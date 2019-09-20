A handful of national businesses are in the midst of planning their first locations in Santa Maria, including doughnut chain Krispy Kreme and arts and crafts giant Hobby Lobby.
Seth McMillan, Building Division manager for the city of Santa Maria, said building plans for Hobby Lobby’s renovations at the old Toys R Us building have been approved by city staff, and the company is now cleared to begin construction.
The Oklahoma City-based company filed building plans with the city in May for improvements at the 45,000-square-foot building located at 1411 S. Bradley Road, which has been vacant since Toys R Us closed all its stores last summer.
A 25-year-old Santa Maria man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of an Army soldier who was shot and killed in Lompoc on Sept. 8, but a second suspect remains on the loose, the Lompoc Police Department announced Thursday.
Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega turned himself in around 8 a.m. Thursday to the Santa Maria Police Department, which was assisting the Lompoc Police Department on the case. Lompoc police are asking for help from the public to locate the second suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Gutierrez-Ortega and Morales Jr. are suspected by Lompoc police of being involved in the death of 22-year-old Marlon Brumfield, who was shot and killed around 2 a.m. Sept. 8 while walking along North A Street near Ocean Avenue. Brumfield was back in his hometown while on leave from Germany with the Army.
Change is coming in 2020.
Starting with the next football season, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will no longer share the same league in football.
During a voting session Thursday in Carpinteria, officials from the Channel and Pacific View leagues determined the league realignment for the next football season, landing on an alignment of two six-team leagues, Lompoc High athletic director Claudia Terrones confirmed in an email.
The changes are drastic.
A live-scent search dog who is known internationally for finding disaster victims is retiring from his job with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Riley, now 11 years old and slowing down, is settling in as the family pet with eight-year partner Capt. Eric Gray for his third attempt at a quiet home life, a County Fire spokesman said.
Born on Oct. 1, 2006, in Northern California, the yellow Labrador made two attempts at domestic life but ultimately found his place as a live-scent search dog trained by the Search Dog Foundation in Santa Paula, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Opposing defenses have struggled to stop the Dino Maldonado-to-Terrell Vaughn connection.
In fact, they often have not stopped it much.
Maldonado, a freshman Ventura College quarterback who graduated from St. Joseph High School then transferred to Ventura from Portland State, has thrown four touchdown passes this year, and all four have been to Vaughn.
Solvang Chamber of Commerce will host a grand reopening of the Visitors Information Center at 3 p.m. Friday, one hour prior to the start of Danish Days, after the center was placed under new management by the city.
Creative Visual Solutions owner Brenda Ball, director of digital media at the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau for more than a decade, and husband Jim Ball were hired as the management contractors for the Visitor Information Center at 1637 Copenhagen Drive.
“We are looking forward to serving the global visitors of Solvang with professionalism and enthusiasm,” said Brenda Ball. “The Visitors Center is not only a service the city provides for visitors. Residents can utilize our services as well for more information about dining options, fun activities and special events in Solvang. We’re here to help everyone.”
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an at-risk juvenile missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., 12-year-old Refugio Martinez went missing in the area of 2125 Centerpointe Parkway, near the intersection of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Refugio left the area voluntarily but is considered at-risk due to his age.
He is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, around 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Goats cleared brush from a field this week on the northwest corner of the Wye intersection of Highway 1 and Harris Grade Road, north of Lompoc.
They were surrounded by an electric fence while a large dog protected the herd as they worked.
The goats arrived over the weekend and had finished their work by Thursday morning.
See photos online
On a day that started out warm then turned slightly chilly and very windy, the Righetti girls golf team won handily.
Medalist and defending Mountain League champion Claire Alford shot a 37 on the par 35 front nine at Rancho Maria Golf course Thursday, leading Righetti to a 238-269 Mountain League win over Paso Robles.
The Warriors moved to 5-2, 2-0.
In advance of pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, around 47 acres of grass at the Santa Maria Public Airport will be burned between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.
The prescribed burn is being planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
The burning will occur during one day of the 10-day burn window and last from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An APCD spokeswoman said the burn date will be determined by weather and air quality conditions that would direct smoke away from population centers.
If weather conditions are not favorable to smoke dispersion, the burn will be rescheduled.
The prescribed burn is meant to mitigate potential wildfire hazards from from pyrotechnics planned during the Central Coast AirFest, which is scheduled to take place on Oct. 12 and 13.
Additional information will be provided once the optimal burn day has been selected, the spokeswoman said.
The Santa Ynez Pirates ran their Channel League girls golf record to 2-0 with a 255-279 victory over the Cabrillo Conquistadores (1-1 Channel) Thursday afternoon at a blustery Mission Club course in Vandenberg Village.
The Pirates’ Morgan Blunt earned medalist honors, firing a 46 over the course’s front nine.
“The wind was a little different than we’re used to. It’s usually a little calmer at Alisal River (the Pirates’ home course in Solvang),” said Blunt. “You had to decide whether to play a club up or a club down depending on the wind. We had to play into the wind a lot.”
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society to be topic of next Heart of Valley presentation
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, an event spokesman said.
The program is the result of a partnership between local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
After a spate of mountain lion sightings near Hancock College's Lompoc campus, we received calls, emails and messages on Facebook about what was believed to be a dead mountain lion in the median of Highway 1 just outside of Lompoc.
So, we checked it out.
Along Highway 1 near San Antonio Road before the large grade leading to Vandenberg Air Force Base there are the remains of what, when viewed from the roadway, could be a lot of things.
We heard that it could be a mountain lion, it was also described as a large box, but it turned out to be a coyote.
If you see something you think we should know about or you want us to look into, message us on Facebook, call us at our office or send an email to one of our local reporters or editors and we'll check it out.
Today
Gusty winds developing. Areas of fog early, then sunny this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High near 80F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.
