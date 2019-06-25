An ongoing dispute — possibly over golf — and imminent eviction likely led to last Friday's shooting and mobile home fire that left five people dead, the Santa Maria Police Department announced Monday.
Detectives believe 64-year-old Claude Adams shot and killed Kurt Bracke, 70, and Richard Hanen, 78, in the clubhouse area of the Casa Grande Mobile Estates around 11:37 a.m. Friday, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel. Hanen and Bracke were organizers of the Friday Golf Group, which gathered at noon each Friday, according to the mobile home park's newsletter, the Casa Grande Times.
The first steel column of what soon will become Santa Maria's newest public elementary school was erected Monday, nearly four months after construction officials and administrators from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District broke ground on the project.
Over the next 13 months, crews will transform the largely undeveloped parcel in the 113-acre Enos Ranch development into a 60,000-square-foot campus with 26 classrooms for as many as 900 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.
A proposed 58-home subdivision in southeast Santa Maria got approval from city planners Wednesday after the developer made modifications to ease the concerns about traffic flow voiced by nearby residents.
The project calls for 58 single-family homes, a basin and open space area to be built on a 13.2-acre lot off Santa Maria Way, wedged in between Valley Christian Academy and an existing subdivision. The density of the project is 4.4 units per acre.
The developer, Eric Northman, will be constructing both one- and two-story homes that will sit on lots ranging from 6,000 to 13,000 square feet. The houses would range from 2,300 to 2,900 square feet.
An Orcutt teen who went missing on June 13 is believed to be safe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter Dwyer IV was initially reported missing by family on June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College.
Family members had grown concerned after not hearing from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate for several days.
On Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said, “We do not know his exact whereabouts but believe he is safe and that foul play is not involved.”
“It's a private family matter at this point,” Hoover added.
Santa Maria man arrested on assault, kidnapping charges after domestic disturbance
A Santa Maria man who allegedly brandished a firearm and struck a woman during a domestic dispute was arrested Sunday in Grover Beach on suspicion of assault, kidnapping and other charges, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in Orcutt where Michael Paul Aldaco, 32, brandished a firearm and entered the victim's home by force, the spokesman said. Aldaco then reportedly struck the victim multiple times, vandalized the inside of her home, restrained her in a chair and threatened to harm her.
The victim was able to free herself and contact law enforcement for emergency assistance as Aldaco fled the residence in his vehicle, the spokesman said. With the assistance of the Grover Beach Police Department, Aldaco was located later Saturday at a family member’s home in Grover Beach.
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office obtained search and arrest warrants for Aldaco, which were served Sunday with the assistance of the Grover Beach Police Department and neighboring San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies, including the regional SWAT team.
Aldaco was arrested without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, spousal abuse, criminal threats, kidnapping and false imprisonment. His bail is set at $50,000.
Lompoc
The Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association is set to host its first “CannaBrew,” a cannabis industry social mixer.
The event aims to provide a networking platform for established and up-and-coming cannabis companies, industry professionals, ancillary service providers and supporters from Lompoc and Santa Barbara County with influence across the Central Coast. It is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Lompoc’s Hangar 7, 107 W. Ocean Ave.
A limit of 70 tickets will be sold for the event. Tickets are $20 per person, and can be purchased at bit.ly/cannabrew.
“With the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County cannabis industry rapidly expanding, ‘CannaBrew’ gives companies, and new faces in this unique space, the opportunity to network in a fun and engaging way as a means to provide support, connectivity, create personal and business relationships, engage in local interaction and provide an additional platform to address issues impacting the local cannabis industry,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association announcing the event.
In addition to serving as a social gathering, the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association also plans to use the event to announce new developments within the organization, as a membership drive, and to initiate elections for the organization’s board of directors.
For more information on the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, visit https://lvca.wildapricot.org/.
Babe Ruth 13s: Orcutt and Santa Maria erupt late with runs before Orcutt pulls off eight-inning thriller
The title game has one representative for the District 6 tournament’s championship game for the 13-year-old division.
And Orcutt needed eight innings, plus a late seventh inning rally, to get there.
Down 6-3, the Orcutt All-Stars scored four unanswered runs to clinch the thrilling 7-6 victory at Elks Field underneath a chilly Monday evening sky at Elks Field.
The Santa Maria Northside is still alive. So is Orcutt National.
The Northside squad bounced back from an early deficit to handily eliminate Atascadero 11-5 in the District 65 10-11-12-year-old Tournament being held at Lompoc's Johns-Manville Park.
Atascadero scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Northside responded with a run of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Staff Sgt. Jenavieve Rodriguez, 30th Security Forces military working dog handler, gives a final salute to MWD Cajuns’ kennel to honor her K-9 during Cajun’s funeral June 18, at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Rodriguez was Cajuns final dog handler before he died on May 22.
