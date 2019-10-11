10+ LOCAL stories you need to read for Friday, October 11

American Medical Response will continue to provide ambulance service to Santa Barbara County for the next three years while the county seeks proposals for providing improved services at lower costs.
The decision by the Board of Supervisors to request proposals rejected the staff’s recommendation to negotiate another 15-year contract with AMR, but it authorized staff to negotiate a three-year extension of the current contract to give the county time to complete the RFP process.
Supervisors pointed out the unanimous decision was not made because the county is receiving substandard service.
Orcutt Academy senior Karli Lundberg is a four-year varsity golfer. She is also the defending Ocean League champion.
At press time, she was in a statistical tie at the top of the individual league standings with Nipomo's Kaitlyn Nunez. Lundberg's sophomore teammate, Melissa Burns, has also pushed the defending Ocean League champ lately.
Lundberg and Burns were the co-medalists in Orcutt's 259-296 Ocean League win at Rancho Maria Golf Course Thursday. They both shot a 47 over nine holes.
Bugs and fiddles don’t seem to have much in common, except that they both inspire celebrations this weekend in Santa Barbara. But these aren’t “bugs” in the usual sense – they are lobster!
A suspected Santa Maria gang member was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of unlawfully possessing guns and drugs following a months-long investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East Mill Street, where they found 26-year-old Jacob Cardenas inside his bathroom allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet.
Police forced their way into the bathroom and arrested Cardenas.
Police found approximately 3½ pounds of methamphetamine inside the bathroom, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In addition, the search warrant allegedly yielded at least six firearms and approximately $11,000 in cash.
Cardenas is a convicted felon and a suspected member of Santa Maria’s Westpark Gang, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale; felon in possession of a firearm; unlawful possession of ammunition; and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Cardenas also was booked on a $75,000 warrant stemming from an incident that involved a police car chase a week ago and is being held without bail on a probation detainer.
At long last, several area football teams will play their respective league openers Friday night.
The Channel League will enter the second week of its campaign that evening. Both area eight-man teams, Orcutt Academy and Valley Christian Academy will be in action.
Here is a look at the area football schedule.
Ranch rep believes law will be overturned
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill designed to open the elusive beaches at Hollister Ranch — a significant move forward under his administration on an issue that has stalled for decades in the face of powerful landowners.
Newsom had not indicated whether he would sign the legislation, AB 1680, which is tougher than a similar measure vetoed last year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown.
This year’s bill sailed out of the Legislature last month, followed by declarations of support from the lieutenant governor, the state’s attorney general and controller, as well as a number of state agencies and environmental groups.
A former Uber driver on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of rape of an intoxicated person in Santa Maria Superior Court.
Shadi Abdul Aziz, 37, was identified as a suspect after a woman reported being raped by an Uber driver in April. Abdul Aziz was taken into custody on the Mexico border by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in May and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman.
Appearing in an orange jail jumpsuit and speaking through an Arabic interpreter, Abdul Aziz agreed to serve 364 days in County Jail as part of his plea agreement, serve five years of felony probation, register as a sex offender and pay a fine.
Chase Reynoso can enjoy his bye Friday night knowing that he's been voted Player of the Week.
Righetti's star receiver, who caught three passes for 128 yards last week against a tough Paraclete team, was voted the POTW for Week Six, winning by a pretty wide margin.
Reynoso, a senior, was on the receiving end of 583 votes when the polls closed at 5 p.m. Thursday. SLO QB Emilio Corona tallied 317 total votes as of Thursday night to finish second.
The 2019 edition of the Lompoc Valley’s annual “Haunted Asylum” Halloween attraction is slated to open Friday night and continue each weekend through Oct. 31.
The haunted house attraction, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will be open from 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 27 and will be open on both Wednesday, Oct. 30, and Thursday, Oct. 31. It is located at the old Maple High School building on Mountain View Boulevard near the Vandenberg Air Force Base main gate.
The attraction is being presented by the Peacekeepers Association, a private volunteer organization comprised mainly of active-duty personnel from VAFB. It supports programs at the base.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for FastPass. Tickets can be bought at the event or online at pka.ticketleap.com.
For more information, visit the “PKA Haunted Asylum” page on Facebook.
Altrusa of Santa Maria's 'Hoe Down with the Hounds' raises $12K for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society
The seventh annual Altrusa of Santa Maria's "Hoe Down with the Hounds" raised $12,048.02 for the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, and has been deemed a success by organizers.
The amount raised bring the total amount Altrusa of Santa Maria has donated to the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society to $63,019.88.
Altrusa was honored to recognize local veterans with the participation of the honor guard of Los Prietos Boys Camp, which presented the flags. People in attendance came from Arizona, Nevada, Ventura and Hawaii.
The Santa Ynez Pirates had the unenviable task of opening the Channel League portion of their boys water polo season against one of the top teams in the CIF Southern Section.
The Dos Pueblos Chargers, No. 19 in the CIF Southern Section combined Division 1 & 2 rankings, invaded the Santa Ynez High pool and swam off with a 20-16 victory, handing the Pirates their second loss of the season (12-2, 0-1 Channel).
The Chargers (10-10, 1-0) were led by Stanford-bound senior Ethan Parrish’s 10 goals.
Janet Silveria, President and CEO of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has released the company’s earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30.
Net loans for the bank grew 9.3%, from $164.8 million at Sept. 30, 2018 to $180.1 million at Sept. 30, 2019. Total deposits increased 8.6%, from $214.9 million at Sept. 30, 2018 to $233.3 million at Sept. 30, 2019.
Total assets were $264.0 million at Sept. 30, 2019, an increase of 9.6% over the $240.9 million reported at Sept. 30, 2018. Net income was reported as $2.566 million at Sept. 30, 2018, versus $2.007 million at Sept. 30, 2019.
The decline is attributed to one-time earnings realized in the 2nd quarter last year. The bank concluded the sale of their Lompoc division on May 18, 2018, which resulted in one-time net earnings of approximately $824,200 as of Sept. 30, 2018. After adjusting for the one time net earnings, net income increased 15.2% from the same period last year.
Silveria said that the sale of the Lompoc division was a strategic move to divest of a division that was underperforming company goals.
As a result of the improved earnings and strong capital position, the company has announced an offer to repurchase up to 300,000 of its shares at a price of $15 per share. The offer to purchase for cash was announced by the company on Oct. 7, 2019. Additional details may be found on the company website.
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria (OTCQX: CYSM) is the single bank holding company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, which opened for business on March 1, 2001 and currently employs 55 people in two locations in Santa Maria. For more information, visit their website at www.yourcbsm.com.
