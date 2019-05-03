The Santa Maria firefighters union has filed a federal lawsuit against Santa Maria and several current and former city officials, arguing its leadership was retaliated against for lawful union-related activity.
The defendants in the case, which was filed March 15 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, are Fire Chief Leonard Champion, Human Resources Director Jayne Anderson and former City Manager Rick Haydon.
The plaintiffs are five firefighters in leadership positions of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2020, which is the exclusive bargaining representative for Santa Maria Fire Department employees at the rank of firefighter, engineer and captain.
A first-grade teacher from Joe Nightingale Elementary School in Orcutt was named teacher of the year Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
Admired for her longstanding dedication to students, Michele Frantz was awarded the top honor for teachers across Santa Barbara County.
More than 100 soon-to-be-graduates bound for two- and four-year colleges and universities across the United States were recognized Thursday by the Hancock College staff members who helped them reach their educational milestone.
Inspired by the National Signing Day event in college athletics, the College Signing Day, now in its fourth year at Hancock College, celebrates the traditional and nontraditional students who choose to further their education at a four-year institution.
Transfer counselor Ashley Brackett said more than 600 Hancock College students transfer to four-year colleges and universities each year.
Santa Maria double amputee readies for trip to Dodger Stadium pitching mound
Mark Andersen grew up inside Dodger Stadium watching games with his dad, but he’s never set foot on the field — until now.
It won’t be long before the Santa Maria man and Righetti High School graduate throws out the first pitch as his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves Monday — and he’ll throw the ball while wearing two specially made prosthetic legs with “Dodgers” splashed on them.
The double amputee and former Cal Lutheran catcher realizes this moment represents more than just throwing the ball across home plate.
In an email Thursday night, Francisco Romero shared the birth — and death — of Willow and Evangelene, their twin girls who were joined from the chest to the throat, sharing an imperfect heart, lungs and other organs that prevented their separation.
Emergency services dispatchers in San Luis Obispo County issued an advisory to area fire departments that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported about 10:20 p.m. Thursday near Templeton.
No damage was immediately reported from the temblor.
About four times as many cyclists as last year showed up Wednesday for the annual bicycle ride in Solvang to promote bike safety, call attention to the need for more bicycle lanes and celebrate May as National Bike Month.
Formerly known as the Mayor’s Bike Ride, the excursion from Solvang City Hall to a green space along the Santa Ynez River and back again drew 27 riders last year.
But thanks to a Dunn School student, this year’s ride topped 100 cyclists.
Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center have been recognized nationally by Practice Greenhealth, billed as the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.
All three facilities are Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals.
Both Arroyo Grande Community and Marian Medical Center received the Partner for Change awards from Practice Greenhealth.
The award recognizes health care facilities that continuously improve and expand upon programs to eliminate mercury, reduce and recycle waste and source products sustainably, among other efforts.
Two Lompoc residents were hospitalized early Thursday morning and their home was deemed unsafe after emergency responders found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence.
Lompoc Fire Department crews and an American Medical Response ambulance responded around 6 a.m. to the home in the 1200 block of East Cypress Avenue.
Lompoc Fire personnel reported an odor in the home that was later determined to be exhaust containing carbon monoxide. The residents were evacuated and transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for evaluation.
The Orcutt Academy and Pioneer Valley boys track teams made a bit of history Thursday.
By tying for the league title with 135 points apiece at the Ocean League Finals at Santa Maria High School, both squads earned the first league track title of any kind for their respective schools. Pioneer Valley has been around since 2004, Orcutt Academy since 2012.
The Dunn School’s Ethan Cloyd had the kind of day Thursday of which most people can only dream.
He did it all — pitched, hit and played stellar defense — in leading the Earwigs’ to a school record 15th straight victory.
Dunn rolled past the Palmdale Knight Hawks 14-1 in a CIF Southern Section Division 5 first round playoff game in Los Olivos.
Today
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.