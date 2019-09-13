A high-pressure system over Santa Barbara County will bring a spike in temperatures Friday before giving way to a cooling trend for the early part of next week.
“We’re expecting the high-pressure system to bring warmer weather into this weekend,” said Kaily Delerme, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Oxnard office. “The warmest days are expected to be Friday and Saturday.”
In the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, highs will hit 88 degrees on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday and 73 on Monday, forecasters said.
An overflow crowd of vineyard owners and cannabis growers as well as other agriculturists and county officials packed the Industrial Eats ballroom in Buellton for a panel discussion of a potential joint tourism marketing effort.
Comments on Wednesday were generally upbeat and positive about the possibility, especially among the cannabis growers, but vintners said the two issues that must be overcome are cannabis odor and conflicts between the two industries with spraying pesticides and herbicides.
Members of the North County Farmers Guild, a coalition of cannabis cultivators, estimated 100 people attended attended the more-than-two-hour “Together We Thrive Community Forum” presented by the guild’s Good Farmers, Great Neighbors subgroup.
Friday Football Preview: After facing same opponents, Bakersfield Christian, St. Joseph to face each other; Lompoc and A.G. square off at PVHS
The Bakersfield Christian and St. Joseph football teams have played the same two established Central Valley opponents this young season, with similar good results.
Friday night, they will face each other. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Bakersfield Christian and St. Joseph are both 2-0 in 2019. BC's Eagles have not allowed a point this year. The Knights have allowed seven.
The Santa Maria Times' Power Rankings heading into Week Three of the high school football season.
No. 1 Righetti (3-0, hosts Bakersfield Centennial, Sept. 13)
The Warriors climbed into the top spot after the win over Lompoc and didn't come close to relinquishing it with last week's 42-6 thrashing of Pioneer Valley.
We'll learn more about this time Friday night as they host a solid Bakersfield Centennial (2-1) squad that beat the Warriors 37-35 in Bakersfield last year.
Righetti then plays Soledad at home, at Dos Pueblos then hosts Lancaster Paraclete.
History has been made.
The Santa Maria Times' Player of the Week contest is in its sixth season and we have our first winner from Santa Barbara High.
Dons QB Deacon Hill, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior, is that history-maker.
The Lompoc Public Library’s summer reading program enjoyed its most success ever this year, as the city reported Thursday that several records were broken for the annual promotion.
The 2019 program, themed “It’s Showtime at your Library,” was held from June 1 through Aug. 3. During that time, it saw record highs for attendance (5,841 people), sign-ups (2,223) and books read (13,581).
Lompoc Library System Director Sarah Bleyl said the program continues to grow each year thanks to the support it receives from the surrounding community. The city reported that 35 area businesses and organizations aided in this year's program.
A Santa Maria teen in possession of a loaded firearm was arrested Thursday for his involvement in a robbery last month, police said.
Cristian Adrian Chavez Sandoval, 18, participated in a robbery Aug. 24, Santa Maria Police Lt. Mark Streker said.
During his arrest Thursday, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
No further information was provided about the robbery.
Bodies were flying all over the place inside the Cabrillo High School gym Thursday night when the Conquistadores hosted the Lompoc Braves in the Channel League girls volleyball opener for both teams.
In the end, the Conqs prevailed 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 against their shorthanded Lompoc Valley rivals.
“We had one girl, Marina Grossini, just back from injury but we were missing two others so we had to rearrange our lineup,” said Lompoc head coach Ramona Thomas. “But Cabrillo is a tough team. I think our girls did very well. I really proud of them and the fight they put up tonight.”
Two streets around the Santa Maria High School campus will be closed to vehicle traffic on either Friday, Monday or Tuesday due to an ongoing city street resurfacing project.
Camino Colegio from Broadway to the school parking lot will be closed Friday and Tuesday.
Any vehicles parked on the street will be towed, and drivers should expect traffic delays in the area, a city spokesman said. Through traffic to the Camino parking lot will be open.
On Monday and Tuesday, Thornburg Street from Morrison Avenue to Stowell Road will be closed to traffic, and any parked vehicles will be towed, he said.
Through traffic to the Thornburg staff lots will be allowed.
Overflow parking for students will be available at the Santa Maria Fairpark, said Kenny Klein, public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
Her team, second-year Valley Christian Academy girls volleyball coach Rebecca Maples said, does not have much in the way of experience.
"We are very young, both in terms of age and volleyball experience," Maples said after Shandon swept the Lions 3-0 in a Coast Valley League match at VCA Thursday. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-18.
Shandon (3-1, 2-1) had no reserves Thursday. VCA (1-5, 1-3) had one.
Cracker Barrel supports Hancock culinary arts
Cracker Barrel has contributed $10,000 to create a new endowment for students pursuing a degree in culinary arts, the Allan Hancock College Foundation announced Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain and Hancock College celebrated the donation with a check presentation ceremony at Cracker Barrel’s new Santa Maria location on Betteravia Road, which opened in February.
Dan Schneider, general manager of the Santa Maria Cracker Barrel, said the company is honored to support Hancock College through its culinary arts program.
“At the core of who we are — and have been since the beginning — is our high-quality food, homemade with care,” Schneider said in a news release. “We hope through this endowment that students of Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program will know they’re part of our family as well.”
Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program aims to give students hands-on experience in the ever-expanding food and restaurant industry, with students undergoing training in the classroom, in an industrial teaching kitchen and through industry internships.
Ron Lovell, culinary arts and management program coordinator at Hancock, said the donation represents an amazing opportunity for the college’s students.
“Our Culinary Arts and Management program serves students first, but we also rely on strong partnerships with local businesses,” he said in a news release.
“These students have a passion for food, and we are really grateful to have community partners like Cracker Barrel who want to help them pursue that passion.”
Spiritual growth will open your heart and mind to a host of new possibilities. A moderate lifestyle change will help you make a difference in your community. A partnership will strengthen your position and bring you love and the peace of mind you deserve.
Today
Abundant sunshine. High near 85F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
