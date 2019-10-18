10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Friday, October 18

Friday is here, and it has been a busy week. Go through this collection of our morning headlines to get ready for your day.
Over 40 veterans biked through northern Santa Barbara County on Thursday as part of a 450-mile charity bike tour aiming to raise money to benefit first responders and veterans.
The 2019 California Challenge is a weeklong, noncompetitive bike ride that spans from Santa Cruz to Oxnard.
Money raised by the veterans will benefit Project Hero, a nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
Fire crews from multiple Santa Barbara County fire agencies are battling a wildfire that started about 4:45 p.m. at El Capitan State Beach near Goleta and forced the evacuation of nearby campgrounds.
The wind-driven, fast-moving fire crossed Highway 101 and Calle Real, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department officials' most recent estimate put the size at 50 acres with 0% containment.
A second alarm was called at 5 p.m. to bring in more resources to bolster aerial tankers, that had to stop making drops when darkness fell.
When an offense scores 40 points one week and 35 the next, its team generally wins both games.
St. Joseph’s offense did, and the Knights did. St. Joseph defeated Pioneer Valley 40-0 then won 35-24 at San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s last week, knocking St. Margaret’s from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The Knights (4-3 after snapping their three-game losing streak with the two wins) will try to keep their momentum going as they start Mountain League play Friday night.
Launching Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley’s 4-day food and wine event running through Sunday, was a Thursday evening Los Alamos-based gala where guests — including kids — pulled up a chair for a seated open-air dinner at a lengthy communal table in the Old West town’s Ferrini Park.
Though a windy evening, guests bundled up in good spirits for a sparkling toast featuring Riverbench Vineyard & Winery that kicked off the delectable al fresco dinner.
Serving up a feast were chefs and restaurateurs, baker Bob Oswaks of Bob’s Well Bread Bakery and pioneering Los Alamos chef/restaurateur Clark Staub of Full of Life Flatbread.
Local roundup: Top seeds roll at Ocean League Finals; St. Joseph, AG girls golf teams wrap up perfect league runs
The top seeds eased into the semifinals on a windy first day of the two-day Ocean League Girls Tennis Finals at the Minami Center Thursday.
Santa Maria is hosting the tournament.
Defending Ocean League singles champion Sierra Redman of Morro Bay will be in the singles semis Friday and top-seeded Kat Abate and Bella David of Mission Prep will be in the doubles semifinals at Minami that day.
The “Great California Shakeout” was a moving experience Thursday for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.
Several thousand students and staff from Pioneer Valley and Righetti high schools participated in the statewide drill to practice what to do during earthquakes and improve their preparedness.
At 10:17 a.m. Pioneer Valley, Principal Shanda Herrera announced over the public address system that students should move under their desks for the drill.
Big up front. Those three words seem to always apply to Arroyo Grande High's football team.
The Eagles perennially have one of the largest and nastiest offensive line units on the Central Coast. Without fail.
Righetti, though, has a pretty good offensive line itself.
The Warriors (6-1, 0-0 Mountain League) and Eagles (5-3, 1-0) will clash Friday night in a Mountain League showdown with major implications. The winner of Friday's game will surely be the favorite to capture the league championship. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Righetti High.
County seeks hazard information from Nipomo area residents
San Luis Obispo County will hold a workshop to gather opinions and ideas from residents of Nipomo and other unincorporated areas regarding hazard mitigation measures and emergency response strategies.
The workshop is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the San Luis Obispo City-County Library at 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.
Information gathered at the workshop will be used to update the County General Plan’s Safety Element, which analyzes existing and projected hazards and provides goals, objectives, policies and programs to address those needs, a county spokeswoman said.
Those who can’t attend the workshop can still provide input by contacting planner Jillian Ferguson at jferguson@co.slo.ca.us or 805-781-1391.
Hard copy correspondence may be sent to the County of San Luis Obispo,
Department of Planning and Building, 976 Osos St., Room 300, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408 and marked Attn: Jillian Ferguson, Planner.
A Santa Maria teenager charged with second-degree robbery was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Daniel Hernandez Garibay, 18, was arrested after an incident Jan. 24 in Santa Maria in which he took the victim's cellphone, according to his attorney, Bill Redell.
Garibay initially received a criminal gang enhancement, since he was accused of committing the robbery for the benefit of a gang, although that charge was later dismissed as part of the plea deal
CHP plans Smart Start class for newly licensed drivers
The Santa Maria Area Office of the California Highway Patrol will hold a Start Smart traffic safety class for newly licensed young adults ages 15 to 20 on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
The Start Smart classes are two hours long and address such traffic safety issues as collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends.
The program speaks directly to the newly licensed drivers and their parents and guardians.
The class is free and will be held at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive from 6 to 8 p.m. Space can be reserved by calling the Santa Maria CHP Office at 805-349-8728.
‘Pirate Pride’ is not just a motto for the Santa Ynez High School sports teams. It’s a way of life.
And Pirate Pride will take on extra meaning Friday night when Santa Ynez hosts the Cabrillo Conquistadores in their annual Homecoming football game.
It’s not just the stands that will be packed with Santa Ynez High graduates, the sidelines will also be overflowing with Pirate Pride.
Haunted Asylum attraction open through end of month
The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction will open each weekend through Oct. 31.
The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.
Today
Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 76F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Today
Plenty of sunshine with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Today
Wind increasing. Lots of sunshine. High around 80F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 81F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.