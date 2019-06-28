Lompoc High School student Denise Robles guided a team of five high-schoolers across a dangerous river at Hancock College on Tuesday, a game with the objective of using carpet squares as stepping stones to get across a patch of grass dubbed the "acid river."
Robles and her team finished first in the competition by using communication and teamwork to safely cross.
She is one of the participants in Hancock College's first-ever Leadership Academy, a weeklong program where local high-schoolers are participating in group-building and communication exercises before starting their senior year
An auto burglary and attempted residential burglary suspect was arrested Thursday morning after an Orcutt resident allegedly spotted him on a surveillance camera trying to break into a house, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Mary Camacho, who lives in the Parkview Drive area, saw a man attempting to enter her home on her Blink surveillance camera about 6:30 a.m. while she was in her home and her kids were sleeping.
The man wiggled the doorknob of her front door and peered through the window, as seen on the footage.
Workers began installing around 20 sculptures in prominent locations around Guadalupe on Thursday as part of a partnership with the Squire Foundation.
The whimsical statues, which include pieces displaying birds, dancers and even an image of Tiger Woods, were created by the late Santa Barbara-based artist Morris Squire.
Workers with the Squire Foundation plan to complete the installation by mid-July. The sculptures are on loan to the city from the foundation and will remain in place for a minimum of five years.
Due to a lack of funding, the Village Library branch in Vandenberg Village will no longer be open Saturdays, a city of Lompoc spokeswoman announced Thursday.
The closures will begin Saturday, July 6.
The branch, which is part of the Lompoc Public Library System, had previously been open four hours on Saturdays.
The move was spurred by a change in the facility's financial situation, according to a statement released by Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin.
“The change was deemed necessary as funding had run out from a generous, anonymous donor whose contribution enabled the Village Library to stay open on Saturdays for several years,” read a portion of the statement.
“Donations to the Village Library have decreased recently, and there is not a sustainable funding source to keep the additional hours. The Village Library is funded by Santa Barbara County, and is fully funded to be open 24 hours a week.”
Scroggin noted the library staff “apologizes for any inconvenience” to community members caused by the reduction in hours.
The Village Library will continue to be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library System, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.
Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a "return to owner amnesty" and waiving redemption fees from now to July 6 to allow owners to reclaim lost pets.
The impound fees, which typically range from $75 to $300, will be waived as the county prepares for an influx of lost pets in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
The fees are waived regardless of the animal's length of the stay, an Animal Services spokesman said.
Pet owners who are missing an animal should contact their shelter immediately. Proof of ownership in the form of veterinary records, microchips and/or photos are required to claim a pet.
The "return to owner amnesty" does not apply to dogs that have been confiscated, are on a bite quarantine or are under investigation.
Animals under medical treatment are subject to medical fees and continuing care, the spokesman said.
Pet owners can stop by the shelter in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road, in Lompoc at 1501 W. Central Ave. or in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road.
The hours for all locations are 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Thomas Watson, Santa Maria’s newly installed city attorney, aims to serve the “highest public good” as he takes over the city’s top legal position.
The attorney joins the city following a 30-year law practice that has included representing more than a half dozen cities throughout California.
“The thing I like about municipal law is it gives you an opportunity to make something better,” Watson said. “While being a litigator, you’re basically someone who comes in to break things down. As a municipal lawyer, you can help a community. Our job is to facilitate solutions. And I like that; I like to build things.”
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has named Los Padres Council of the Boy Scouts of America the main beneficiary of the tribe’s annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic to help rebuild Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp near Cachuma Lake.
When the Whittier fire ripped through the Santa Ynez Mountains near Highway 154, it leveled 47 of the 50 buildings at Rancho Alegre and the Outdoor School on its way to scorching more than 18,000 acres and destroying 16 homes.
Rancho Alegre had been a camping destination for Boy Scouts and the Outdoor School had been a educational magnet for schoolchildren for more than 50 years, and the Los Padres Council immediately launched a campaign to rebuild Rancho Alegre better than before.
Santa Maria Northside won its fourth straight elimination game Thursday night, beating Orcutt National 14-10 at the 10-11-12-year-old District 65 Tournament.
In a game played at Johns-Manville Park in Lompoc, Northside's Thomas Zepeda hit two home runs and finished with eight RBIs in the win.
Julien Diaz-Resendez drove in three runs for Northside. Diaz-Resendenz went 2-for-4 and also scored twice.
The Lompoc All-Stars moved into the District 65 Little League 10-11-12-year-olds Tournament championship round with a 3-1 win over Orcutt American Thursday night in the winner's bracket final on field one at host Lompoc's Johns-Manville Park.
Ignacio Lara scored the eventual winning run on a throwing error in the top of the third. Lompoc starting pitcher Jonathon Ortiz pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and Ricardo Sanchez, the starting third baseman, got the last out to preserve the win.
Lompoc won despite getting just two hits. Orcutt American had just three itself.
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 74F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 53F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.