since 1994 -- have been reported across the United States, including 40 cases reported in southern and northern California.
While no cases of measles have been reported in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, a handful of local elementary schools -- both public and private -- are vulnerable to the disease due to low vaccination rates among kindergartners, according to the "Shots for Schools” website, which is run by the California Department of Public Health.
In the absence of clouds, a warm, sunny spring afternoon gave way for the 87th annual Rancheros Visitadores' ride through Solvang, where family members, tourists, local residents and breast cancer survivors lined Alisal Road awaiting the arrival of the rose-colored parade.
On Saturday afternoon, over 750 riders — all donning pink shirts to help raise breast cancer awareness — appeared on horseback, aboard buckboards, atop wagons and in carriages.
In partnership with Wrangler Jeans and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Foundation, the blush-tinted vaqueros have raised $1 million over the last eight years, all of which will be donated to breast cancer programs at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic.
The combination of three sevens — 777 — on slot machines stereotypically pays the biggest cash prizes; and this January, February and March averaged around 7 inches a month at Cal Poly’s Irrigation Training & Research Center rain gauge on the north side of the campus.
That triple seven combination drove the station’s rainfall season totals above average for the entire year.
Thank goodness it did, for April turned nearly dry. This April saw the least amount of monthly rainfall since September 2018.
A color run originally planned for St. Patrick’s Day but was rained out was resurrected Saturday as the Cinco de Mayo Color Run at the Elks Unocal Events Center in Santa Maria.
Sunny skies greeted those who turned out for the all-ages 5K walk and run presented by Toyota of Santa Maria, American General Media and Elks Recreation.
Participants could join in Zumba warm-up exercises before heading out to get splashed with brightly colored powders as they navigated the course, some giving little shrieks and yells as they were enveloped with orange, blue, purple, yellow, green and pink clouds of dust and most laughing as they left the billowing colors behind.
An estimated 300-plus volunteers turned out Saturday to clean up, spruce up and liven up the city in the annual Serve Santa Maria effort at multiple locations.
“It went really well,” said Pastor Carl Nielsen, organizer of Serve Santa Maria. “At one residence, we removed 30 roll-off dumpsters of junk. We painted two maps of the United States, one at Tommie Kunst [Junior High] School and one at Children’s Hour Montessori School.”
After clearing away overgrowth at Temple Beth El, members of the synagogue said they didn’t recognize the place, Nielsen said.
Over a thousand youths participated in Hancock College's annual Friday Night Science event, which included exhibits featuring a walk-in pinhole camera, a pedal-powered generator, glowing rocks, smoke ring cannons and an explosive thermite reaction.
The event, held at the college's Santa Maria campus, aims to foster children's interest in the science, technology and math.
The dozens of exhibits, interactive experiments and demonstrations led by Hancock College students and faculty aimed to demonstrate various scientific principles.
CUPERTINO — Hancock College freshman Izzie Fraire had achieved All-American status in two events and broken two school records in the process at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships.
What she had not done was win a state championship. That changed Saturday.
The Righetti High School graduate pulled away in the last lap of what was a four-woman race for an upset win in the women's 200 breaststroke at De Anza College. Fraire won in 2 minutes, 19.62 seconds, another school record and an improvement by 3.93 seconds over her previous best.
The Righetti, St. Joseph and Arroyo Grande High School baseball teams drew home assignments for the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs.
The other area baseball teams, and all the area softball squads, will travel for their first-round games.
Central Section baseball and softball first-round games are Wednesday. The quarterfinals will take place Friday, and the semifinals are slated for May 15.
On the 805 recruiting trail: Lompoc High's Jacob Nuñez now officially offered by a Power Five program
As the scholarships piled up for Lompoc High’s Jacob Nuñez, there was the belief that at any given moment, a university representing one of the Power Five conferences would soon make a run at the offensive tackle.
The Utah Utes just became that program.
The Pac-12 university, which ended the season as the conference’s South Division champion, rewarded the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder with his latest four-year opportunity on Friday evening.
