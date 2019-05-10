News of Hobby Lobby’s plans to move into Santa Maria’s old Toys R Us building prompted an outpouring of mostly positive reaction Thursday from residents and commenters on social media.
The arts and crafts powerhouse submitted plans for tenant improvements in early April, said Seth McMillan, the city's building division manager.
The chain, which has a large and devoted following, operates more than 850 stores around the United States. Stores in Bakersfield and Oxnard are currently the closest to Santa Maria.
Around 15 people put their heads together at a community workshop Thursday to identify areas of need as Santa Maria begins creating its Active Transportation Plan, which is meant to guide the development of interconnected pedestrian and bike paths.
The workshop, which was held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, was led by city officials and Jim Damkowitch, a project manager with GHD, the engineering consulting firm hired to lead the development of the plan.
Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti, known for her mega-hit "Foolish," will open the 128th annual Santa Barbara County Fair on July 10.
The concert at the Santa Maria Fairpark is free with paid admission to the fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.
Ashanti's July 10 performance will be followed by Clay Walker on July 11, TLC on July 12 and Maddie & Tae on July 13.
For the second time this month, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Thursday morning as part of an operational test that once again drew complaints from anti-nuclear weapons activists.
The ICBM, which is part of the U.S. nuclear weapons system, was blasted from a silo on northern VAFB at 12:40 a.m.
The test followed a similar operation that was performed in the early morning hours of May 1.
For Tyler Little, movies and television have always been a way to get lost for a few hours at a time.
From the comfort of a couch or movie theater seat, Little has witnessed life in the 1700s, marveled at the spectacle of 12th century Scottish castles and even escaped from a cursed temple with an intrepid archaeologist.
On Friday, the Hancock College film student will make the jump to the silver screen, joining Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan as producer-directors.
An alert for approaching thunderstorms was issued about 2:30 p.m. Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, but rainfall amounts are expected to be below the threshold for debris flows.
The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to arrive in the county Thursday night and continue into Friday, with showers possible through the weekend.
Forecasters said thunderstorms with brief, locally heavy downpours and small hail can be expected, with localized flooding of roadways possible.
Predicted rainfall amounts vary widely, ranging from 0.10 to 0.50 of an inch along the coast and in the valleys and from 0.50 to 2 inches in the mountains.
A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Los Angeles County was arrested Thursday by detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department, a police spokesman said.
Frank Sotelo was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department on an outstanding warrant for numerous counts of aggravated sexual assault of a minor 10 years of age or younger as well as sexual assault of a minor by use of force, duress, menace or fear.
Sotelo has been a resident of Santa Maria for more than five years, so Los Angeles County Sheriff’’s Department investigators asked Santa Maria Police Department detectives for assistance locating and arresting him, the spokesman said.
A Santa Maria woman found in possession of a controlled substance and several license plates was arrested Tuesday in Orcutt, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
At approximately 10:20 p.m. May 7, a sheriff's deputy assigned to the Santa Maria station observed a woman who appeared to be going through donated items behind the Goodwill store in the 3400 block of Orcutt Road.
The woman, identified as 37-year-old Erica Woolum of Santa Maria, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of transporting/selling methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration fraud, petty theft, misappropriation of lost property and prowling.
According to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the deputy made contact with Woolum, who was found to be in possession of more than 5 grams of packaged methamphetamine and several license plates. Her vehicle also was determined to be unregistered.
Woolum was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail.
An Arroyo Grande man was arrested last Friday on suspicion of stalking and dissuading a witness, the Santa Maria Police Department announced Thursday.
Lt. Paul Van Meel said Arroyo Grande police arrested Thomas Simmons, 31, on May 3 following a traffic stop. His arrest concluded a multi-day stalking investigation by Santa Maria police.
Arroyo Grande police allegedly recovered an assault rifle with loaded high-capacity magazines, a loaded handgun and additional ammunition from Simmons' vehicle during the traffic stop.
A subsequent search of his home allegedly turned up additional firearms and ammunition.
Van Meel could not comment on the nature of the allegations as the case is ongoing.
Simmons was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.
He pleaded not guilty to charges of felony stalking and dissuading a witness during his May 7 appearance in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this or similar cases to call Det. Cassandra Stowasser at 805-928-3781, ext. 2288.
Callers can also leave messages on the department's tip line by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Letter carriers will collect food for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County as they make their rounds Saturday, picking up nonperishable items postal customers leave by their mailboxes.
Last year the one-day food drive conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers brought in more than 60,000 pounds of food in Santa Barbara County, a Foodbank spokeswoman said.
“The most-needed foods for the drive are canned protein, such as tuna, chicken and salmon, nut butters, whole grain cereals, pasta and pasta sauce in jars, healthy soups and stews, rice and dried or canned beans,” said Judith Smith-Meyer, communications manager for the Foodbank.
Lisa Skvarla, Foodbank director of community engagement, said the letter carriers drive is an easy way to donate food.
“Just leave the donated food in a sturdy bag by the mailbox,” Skvarla said, adding volunteers at each post office will help move the bags from postal carriers to trucks headed for the Foodbank warehouses.”
She noted that by spring, food banks are typically run low on food, but with most school food programs suspended during the summer, families need help feeding their children.
The U.S. Postal Service, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, the National Rural Letter Carriers Association, United Way Worldwide, the AFL-CIO, Valpak, Vallassis, the Kellogg Co. and CVS are assisting with this year’s drive.
The Central Coast has arrived.
Area baseball and softball teams made their first big statement this spring as members of the CIF Central Section.
On Wednesday, the first day of the Central Section baseball playoffs, Righetti, St. Joseph, Santa Maria, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Templeton, Atascadero and Morro Bay all won their first-round games.
Izzie Fraire heeded the adage, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish," Saturday.
The result was the biggest win of Fraire's swimming career, and the first state championship for a Hancock College swimmer.
Fraire, a Hancock freshman and a Righetti High School graduate, won the women's 200 breaststroke in a school record and personal best 2 minutes, 19.62 seconds at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Swimming and Diving Championships at De Anza College in Cupertino.
You park at your own peril when you attend local baseball and softball games.
I learned that lesson the hard way many years ago and recently, two different San Marcos High families learned it as well.
If you park too close to the field, your car could be in trouble.
