10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Friday, October 25

Eleven creepy rooms connected by three freaky hallways filled with bizarre beings will greet frightseekers who attend the last weekend of the second annual Righetti High School Haunted House this Saturday and Sunday.
Tour guides will lead tourists through the “Twisted Carnival,” designed by Warrior drama students, built inside the Black Box Theatre and populated by a ringmaster, sideshow characters and one demented clown, said drama teacher Elesa Carlson.
“It’s created around this character Bubbles the clown, who travels around with this carnival,” Carlson explained. “He is a murderous clown.”
The frightening journey through the circus of terror will begin as tour guides direct visitors to a stage where the ringmaster will tell them the scary tale of Bubbles the clown, Carlson said.
If the Arroyo Grande football team saves its best for last, concerning the regular season anyway, the Eagles figure to complete an unbeaten — though short, because there are only four league teams — run through the Mountain League.
If St. Joseph topples Arroyo Grande and makes its short trip north a success Friday night, the Knights will get the chance to be the ones to complete a 3-0 run though the Mountain League, which would be their second straight.
The Eagles (6-3, 2-0) and the Knights (5-3, 1-0) will go at it at Arroyo Grande's Doug Hitchen Stadium Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles' bye week is next week, the end of the regular season.
St. Joseph won the inaugural Mountain League championship in 2018 as a first-year member of the CIF Central Section. Most of the Central Coast sports programs moved from the Southern Section to the Central Section, effective last year.
An alleged Lompoc gang member on Tuesday was sentenced to five years of probation and time served after pleading no contest to a firearm-related assault that occurred in May.
Juan Carlos Duarte appeared in Lompoc before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca, who sentenced the teenager to probation and 224 days of time served on a felony charge of assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Duarte — along with three other youths — was arrested May 29 after allegedly shooting at a rival gang member in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
All four suspects were identified as active gang members, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Stephanie Schoenberg said Duarte fired several shots through an apartment wall after the rival gang member ran inside the building.
The bullets nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside the home, Lompoc Police Department detectives said.
Schoenberg said Duarte was initially charged with assault with a firearm, with a gang enhancement, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling or vehicle.
However, Schoenberg added the charge of assault likely to produce great bodily injury, to which Duarte pleaded no contest.
Schoenberg said Duarte is alleged to be a part of Lompoc's South Side Gang, which are also known as the "F Streeters," but didn't admit to the allegation.
Despite that, Schoenberg said Duarte is required to register as a gang member as part of his sentence.
Righetti linebacker Joseph Cardenas has been voted the Player of the Week for Week Eight of the high school football season.
The Warrior standout nearly willed his team to victory with his play on special teams and defense last week.
Cardenas blocked a punt in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game against Arroyo Grande at 20-all. He also blocked a point-after try in the first quarter to keep the game tied. Cardenas nearly blocked a third kick but got such a good jump off the line that he over-pursued the play.
Cardenas also played the entire game, a 27-20 Mountain League loss to Arroyo Grande, on defense and made seven tackles with one tackle-for-loss.
The Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department was selected this month as the best throughout the entire Air Force, as well as the best throughout the entire U.S. Department of Defense.
The honors, given out by the Department of Defense in recognition of efforts in 2018, were revealed Monday by the 30th Space Wing.
The “Best Fire Department in the Air Force” award was the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department’s seventh since 2003, according to the 30th Space Wing.
The accolades were the result of a busy 2018 for the department. That year, the department provided immediate response to the Montecito mudslide disaster.
A Nipomo man was convicted Thursday of six counts of child molestation involving three children over a span of nine years and now faces a potential sentence of life in prison, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office announced.
William Martinez Perez, 59, was found guilty of six felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, with two special allegations, for incidents that took place between 2001 and 2005 and between 2011 and 2016.
The jury reached the verdict after nearly a week of testimony and a half-day of deliberation.
The criminal complaint included two counts involving lewd acts on one girl and two counts involving lewd acts on a second girl, each of whom would have been 9 to 11 years old when the acts occurred between 2011 and 2016.
City to host blood drive on Oct. 29
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said.
O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB, either positive or negative, are needed, the spokesman said.
Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
When John Iribarren walked off the Righetti High School gridiron Thursday night in the midst of his 59th year as an official, he was unsure if the Paso Robles-Righetti freshman football game he had just officiated as the line judge was his final appearance as an official in Santa Barbara County or not.
"I still have a lot of energy," Iribarren, 80, said in an interview earlier this week. However, "I'm about 80 percent sure this will be my last year.
"Friday, I will work Mission Prep at Templeton. Nov. 1, I have San Luis Obispo at Morro Bay. Then that's it for the year."
Iribarren said he got into the business because, "I wanted to stay in sports. I wanted to keep working with the kids. I got my start officiating Sunday fraternity flag football games at Cal Poly," where Iribarren attended.
A project to retrofit and improve the rock slope protection on the Pismo Creek Bridge along Highway 101 south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing will result in two overnight ramp closures this weekend, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.
Both the southbound onramp at Price Street and the southbound offramp at Hinds Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday to allow crews to pour concrete, the spokesman said.
Motorists planning to head southbound on the freeway from downtown and Price Canyon Road will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.
Southbound drivers planning to exit Highway 101 at Hinds will have to get off at the Highway 1 South offramp to reach the downtown area and Price Canyon Road.
Bridgeway Civil Constructors Inc. of Vacaville is the contractor on the $2.3 million project that’s expected to be complete in December, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
The Santa Barbara Dons wrapped up the Channel League boys water polo regular season title with a 12-6 victory over the Santa Ynez Pirates Thursday afternoon at the Santa Ynez High pool.
The Dons were a perfect 5-0 in league games, wrapping up the No. 1 seed for next week’s Channel League tournament.
Santa Ynez finished the league season at 2-3 (17-5 overall), with a non-league home game on Friday against Carpinteria to close out their regular season.
The Pirates are the No. 4 seed in next week’s tournament and will face No. 5 Cabrillo in the first round when the tournament begins Tuesday at Dos Pueblos High School.
Hancock College men's basketball program’s 3-acre "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze has sprouted at the campus baseball and softball complex adjacent to the vineyard at 800 S. College Drive in Santa Maria.
Maze runners brave enough to enter the eerie labyrinth will have to navigate an entanglement of tricks and spooky surprises, a Hancock spokesman said.
“‘Frightmare Forest’ has become a community tradition where kids of all ages, their friends and their families can come to experience a good old-fashioned scare,” said Hancock men’s basketball head coach Tyson Aye, who noted it’s also a fundraiser for the men's basketball program.
“Frightmare Forest” will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Thursday, Halloween night.
Girls volleyball: St. Joseph and Righetti close out regular seasons with wins, turn attention to playoffs
The St. Joseph girls volleyball team celebrated its Senior Night with a 3-0 sweep over Santa Maria on Thursday night.
The win gave St. Joseph an 8-2 record in Ocean League play. The set scores were 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22.
With their 8-2 record, the Knights finish in second place in the Ocean League behind Morro Bay, which went 9-1 in league.
Before the match, St. Joseph honored its four seniors: Noemi Maycotte, Mikayla Thompson, Ally Deresio and Sammie Lock.
Lock led the Knights in digs against the Saints as the team's libero. Thompson, Deresio and Maycotte powered the St. Joseph offense from their various hitter positions.
Stay focused and don't lose sight of your goals. Refuse to let temptation or other people's problems lead you astray. Discipline will help you reach your goal or attain a new level of skill. Pursuit of personal happiness should be your intent, and passion your desire.
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High near 90F. ESE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High near 80F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Sunny. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 84F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 91F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph.