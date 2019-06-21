The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the disappearance of an Orcutt teen and is seeking information from the public.
Peter Dwyer IV was reported missing by family on Sunday, June 16, three days after he was last seen leaving his residence to attend a summer class at Hancock College.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said family members grew concerned after they had not heard from the 17-year-old Righetti High School graduate "for a few days."
"Also, Peter did not show up for work, which is reportedly uncharacteristic of him," Hoover noted, "and [he] has not been in touch with his employer or family members."
On Saturday, June 15, one of Dwyer's relatives located the vehicle he was driving in a Hancock College parking lot. The keys were reportedly in the vehicle.
Individuals with information regarding Dwyer's whereabouts are being asked to contact the sheriff's Santa Maria Substation at 805-934-6150.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at sbsheriff.org or by calling 805-681-4171.
The Relay for Life, which aims to raise funds to fight cancer, returns to Santa Maria on Saturday at the Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.
Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path.
Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.
Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the opening ceremony will be at 10 a.m.
“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer and remember our loved ones who have lost their battle to this horrible disease,” Amanda Thomas, event chairperson, said in a news release.
This year’s theme is “Force For A Cure!” and celebrates the theme of “Star Wars."
Visit www.relayforlife.org to learn more about the event, or contact Tony Gonzales at 805-714-4993 or tony.gonzales@cancer.org.
U-Haul plans to repurpose the old Santa Maria Kmart, which it bought earlier this year, into a retail store with self-storage units.
The plans for the Santa Maria store are the latest for the moving equipment and storage rental company, which has been buying shuttered Sears and Kmart facilities around the country.
Kmart was closed in March this year as Sears, which owns Kmart, moved to close unprofitable stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
On the last day before the official start of summer, dozens of children from across the Santa Maria Valley strapped on their goggles and jumped into the pool at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center for a special lesson on aquatic safety.
Thursday's lesson marked the third year the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria hosted the World's Largest Swim Lesson, a global push to prevent drowning by teaching children between the ages of 1 and 14 how to swim.
Billed as the biggest group swim lesson — the event set a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the largest simultaneous group swim lesson — it was called an important start-to-summer activity by Eduardo Marquez, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks employee who helped plan the event.
At press time, Jeff McNeil's hot hitting for the New York Mets continues.
As of this writing, McNeil was hitting .342, with 16 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs. McNeil's hitting exploits lead this edition of the Times' pro baseball roundup.
McNeil, a Nipomo High grad, has impressed ever since he was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas last year. After his promotion to the big club in 2018, McNeil hit .329, with 11 doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 63 games.
Hoping to expand open and recreational space, the Leadership Santa Maria Valley 2019 class on Thursday unveiled the Legacy Community Trail, a 1,300-foot path set into a 4.6-acre lot in southwest Santa Maria.
The trail is meant to be the first phase in a project to build a one-of-a-kind open space that includes a community garden, orchard, benches, picnic areas and public art.
The LSMV program, which is designed to foster and support future community leaders, is in its 24th year. It is sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for public input on the design of the new, proposed Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center at two upcoming events.
On Friday, a “plan and play” event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Inger Basin, located off Miller Street on the corner of Inger Drive and Olive Drive.
Families are welcome to enjoy free recreation activities after sharing design ideas for the Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center, which will be located at 1851 S. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
On Sunday, city staff will be at a table outside Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab, 725 E. Betteravia Road, from 1 to 3 p.m.
City residents are encouraged to partake in the preconstruction design process of Santa Maria’s newest park.
Community members also may share their park design and construction ideas at several upcoming outreach events.
Questions regarding the outreach events may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Orcutt Burgers, which first opened its doors in 1998, was named the 35th Assembly District’s small business of the year Thursday by Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-San Luis Obispo.
The original fast-food restaurant, owned and operated by the Zafiris family, is located at 1099 Clark Ave. in Orcutt, but restaurants have also been opened in the former Village Burgers at 3787 Constellation Road in Lompoc and the former KFC at 1771 W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach.
Old Coast Highway has been closed, once again shutting down a scenic backroad from Highway 101 to Solvang.
The road surface buckled, so it was closed indefinitely Tuesday between Highway 101 near Nojoqui Summit and Alisal Road by Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
It will remain closed until the repairs are made, but there was no indication on the Public Works website about how long that might take.
Those who want to visit Nojoqui Park will have to use Alisal Road from Solvang.
This marks the second time in two years the county has closed the scenic backroad connecting Solvang to Highway 101 to through traffic.
An almost 4-mile stretch of Alisal Road was closed from the junction with Rancho Alisal Drive south of Solvang to just east of the entrance to Nojoqui Falls Park for about five months in 2017.
County officials closed the roadway after the biggest storm in a decade pounded the area for two days that February, dumping about 8 inches of rain and causing a corrugated culvert under the roadway to completely fail.
Rushing creek water carved a channel 6 to 7 feet deep across the road where the pipe was located.
Repairs weren’t completed until late August.
An energy company says a so-called "avian incident" is responsible for a fire that cut 84% of the overall generating capacity at one of the largest solar farms in California.
A regulatory filing Wednesday by Clearway Energy says the blaze caused up to $9 million worth of damage on about 1,200 acres (485 hectares) of the California Valley Solar Ranch in San Luis Obispo County.
Solvang City Council appointed an interim city attorney and an interim special city auditor in a closed session meeting Monday.
Chip Wullbrandt was named interim city attorney while a search continues for someone to fill the job on a permanent basis, and Thomas Widroe was selected for the job of special city auditor, according to an announcement on Mayor Ryan Toussaint’s website.
The City Council authorized a legal services agreement for an interim city attorney in a June 7 closed session, but that agreement was terminated June 11 due to “an unanticipated conflict of interest,” according to city documents.
The Santa Barbara County Fair is right around the corner. Coming up July 10-14, the 5-day run has something for everyone and brings our community together to enjoy livestock competitions, headliner entertainment, great food, a sparkling midway and exhibits. Over the next few weeks we'll bring you a taste of what's to come this year, and will have daily coverage throughout the fair's run.
We'll tell the stories of our high school livestock exhibitors, look at whether fried Twinkies are better than funnel cakes, bring you video and photos of exciting exhibits like Bug-ology, and give you a daily schedule so you can choose what's most interesting for you.
Just a few years ago, area swimmers had to attend college elsewhere if they wanted to continue their athletic careers right out of high school.
Hancock College has changed all that.
After adding a women's swim program in 2014, Hancock College has now created a men's program for the 2019-20 school year.
