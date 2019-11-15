Welcome to your Friday! Get ready for the morning by going through this collection of our morning headlines featuring news, sports, weather and lifestyles coverage from the Central Coast. Click on the headlines to see the full story online.
Mountain Mike's Pizza has pushed back its opening date from Friday to Monday, citing delays in getting the restaurant ready to operate.
Larry Beatty, who co-owns the Santa Maria franchise, said construction and other preparations for the new restaurant took longer than expected and necessitated pushing back the opening date.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Leading Vista Tri-City Christian two sets to one but trailing 12-6 in the fourth set Thursday night, the Righetti girls volleyball team badly needed an answer.
The Warriors' season kills leader, Kyra Allen, found it and the No. 4 Warriors rallied late in the fourth to take a 3-1 win over the No. 5 Eagles at Righetti's Warrior Gym in the Southern Regional quarterfinals of the CIF State Division 4 Playoffs hursday night.
Mackenzie Kestler, from about two feet from the net, finished the match with a kill.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22.
Just like with any work shift she has at Walmart Neighborhood Market, store manager Karen Soto put on her work badge Thursday and arrived at her designated location.
Except her assigned work area Thursday morning wasn't at 500 S. Blosser Road but, rather, Adam Elementary School.
“They were looking for someone to be a principal for a day,” Soto said inside Principal Laurie Graack's office. "I thought that it was something I wanted to look into."
Soto not only represented her workplace on campus but had the opportunity to job shadow Graack during the annual Principal for a Day event.
City celebrating America Recycles Day with recycling bin giveaway
The Santa Maria Utilities Department will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday with a recycling bin distribution at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Utilities Department will distribute 18-gallon "in-house" containers to patrons arriving at the landfill's recycling park.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the recycling park by dropping off any recyclable materials before stopping at the department’s distribution booth.
To ensure safe traffic flow on-site, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill site via the scalehouse.
A Utilities Department spokesman said the container is ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard and fits nicely in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size.
The distribution will be limited to two containers per household.
Additionally on Friday, patrons at the landfill will receive recycled-material promotional items when they arrive at the scalehouse.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
After a 28-14 loss to Central Coast rival Lompoc, the St. Joseph football team’s record was 2-3.
The Knights (8-3) have won six games since. The run started with a win at previously unbeaten San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret’s and has included a 22-7 win over traditional rival Righetti that gave St. Joseph its second straight Mountain League title.
Second-year St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor told the Times that a big key to the Knights’ run has been his players “buying in,” to the St. Joseph system.
St. Joseph was solid on both sides of the ball in a 27-6 win at home last week over No. 11 Fresno Sunnyside in the first round. That playoff win was the first for the Knights under Villasenor.
The first of some 800 Thanksgiving turkeys landed Thursday on the Central Coast in the 29th annual Operation Gobble conducted by Golden State Water Co.
Golden State employees delivered 52 of the birds to Catholic Charities in Santa Maria, while another rafter of turkeys were dropped off at the Salvation Army in Morro Bay, a company spokesman said.
“We’ve been doing this about 29 years,” said Mark Zimmer, general manager of the Coastal District of Golden State Water, which serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
“There are a lot of programs out there that this time of year help people who otherwise wouldn’t have a hot meal [at Thanksgiving],” Zimmer said. “We looked at the area, determined what the need is and built relationships with some of those organizations.”
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department on Thursday received a $70,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for the purchase of new extraction equipment used to rescue crash victims.
The equipment, also known as the "Jaws of Life," is used by first responders to break apart a wrecked vehicle with victims trapped inside.
The tools help reduce the time it takes to rescue and treat crash victims.
The County Fire Department has responded to 703 crashes in 2019, 30 of which required extrication.
For the second straight year, Claire Alford's season ended at the last stop before the state tournament. The Righetti junior shot a five-over 78 at the Brookside Golf Club.
Alford finished tied for 18th.
"She played really well today," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said in a text. "Her round was highlighted by an eagle when she knocked in an approach shot from 100 yards out on a par four.
"Claire had the opportunity today to play in one of the most prestigious high school girls golf championships in California," said Tomooka. "She has put in a lot of time and hard work throughout the season to get to this championship, and I am very proud of the way she played today."
Straight Down Classic set for this weekend at SLO Country ClubThe 23rd annual Straight Down Fall Classic will tee off at San Luis Obispo Country Club on Saturday and wrap up Sunday.
The tournament field will once again feature PGA Tour winners and some of the country’s top amateur players. Another Major League Baseball player is coming to the event, as well.
Cal Poly alum Loren Roberts, an eight-time PGA Tour winner, and San Luis Obispo native Arron Oberholser are among the notable pros returning to the Central Coast for this two-man, best-ball tournament. Roberts also was runner-up in the 1994 U.S. Open and played on the 1995 Ryder Cup team. Oberholser won the 2006 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and now serves as a Golf Channel analyst.
Search warrant leads to arrest of 2, drug seizure
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials arrested two men on suspicion of weapons and narcotics violations following a search of their Lompoc home Wednesday.
Fifty-one-year-old Kenneth H. Frederick and 34-year-old John T. Hamilton, both of Lompoc, were arrested after members of the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of Coronado Drive, according to Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, adding that the warrant was related to suspected narcotics sales and illegal and unlicensed cannabis activities.
Inside the home, Zick said, police located approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, handgun ammunition, body armor, several pounds of dried and processed marijuana, packaging materials and items indicating illegal and undocumented sales.
Approximately $30,000 in cash was also seized from the residence, Zick said.
According to Zick, Frederick was detained during a nearby traffic stop pursuant to the search warrant and was subsequently arrested as a result of the items found during the search of the home.
Hamilton was initially detained during the stop but arrested after he was allegedly caught with pepper spray, she said.
Zick added that he was arrested because it's against the law for a felon to possess pepper spray.
Frederick and Hamilton were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Frederick was booked on suspicion of narcotics violations and being a felon in possession of ammunition and body armor. His bail was set at $250,000.
Hamilton was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of pepper spray, and his bail was set at $20,000.
BUELLTON
The regular Buellton Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, has been canceled because of a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
For more information, contact the Buellton Planning Department at 805-688-7474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
