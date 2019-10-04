Friday is here! There are a bunch of great events happening this weekend, the Chumash Pow-Wow takes place at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez and the Santa Maria Beerfest returns for the 4th year this Saturday. But to get there, we have to get through one more day. Get ready for your Friday, and the weekend with this collection of our top headlines for Friday, October 4.
For the first time in nearly 20 years, Surf Beach is slated to remain open next year throughout the breeding season for the Western snowy plover, the city of Lompoc announced Thursday.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has permitted Vandenberg Air Force Base to keep the beach open for recreational access throughout the 2020 breeding season for the threatened bird species, the city reported.
The move marks a significant shift from the base’s previous policy, enacted in 2001, of keeping the beach, located about 10 miles west of Lompoc, open only as long as plover trespass violations remained under 50 during the breeding season, which lasts from March through September.
Three area football teams have their yearly Homecoming game Friday night, and one team will open league play with a Homecoming date.
That team is Cabrillo. The Conquistadores will host Dos Pueblos at 7 p.m. Friday night at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc in a Channel League opener. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the year in that one.
In other area Homecoming games, Righetti (6-0) will play Lancaster Paraclete (3-3) in a cross-sectional game and Santa Maria (3-2) will face San Luis Obispo (4-1) in a Central Section non-league game.
The fourth annual Santa Maria Beerfest returns Saturday, bringing craft libations from over two dozen local and regional breweries, cideries and wineries.
The event will feature tastings of specialty brews by San Diego-based Saint Archer, Chico-based Sierra Nevada and local favorites like Naughty Oak Brewing, Figueroa Mountain, Solvang Brewing and Firestone Walker.
The event will run from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Elks Field, located at 622 S. McClelland St. Tickets range from $45 to $65 and include unlimited tastings. Tickets for designated drivers are $12.
A new voting system will be in place for Santa Barbara County by the March 3, 2020 primary, but most of the county’s 220,000 registered voters won’t see a big change from the ballots used by the Elections Division for the past 20 years.
Voters who go to their local precinct on Election Day will still mark a paper ballot and drop it in the ballot box. Citizens who vote by mail — about 150,000 in this county — will still mark and return paper ballots.
But those with disabilities, military personnel and citizens who are overseas will find a voting system that represents a big improvement over the accessible system in use since 2006.
Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 24th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.
The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark the start of each day's pow-wow, which is the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
The St. Joseph Knights kept their Ocean League girls volleyball record spotless (3-0) with a straight-set victory Thursday night against the Orcutt Academy Spartans in a match played at Orcutt Junior High.
The Spartans (1-3 Ocean) gave it their best shot but just couldn’t get past the league leaders, falling 25-16, 25-12, 25-21.
The Knights were led by Bailey Woodside and Olivia Laggren with seven kills apiece. Drew Johnson added five kills.
Charges were filed against a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office custody deputy on Tuesday stemming from his involvement in the Sept. 14 head-on collision on Highway 154 that injured six people, including a local District Attorney’s Office investigator.
Javier Jonathan Antunez, 44, was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or greater causing injury, along with the enhancement of causing great bodily injury.
According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Antunez was heading eastbound on Hwy. 154 in a 2008 BMW when he collided with a 2009 Toyota Tacoma traveling in the westbound lane.
A 30-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday after leading police officers on a pursuit, then allegedly ramming several cars, including a patrol vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.
Santa Maria Police officers attempted to stop Andy Mena, who was spotted driving without headlights in the 300 block of West Newlove just after 10:30 p.m., at which time Mena led police on a pursuit, according to SMPD Sgt. Paul Flores.
At one point during the chase, according to Flores, Mena accelerated in reverse and rammed a patrol vehicle. Mena then collided with another vehicle stopped at a red light at the corner of Betteravia and Blosser roads.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for pain, according to SMPD Sgt. Mark Streker.
Mena is a repeat DUI offender with at least three prior convictions and was driving on a suspended license, according to Streker, who added that Mena also had an outstanding felony warrant.
Mena was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges relating to the outstanding warrant, driving on a suspended driver’s license and felony DUI resulting in injury.
St. Joseph's girls tennis team was bidding Thursday to saddle San Luis Obispo with its first league loss this year, and after about four hours on the St. Joseph courts the final result was ...
Well, there was no final result. With the teams tied 3-3 after the six singles matches and with all three doubles matches still in progress, the coaches decided to suspend the match because of darkness.
At the moment, the Tigers are 7-0 in Mountain League play. The Knights are 10-2, 5-2. No St. Joseph girls tennis team has beaten a San Luis Obispo squad in recent memory.
Asia Maes was proud to show off her fairylike dress — constructed entirely out of newspapers — during a fashion show Thursday at the Pioneer Valley High School Performing Arts Center.
“It’s very beautiful. My teammates did a great job on it. I would wear it for homecoming,” Maes said.
The sophomore was one of six models who got glammed up for the school’s second Advanced Apparel Club Newspaper Fashion Show.
Seven people were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Highway 101 just south of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m., and when two engine crews arrived, firefighters found seven people had been injured in a rollover crash, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Because of the number of victims, County Fire declared a mass casualty incident, bringing a total of three ambulances and a CalSTAR helicopter to the scene, Bertucelli said.
An 18-year-old driving a Toyota Sienna van was taking six passengers, ages 17 to 19, from Los Angeles to Santa Maria when for unknown reasons the van veered to the left, said Officer Kevin McCool, public information officer for the Buellton Area Office of the CHP.
The Toyota, traveling at an unknown speed, plowed into the soft soil of the center divider, causing it to overturn, McCool said.
He said one patient with major injuries, described as an open compound fracture of the shoulder, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Another four suffered moderate injuries, and the remaining two suffered minor injuries. Names of the injured were not available.
Those six were taken by ambulances to various hospitals, Bertucelli said.
McCool said both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about 15 minutes to allow the CalSTAR helicopter to land, load the patient and depart.
The crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were made, McCool said.
Two people were arrested following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning that sparked a small wildfire on Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire dispatched two engines to the crash site about 4 a.m. and found three people with minor injuries who had extricated themselves from a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The burning vehicle had set off a grass fire that firefighters quickly extinguished, holding it to an area about 15 by 40 feet, Bertucelli said.
Two people were taken into custody on suspicion of alcohol-related violations, but no other information was immediately available, said Officer Benjamin Smith, public information officer for the Santa Maria Area Office of the CHP.
After not having a Player of the Week for six years, SLO High has gone back-to-back.
SLO's standout defensive end Thomas Cole has been voted Player of the Week for Week Five.
Cole is the second straight Tiger on the defense after Landon Nelson won it last week.
Taking an honest look at your life, loves and experiences will help you prepare for what lies ahead. Make a to-do list and start making positive, innovative changes. Bring your attributes to the forefront and take a leap of faith.
Find a full breakdown for each astrological sign online.
Today
Sunny. High 76F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 78F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Today
Some clouds early. Mostly sunny skies along with windy conditions this afternoon. High 72F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 45F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 79F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Sunny. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 83F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.